CUPP Bubble Tea: Check out first Aberdeen shop and its incredible drinks

CUPP Bubble Tea is launching its second Scotland branch as the brand prepares to open its new Aberdeen to the public tomorrow (June 23).

Established in Bristol in 2012, CUPP started out in a converted van and has since grown to boast more than 30 stores nationwide in its portfolio.

“CUPP offers great quality drinks with something for everyone,” says CUPP managing director Angharad Jackson.

“Whether you’re a sweet lover, prefer healthier fresh fruits, coffees or traditional boba tea flavours, we got you!”

The new Aberdeen branch is located on Thistle Street and works have been underway since April to transform the premises.

CUPP Bubble Tea in Aberdeen

The premium boba tea brand has a high end design focused interior. It features simple décor, plants and its core brand colours of navy and white with touches of wood.

A team of six to eight will be employed to operate its Aberdeen store.

Angharad, 34, added: “We have grown rapidly over the past years. CUPP launched in Glasgow and saw huge loyalty instantly from our lovely customers.

“We then looked at areas across Scotland and Aberdeen was a clear choice from the start with its fantastic universities and beautiful historical city.”

The brand began when founder Lee Peacock relocated to Bristol after living in Taiwan and falling in love with the culture and their national drink – boba tea.

Originating in the early 1980s, boba tea – also known as bubble tea – at first defined milk tea with pearls.

More recently, it is also known as a tea drink that contains bubble toppings such as tapioca pearls, jellies and popping boba.

What’s on the menu?

“CUPP prides itself on using the best quality ingredients and traditional methods,” Angharad went on to say.

“We use fresh fruit, organic milk, premium milk alternatives and quality teas to create the best boba tea in the UK.”

Customers can opt for milk, fruit, brown sugar and matcha teas with various toppings. They include coconut jelly, popping bubbles and basil seed, to name a few.

On the milk tea front, taro (a root vegetable), vanilla, mango, coconut, peach, strawberry and classic are on the cards.

Flavours in the fruit tea options range from lemon, grapefruit and raspberry to wintermelon.

There are also coffees available such as an espresso, americano, flat white, latte and iced mocha.

Angharad added: “Opening in Aberdeen will be a great step for CUPP to get our brand awareness across Scotland, offer delicious boba to the people of Aberdeen and bring more loyal customers through our doors.”

The CUPP Bubble Tea Aberdeen store will be open from 2pm on Friday, June 23.

There will be free tea for the first 100 customers, and 50% off for the rest of the day.

Step inside the new venue…