RAF mechanic on cloud nine after finding dream Elgin home

AN RAF aircraft mechanic is flying high after finally finding his dream home in Elgin.

For the past six years, Sam Fairweather, who works at RAF Lossiemouth, had searched high and low for the perfect property but to no avail.

But patience and persistence paid off for the 27-year-old who moved into a stylish four-bedroom detached home within Barratt Homes’ Findrassie development on the edge of Elgin with his partner Lana.

“I’m so proud of my house that I don’t think I could ever sell it,” says Sam.

Originally from Norwich, Sam initially lived on site at the RAF base before moving into Lana’s flat and finally their new Barratt home in April last year.

“I fell in love with Morayshire after being stationed here for work six years ago,” says Sam.

“I’m very outdoorsy, so having great beaches, forest walks and mountains close by is perfect for my lifestyle.

“One of my favourite things about living in Elgin is that I could do the parkrun in the morning, followed by snowboarding in the afternoon.

“I love the freedom of life here.”

Fabulous four-bedroom Elgin home

With a strict property bucket list, including a good-sized garden, spacious accommodation and direct access to country walks, finding the perfect house was a big task.

Enlisted to help in the search, it was actually Sam’s mum who spotted what would become their dream home at the Barratt Homes’ Findrassie development, just a 10-minute drive from his work at the RAF base.

Opting for the four-bedroom style Cullen home means that Sam and Lana, 30, have room to grow and change the function of the additional rooms when required.

The open plan layout and spacious kitchen were clear selling points especially as Lana and Sam keen cooks.

“I work a half day on a Friday, so in the afternoon I take the time to prepare a really nice dinner,” says Sam.

“Having lots of counter space is handy, and it means Lana and I are not in each other’s way when cooking.”

Elgin home perfect for entertaining

The couple, who have two dogs, have already put their own stamp on their pretty property with Sam creating his very own ‘man-cave’ and Lana taking full advantage of her walk-in wardrobe.

“The ‘man cave’ is a relaxed place to play games, chill out and read books,” says Sam.

“I’ve got my Playstation, a leather vintage sofa and mounted TV and I’ve put my own stamp on the room by decorating it with vintage signs, a dart board and a Thor hammer coming out of the wall, which I couldn’t resist.”

In terms of the quality of the home, Sam couldn’t be happier with it.

“Barratt Homes were very responsive and quick to address any snagging,” says Sam.

A range of three and four-bedroom homes are currently available at Findrassie, with prices starting from £234,995.

A range of incentives are available, including a 5% Armed Forces deposit contribution scheme.

For more information, visit the website www.barratthomes.co.uk.