Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

CUPP Bubble Tea: Check out first Aberdeen shop and its incredible drinks

CUPP is opening a branch on Thistle Street. Here's a preview of what to expect inside...

By Karla Sinclair
CUPP launches in Aberdeen. Image:
CUPP launches in Aberdeen. Image:

CUPP Bubble Tea is launching its second Scotland branch as the brand prepares to open its new Aberdeen to the public tomorrow (June 23).

Established in Bristol in 2012, CUPP started out in a converted van and has since grown to boast more than 30 stores nationwide in its portfolio.

“CUPP offers great quality drinks with something for everyone,” says CUPP managing director Angharad Jackson.

Two bubble teas at CUPP Aberdeen.
Some examples of the delicious bubble tea on offer at CUPP Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Whether you’re a sweet lover, prefer healthier fresh fruits, coffees or traditional boba tea flavours, we got you!”

The new Aberdeen branch is located on Thistle Street and works have been underway since April to transform the premises.

Exterior of new CUPP Bubble Tea shop on Thistle Street in Aberdeen.
The new CUPP shop on Thistle Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

CUPP Bubble Tea in Aberdeen

The premium boba tea brand has a high end design focused interior. It features simple décor, plants and its core brand colours of navy and white with touches of wood.

A team of six to eight will be employed to operate its Aberdeen store.

Angharad, 34, added: “We have grown rapidly over the past years. CUPP launched in Glasgow and saw huge loyalty instantly from our lovely customers.

“We then looked at areas across Scotland and Aberdeen was a clear choice from the start with its fantastic universities and beautiful historical city.”

The brand began when founder Lee Peacock relocated to Bristol after living in Taiwan and falling in love with the culture and their national drink – boba tea.

Originating in the early 1980s, boba tea – also known as bubble tea – at first defined milk tea with pearls.

More recently, it is also known as a tea drink that contains bubble toppings such as tapioca pearls, jellies and popping boba.

What’s on the menu?

“CUPP prides itself on using the best quality ingredients and traditional methods,” Angharad went on to say.

“We use fresh fruit, organic milk, premium milk alternatives and quality teas to create the best boba tea in the UK.”

Customers can opt for milk, fruit, brown sugar and matcha teas with various toppings. They include coconut jelly, popping bubbles and basil seed, to name a few.

On the milk tea front, taro (a root vegetable), vanilla, mango, coconut, peach, strawberry and classic are on the cards.

CUPP staff member making bubble tea.
You can expect all sorts of different flavours for sale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Flavours in the fruit tea options range from lemon, grapefruit and raspberry to wintermelon.

There are also coffees available such as an espresso, americano, flat white, latte and iced mocha.

Angharad added: “Opening in Aberdeen will be a great step for CUPP to get our brand awareness across Scotland, offer delicious boba to the people of Aberdeen and bring more loyal customers through our doors.”

The CUPP Bubble Tea Aberdeen store will be open from 2pm on Friday, June 23.

There will be free tea for the first 100 customers, and 50% off for the rest of the day.

Step inside the new venue…

Variety of tapioca pearl flavours available at CUPP Bubble Tea.
All sorts of colourful creations are on offer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kerena Hobbs and Josh Blaza, two members of staff at the new shop.
Kerena Hobbs and Josh Blaza, two members of staff at the new shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Innovative raised seating at the Aberdeen store.
The new venue has plenty of fun seating. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wall inside shop featuring CUPP Bubble Tea merch including T-shirts, hats and plush toys.
If you want merch, they’ve got it. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Menus inside shop.
What flavour will you go for first? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

 

CUPP drink along with a bubble tea plush.
Expect lots of cutesy stuffed toys. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CUPP Aberdeen staff member Harish Vadlamudi at the counter.
CUPP Aberdeen staff member Harish Vadlamudi at the counter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Drink being prepared.
Drinks being prepared. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
View of street outside CUPP Bubble Tea's Aberdeen shop.
Will you be stopping by next time you’re on Thistle Street? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

