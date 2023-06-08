Suited and booted comedian Suzi Ruffell to bring Snappy tour to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suited and booted comedian Suzi Ruffell to bring Snappy tour to Aberdeen

Her last tour Dance Like Everyone is Watching received critical acclaim, including a nomination for Best Stand Up Show at the National Comedy Awards 2021.

By Lauren Taylor
Suzi Ruffell is bringing her tour to Aberdeen for the first time. Image: Mint of Montrose.
Suzi Ruffell is bringing her tour to Aberdeen for the first time. Image: Mint of Montrose.

Comedian Suzi Ruffell will bring her snappy humour and dress sense to Aberdeen for the first time later this year.

Ruffell has appeared on numerous shows like Live At The Apollo, QI and The Jonathan Ross Show.

She is a regular on BBC radio shows and co-hosts the hit podcase Like Minded Freinds with Tom Allen.

The suited and booted stand-up star has had five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, racking up critical acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike.

And now, she will bring her latest tour Snappy to the Lemon Tree on November 14 – which will be Ruffell’s first time performing in Aberdeen.

The multi-award-nominated comedian’s brand-new show is all about settling down without settling, becoming a mum without being mumsy, and still worrying about everything.

The show is expected to be a crowd-pleaser packed with punchlines. Image: Mint of Montrose.

Ruffell's last tour Dance Like Everyone is Watching received critical acclaim, including a nomination for Best Stand Up Show at the National Comedy Awards 2021.

The 2018 release of Ruffell’s stand-up show Keeping It Classy for Live From The BBC saw a clip gaining over 44 million views on Facebook, and she was nominated for Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performance in the National Comedy Awards for her hosting duties on Comedy Central’s Yesterday, Today & The Day Before in 2021.

Doug Taylor, Mint of Montrose, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing multi-award nominated Suzi Ruffell to our programme of Aberdeen & Dundee shows.

“With a string of Edinburgh Fringe Festival sell-out runs under her belt, we’re sure tickets will be ‘snapped’ up in no time at all.”

Tickets for Ruffell’s debut Aberdeen show go on sale on Friday at 11am and can be bought online or at the Lemon Tree.

