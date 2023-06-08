Suited and booted comedian Suzi Ruffell to bring Snappy tour to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedian Suzi Ruffell will bring her snappy humour and dress sense to Aberdeen for the first time later this year.

Ruffell has appeared on numerous shows like Live At The Apollo, QI and The Jonathan Ross Show.

She is a regular on BBC radio shows and co-hosts the hit podcase Like Minded Freinds with Tom Allen.

The suited and booted stand-up star has had five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, racking up critical acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike.

And now, she will bring her latest tour Snappy to the Lemon Tree on November 14 – which will be Ruffell’s first time performing in Aberdeen.

The multi-award-nominated comedian’s brand-new show is all about settling down without settling, becoming a mum without being mumsy, and still worrying about everything.

Ruffell’s last tour Dance Like Everyone is Watching received critical acclaim, including a nomination for Best Stand Up Show at the National Comedy Awards 2021.

The 2018 release of Ruffell’s stand-up show Keeping It Classy for Live From The BBC saw a clip gaining over 44 million views on Facebook, and she was nominated for Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performance in the National Comedy Awards for her hosting duties on Comedy Central’s Yesterday, Today & The Day Before in 2021.

Doug Taylor, Mint of Montrose, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing multi-award nominated Suzi Ruffell to our programme of Aberdeen & Dundee shows.

“With a string of Edinburgh Fringe Festival sell-out runs under her belt, we’re sure tickets will be ‘snapped’ up in no time at all.”

Tickets for Ruffell’s debut Aberdeen show go on sale on Friday at 11am and can be bought online or at the Lemon Tree.