Joe Harper: Graeme Shinnie captains Aberdeen like legend Willie Miller

Signing Shinnie on a three-year contract is another fantastic move by Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and the Pittodrie board.

Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Joe Harper

Inspirational skipper Graeme Shinnie captains Aberdeen in the same passionate, fully committed way as Gothenburg Great Willie Miller.

Pittodrie legend Miller was an absolutely phenomenal captain who led by example on and off the pitch.

He loved Aberdeen and would do anything to bring success to the club and fans.

Shinnie is the same in that he clearly has a passion for Aberdeen and will give his absolute all for the club and supporters.

Miller captained Aberdeen with complete commitment and would run through a brick wall for the cause – and Shinnie is the same.

Which is why securing the midfielder on a three-year deal following his exit from Wigan Athletic is a magnificent piece of business by the Dons.

Shinnie was fundamental in Aberdeen rising up the Premiership table to secure a third-placed finish and European qualification last season.

He has a clear love for the club and his enthusiasm and passion for Aberdeen is infectious. It spreads throughout the entire team.

Shinnie’s exceptional attitude will be a shining light for the young players at the club.

He will show the way forward for those youngsters.

Shinnie is a player who goes in fully committed to win every tackle.

He excels in the rough and tumble of games but is also a quality player.

Shinnie drives the Dons on and brings that aggression, passion and energy.

Aberdeen fans adore him and that bond never left even when he transferred to Derby County in summer 2019.

He was still “one of our own” to the Dons fans and they embraced the Scotland international on his return on loan in January.

Hopefully Shinnie can mark his permanent return to Pittodrie by lifting a trophy as club captain.

It is now almost a decade since Aberdeen last secured silverware when winning the League Cup at Parkhead in 2014.

Aberdeen have been in finals since then but have just fallen at that last hurdle.

Ideally Shinnie will walk up the steps at Hampden as captain and lift a trophy in front of the Red Army.

He is one of the best captains Aberdeen has ever had and it would be fitting if that is marked with some silverware.

Shinnie’s permanent signing is more good news for Aberdeen fans in a summer transfer window that has been successful so far.

Aberdeen had already pulled off a transfer coup by signing Leighton Clarkson on a four-year contract from Liverpool.

Midfielder Clarkson was superb during his loan spell from the Anfield club last season.

I am sure signing Shinnie and Clarkson on permanent contracts would have been top of Dons fans’ wishlists for this ssummer.

Manager Robson and the Pittodrie board have delivered both on long-term deals.

They have also signed former Livingston captain Nicky Devlin on a two-year contract.

Striker Ester Sokler was also secured on a three-year deal from Slovenian top flight club NK Radomlje.

When you also add in the season long loan addition of Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams it has been a positive window.

More signings have still to be secured as Robson builds a team capable of competing for success both domestically and in Europe.

Aberdeen supporters can rightly look forward to the new season with excitement – with captain fantastic Shinnie leading them out.

Aberdeen forging Liverpool bond

Aberdeen appear to be forging a strong bond with Liverpool that will hopefully see more top players arrive from Anfield.

England U21 international centre-back Rhys Williams has been secured on a season long loan from the six time European champions.

Williams’ arrival came just a week after Aberdeen secured Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal from Liverpool.

Last summer Aberdeen also sold right-back Calvin Ramsay to the Anfield club in a multi-million transfer.

The clubs look to be forging a close relationship which can only benefit Aberdeen.

Loan addition Williams has played 19 times for Liverpool with six of those appearances in the Champions League.

He has another three years on his Liverpool contract.

The 22-year-old is highly rated. You do not play for Liverpool unless you are a quality player.

Clarkson was sensational during his loan spell at Pittodrie from Liverpool last season and the hope is Williams will have a similar impact.

Liverpool now clearly see Aberdeen as a club where their top talent can get game time at a high level and develop.

That can only benefit the Dons going forward because there will be a host of exciting, talented players at Anfield that need game time to reach the next level.

Aberdeen can offer that.

Importance of training in Portugal

Aberdeen are set to fly out to Portugal for a warm weather training camp and it will be vital to the pre-season preparations.

The time in Portugal will give the new signings the opportunity to integrate into the team.

In Portugal the players will be together 24-7 and that will help forge a strong bond.

It will also be good for the players to train in a different environment with guaranteed sun and heat.

They may be overseas but it will be no holiday though as boss Barry Robson will push the team hard to get ready for the new season.

