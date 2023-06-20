‘Kids are the future of this industry’: Aberdeen chef Graham Mitchell on touring schools to help build next generation of cooks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

‘Kids are the future of this industry’: Aberdeen chef Graham Mitchell on touring schools to help build next generation of cooks

Dad-of-five Graham Mitchell has an incredible influence in the local cooking scene.

Graham Mitchell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Graham Mitchell has been an advocate for the local hospitality scene for some time. To help strengthen it, the multi-award-winning chef has dedicated many hours to inspiring north-east school pupils to pursue careers in the industry.

The 37-year-old already has a lot on his plate.

Not only does Graham run his own successful 50 to 60-cover restaurant in Rosemount, known as Tarragon, but he and his wife Clare also have five kids.

They are aged three, seven, 16, 19 and 23.

Parma wrapped chicken ballotine from Tarragon. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 02-11-2022

However, with the chef having an incredible influence in the local cooking scene, he has spent years using this to help benefit the younger generation.

“It’s really important to encourage and excite youngsters into the sector as we have a dwindling number of people coming into the industry,” says the chef.

From Mintlaw to Aberdeen Grammar

Graham went on to say: “There is also a lack of skill set with chain restaurants offering processed food, so you lose those skills and pride of produce that you would get from an independent venue”

St Machar Academy, Newmachar Primary School and Mintlaw Academy are among the schools the dad-of-five has visited in the past to share his expertise.

The most recent is Aberdeen Grammar School where he gave a talk to roughly 40 first year pupils. Graham was there from 8.30am to 2pm.

The Aberdeen chef visited Aberdeen Grammar School last month. Image: Supplied by Graham Mitchell

“I spoke to classes about the hospitality trade, the restaurant [Tarragon], the importance of using local and the seasonality of foods,” he adds.

“I showed them how to prep asparagus to a restaurant standard as its in the height of season.”

The Aberdeen chef was asked “lots of questions” regarding his career and how it has taken him around the world, as well as hospitality in general.

Graham’s culinary journey has seen him named Scotland’s first surf and turf chef of the year and Scottish beef chef of the year.

Graham at Taste of Grampian 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He has also received gold for the north-east seafood chef of the year, among many other accolades.

“The strangest question was ‘if you own a restaurant, does that mean you’re a millionaire?’, Graham laughed.

“I don’t think the kid was ready for a chat about business economics and the dread of VAT and PAYE…”

Recipes fit for Tarragon’s menu

To make the experience even more exciting for the first year students, Graham threw a competition element into the mix.

Each pupil was invited to prepare a dish with the winning one securing a spot on the menu as a special at Tarragon.

Tarragon was recently named Best Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Entertainment & Hospitality Awards 2023.

Aberdeen Grammar School.

“As you can imagine with so many children, I got about 80 entries which was amazing,” Graham said.

“We had some interesting takes on African and Chinese recipe. But one dish that stood out was an asparagus [from Denhead Farms in Blairgowrie] ice cream with candied asparagus.

“We used some as a garnish for main dishes and did a barbecue asparagus salad with seaweed cured egg yolk and hollandaise as a starter.

Asparagus soup anyone? Image: Supplied by Graham Mitchell

“The customers were impressed by the level of detail the kids had put into it when told. And the asparagus dessert received a mixture of reactions.”

‘Kids are the future of this industry’

Graham went on to say his school visits will continue going forward.

The Aberdeen chef added: “The kids are the future of this industry. Without them it will collapse.

“I had a girl come up to me at last year’s Taste of Grampian festival to say hello and tell me that I had done a demo at her school.

“She was now training to be a chef after I had inspired her to follow the career.”

[[title]]