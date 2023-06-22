RAF mechanic on cloud nine after finding dream Elgin home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF mechanic on cloud nine after finding dream Elgin home

Sam Fairweather fell in love with Morayshire after moving up to work at RAF Lossiemouth and has now found his perfect property in the area.

By Rosemary Lowne
Sam Fairweather and his partner Lana are sky high after moving into their dream home in Elgin. Image: Weber Shandwick
Sam Fairweather and his partner Lana are sky high after moving into their dream home in Elgin. Image: Weber Shandwick

AN RAF aircraft mechanic is flying high after finally finding his dream home in Elgin.

For the past six years, Sam Fairweather, who works at RAF Lossiemouth, had searched high and low for the perfect property but to no avail.

But patience and persistence paid off for the 27-year-old who moved into a stylish four-bedroom detached home within Barratt Homes’ Findrassie development on the edge of Elgin with his partner Lana.

“I’m so proud of my house that I don’t think I could ever sell it,” says Sam.

Sam Fairweather, his partner Lana and their pooches love their new home. Image: Weber Shandwick

Originally from Norwich, Sam initially lived on site at the RAF base before moving into Lana’s flat and finally their new Barratt home in April last year.

“I fell in love with Morayshire after being stationed here for work six years ago,” says Sam.

“I’m very outdoorsy, so having great beaches, forest walks and mountains close by is perfect for my lifestyle.

“One of my favourite things about living in Elgin is that I could do the parkrun in the morning, followed by snowboarding in the afternoon.

“I love the freedom of life here.”

Fabulous four-bedroom Elgin home

With a strict property bucket list, including a good-sized garden, spacious accommodation and direct access to country walks, finding the perfect house was a big task.

Enlisted to help in the search, it was actually Sam’s mum who spotted what would become their dream home at the Barratt Homes’ Findrassie development, just a 10-minute drive from his work at the RAF base.

Opting for the four-bedroom style Cullen home means that Sam and Lana, 30, have room to grow and change the function of the additional rooms when required.

The open plan layout and spacious kitchen were clear selling points especially as Lana and Sam keen cooks.

The couple have put their own modern stamp on their chic new home. Image: Weber Shandwick

“I work a half day on a Friday, so in the afternoon I take the time to prepare a really nice dinner,” says Sam.

“Having lots of counter space is handy, and it means Lana and I are not in each other’s way when cooking.”

Elgin home perfect for entertaining

The couple, who have two dogs, have already put their own stamp on their pretty property with Sam creating his very own ‘man-cave’ and Lana taking full advantage of her walk-in wardrobe.

“The ‘man cave’ is a relaxed place to play games, chill out and read books,” says Sam.

“I’ve got my Playstation, a leather vintage sofa and mounted TV and I’ve put my own stamp on the room by decorating it with vintage signs, a dart board and a Thor hammer coming out of the wall, which I couldn’t resist.”

Crisp and clean, cooking is a stylish affair in the chic kitchen. Image: Weber Shandwick

In terms of the quality of the home, Sam couldn’t be happier with it.

“Barratt Homes were very responsive and quick to address any snagging,” says Sam.

A range of three and four-bedroom homes are currently available at Findrassie, with prices starting from £234,995.

A range of incentives are available, including a 5% Armed Forces deposit contribution scheme.

The man cave is the ideal place to relax. Image: Weber Shandwick

For more information, visit the website www.barratthomes.co.uk.

