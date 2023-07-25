What to order at Moshi Moshi, the new Aberdeen beach food truck

Aberdeen beachgoers now have the opportunity to tuck into loaded gyoza and Korean fried chicken as new street food pod Moshi Moshi has opened its hatch.

Mother and daughter Susan and Martha Rennie purchased their catering unit in January and launched it to the public on Saturday, April 22.

This was at the duo’s first farmers’ market in Ballater.

However, they recently secured a spot at one of the north-east’s most popular destinations among both locals and tourists alike – Aberdeen beach.

“We were over the moon when we got our spot alongside the other independent businesses [at the seafront],” says Martha, 27, from Peterculter.

“With the addition of the new traders, the beachfront is becoming a vibrant and exciting street food destination.”

Moshi Moshi: What to order

Moshi Moshi specialises in Korean fried chicken, which is currently its most popular dish, as well as loaded gyoza (Japanese dumplings).

These come in a variety of flavours including sriracha chicken gyoza, Korean sweet and spicy chicken gyoza, green vegan gyoza and hoisin duck gyoza, to name a few.

However, the pod has so much more to offer such as a range of Asian snacks, drinks and specials.

Both Martha and Susan, 60, have a shared personal favourite.

Inverurie local Susan says: “It’s definitely the prawn dumplings – also known as Har Gow – a popular dim sum dish in China.

“They are steamed and pan fried for a crispy yet bouncy texture and are topped with a sweet teriyaki sauce.”

Martha adds: “We have a sauce for every spice level from Japanese sweet and sticky to extra hot blackout (not for the faint-hearted).”

A good filling about partnership

Moshi Moshi officially opened at the beach on Saturday, July 15.

The trailer’s branding is easily recognisable, featuring a lime green and white colour pallete and an adorable cartoonised panda head.

Martha and Susan have worked in hospitality for years.

Martha, who has a degree in international hospitality management, first started at the age of 15 and went on to run her own home baking business – Baked by Martha – while at university.

Susan owned Harvesters wholefoods on Union Grove when she was her daughter’s age, and was also a baker at Formartine’s Visitor Centre.

Why beach food trucks are ‘really exciting for Aberdeen’

The co-owners always intended on securing a spot at Aberdeen beach.

However, after their licence was deferred – alongside many fellow aspiring food truck owners – by Aberdeen City Council in March, they set plan B in action.

“We originally set up Moshi Moshi to be at the beach so we were in limbo for months wondering what would happen as we hadn’t planned to be mobile,” says Martha.

“My mum and I took the decision to tour round farmers’ markets while we waited for our license so that we could start to make back some money that we had invested in the business.

“Doing this was great as we were able to get our name out there. Plus, we really enjoyed meeting lots of different people along the way.”

Moshi Moshi will be operating on Saturdays and Sundays going forward, as well as the “occasional” Thursday and Friday.

Opening hours for the pod can be found on the business’ Instagram – @moshimoshi.abz – highlights every week.

Martha went on to say: “I think this is really exciting for the city and for us to be part of it.

“Having never towed a trailer before starting up Moshi Moshi, I’ll be glad to give that up!

“It will be good to have a base for the pod where people know they can find us easily.”