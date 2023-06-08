First taste: We tried 6 dishes from Westhill’s newly reopened Glentanar Brasserie & Bar

Thousands of Press and Journal readers were left thrilled after we exclusively revealed that Westhill restaurant Glentanar Brasserie & Bar was reopening to the public this week.

The venue, located in Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, recently underwent an extensive transformation of its interior and garden space to bring guests a relaxed yet elevated Scottish dining experience.

After we shared word of the exciting £340k refurbishment on social media, hundreds of people engaged with the post to express their excitement.

One comment read: “Looks good, can’t wait to pay it a visit.”

My thoughts exactly, so on its reopening day (Wednesday June 7) I decided to stop by Glentanar Brasserie & Bar to see what it had to offer.

Glentanar Brasserie & Bar

The new interiors have been designed to suit any occasion and are inspired by Aberdeen’s natural heritage.

Features include large tan leather booths and beech wood tables, while the new alfresco space is complete with heaters, a wood burner and a custom-made canopy.

On entering the restaurant and bar area, I immediately appreciated the attention to detail in terms of the décor. There was the perfect combination of neutral tones with splashes of colour and the inspiration behind it was clear.

I particularly loved the artificial hangings flowers and wraparound windows with both bringing the outside in.

The food

Open from noon to 11pm daily, I booked a table for 5.15pm with the intention of trying several dishes from the main menu.

However, there is also a snack menu boasting a selection of snacks, small plates and sandwiches such as warmed flatbread strips with beetroot hummus dip and a truffled cheese and smoked ham toasted sandwich.

Dish prices on the snack menu range from £3.50 to £11.95, while they vary from £4.95 to £18.95 on the main menu.

In my eyes, the offering is the perfect size. There isn’t too much to overwhelm the diner, but just enough to ensure there is something for everyone.

Comprising a line-up of mouth-watering starters, mains, flatbreads and desserts as well as sides, the menu is sure to excite food and drink fans.

I admired the interior whilst sipping on my ice-cold glass of Diet Coke for a short while before the feast begun.

Unfortunately, I was unable to request one of the venue’s cocktails due to being on driving duties. The Scottish Spritz featuring Rhubarb and Ginger Edinburgh Gin and Irn-Bru had been on my mind all week.

Draught cocktails cost £9 while signature concoctions are priced at £9.50.

The burrata bomb (£9.50) starter boasted a crispy golden coating that revealed a mild and creamy cheese once pierced. A dollop of nutty basil pesto sat on top which complimented the rich and milky taste of the burrata perfectly.

A spicy Napoli sauce was also included, which elevated the flavours of the dish further adding a subtle tartness.

Next up, a plate comprising haggis samosas (£7.95) sat patiently waiting to be tried and tested. It was equally as inviting as the burrata bomb.

There were two uniform parcels containing haggis, neeps and tatties. A winning combination.

The fruity whisky dip provided a nice level of sweetness. The consistency was that of a sticky glaze which I loved.

It was the ideal cuisine fusion. I couldn’t believe I hadn’t come across the dish before.

If you aren’t already hungry, you’re about to be. I had plenty of room remaining for mains, and it’s a good job too.

The Scottish crab and whisky treacle cured steak frites (fries) were the chosen dishes.

Featuring prime Scotch beef steak marinated in whisky and treacle and served with seasoned skin on fries, béarnaise sauce and dressed watercress, the steak frites will prove a meat lovers dream.

Despite opting for the flat iron (£17.95) over the rib eye (£28.95) – purely down to costs – it didn’t disappoint.

The slices of meat were juicy, rich and perfectly cooked for my tastes. I was concerned the whisky and treacle would be competing to overpower one another, but they balanced out great.

The accompanying sauce was superb for dunking both the steak and fries into. It was creamy and tangy, as hoped for.

My dressed crab with baby gem and radish salad, purple potatoes and garlic aioli (£18.95) was again a big feed.

Perfect for seafood fans, the meat was delicate in texture and mild in flavour boasting slightly sweet and salty notes.

I loved the appearance of the salad and purple potatoes as well.

Dessert was always going to be on the cards. I had to sample a variety from each course for the benefit of readers, after all…

The fresh and zingy lemon curd tart (£6.50) featured a buttery and flaky short crust pastry that melted in the mouth. The contents of the tart was thick in consistency.

Paired with pistachio ice cream, the tart’s sharp citrusy notes were mellowed out by the sweetness of the frozen dessert.

Strawberries were in amongst the mix too adding another vibrant element to the plate, while raspberries achieved the same on the fellow dessert dish.

I feared the oat milk panna cotta (£6.50) would prove bland, much like many others I have tried. It had a consistency that was like both jelly and custard.

While it was lovely and sweet, the accompanying whisky gel was a standout component.

The remains of my dishes were boxed up to take away. It’s fair to say my family were delighted to try everything out for themselves on my return home.

The verdict

Glentanar Brasserie & Bar is the perfect spot for food and drink fans. Not only does the venue look the part after its fresh refurb, but the offering – inspired by local Scottish heritage – is stellar.

Regardless of your tastes or dietary requirements, there is something to suit everyone.

Reflecting on the experience, it was unique and exceptional. I’ll continue to look at the dazzling photos I captured of the interior, they really are something you need to see for yourself.

And a big shout out to some of my fantastic servers during my stay, Natasha and Dave. Thank you for being so attentive and helpful.

Information

Address: West, Holiday Inn Aberdeen, Westhill Drive, Westhill AB32 6TT

T: 01224 270300

W: www.hiaberdeenwest.co.uk/eat

Price: £69.25 for two starters, two mains, two desserts and one Diet Coke