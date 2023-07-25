What to order at Moshi Moshi, the new Aberdeen beach food truck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

What to order at Moshi Moshi, the new Aberdeen beach food truck

Korean fried chicken and loaded gyoza, anyone?

Martha, left, and Susan Rennie of Moshi Moshi. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Martha, left, and Susan Rennie of Moshi Moshi. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Aberdeen beachgoers now have the opportunity to tuck into loaded gyoza and Korean fried chicken as new street food pod Moshi Moshi has opened its hatch.

Mother and daughter Susan and Martha Rennie purchased their catering unit in January and launched it to the public on Saturday, April 22.

This was at the duo’s first farmers’ market in Ballater.

Korean fried chicken topped with sliced chillies and scallions at Moshi Moshi
Korean fried chicken is currently the most popular dish at Moshi Moshi. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, they recently secured a spot at one of the north-east’s most popular destinations among both locals and tourists alike – Aberdeen beach.

“We were over the moon when we got our spot alongside the other independent businesses [at the seafront],” says Martha, 27, from Peterculter.

“With the addition of the new traders, the beachfront is becoming a vibrant and exciting street food destination.”

Moshi Moshi: What to order

Moshi Moshi specialises in Korean fried chicken, which is currently its most popular dish, as well as loaded gyoza (Japanese dumplings).

These come in a variety of flavours including sriracha chicken gyoza, Korean sweet and spicy chicken gyoza, green vegan gyoza and hoisin duck gyoza, to name a few.

Moshi Moshi owners Susan and Martha Rennie at Aberdeen beach.
Martha and Susan with a range of dishes to expect. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, the pod has so much more to offer such as a range of Asian snacks, drinks and specials.

Both Martha and Susan, 60, have a shared personal favourite.

Inverurie local Susan says: “It’s definitely the prawn dumplings – also known as Har Gow – a popular dim sum dish in China.

Front of Moshi Moshi food truck.
The pod will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the occasional Thursday and Friday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“They are steamed and pan fried for a crispy yet bouncy texture and are topped with a sweet teriyaki sauce.”

Martha adds: “We have a sauce for every spice level from Japanese sweet and sticky to extra hot blackout (not for the faint-hearted).”

A good filling about partnership

Moshi Moshi officially opened at the beach on Saturday, July 15.

The trailer’s branding is easily recognisable, featuring a lime green and white colour pallete and an adorable cartoonised panda head.

Martha and Susan have worked in hospitality for years.

The loaded gyozas topped with crunchy onions and spring onions.
The loaded gyoza are topped with crunchy onions and spring onions, among other ingredients. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Martha, who has a degree in international hospitality management, first started at the age of 15 and went on to run her own home baking business – Baked by Martha – while at university.

Susan owned Harvesters wholefoods on Union Grove when she was her daughter’s age, and was also a baker at Formartine’s Visitor Centre.

Why beach food trucks are ‘really exciting for Aberdeen’

The co-owners always intended on securing a spot at Aberdeen beach.

However, after their licence was deferred – alongside many fellow aspiring food truck owners – by Aberdeen City Council in March, they set plan B in action.

“We originally set up Moshi Moshi to be at the beach so we were in limbo for months wondering what would happen as we hadn’t planned to be mobile,” says Martha.

Asian snacks available at the Aberdeen food truck.
Expect a range of Asian snacks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“My mum and I took the decision to tour round farmers’ markets while we waited for our license so that we could start to make back some money that we had invested in the business.

“Doing this was great as we were able to get our name out there. Plus, we really enjoyed meeting lots of different people along the way.”

Moshi Moshi will be operating on Saturdays and Sundays going forward, as well as the “occasional” Thursday and Friday.

Martha and Susan pose with the food truck at Aberdeen beach.
The duo are excited about being part of the Aberdeen beach food truck scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Opening hours for the pod can be found on the business’ Instagram – @moshimoshi.abz – highlights every week.

Martha went on to say: “I think this is really exciting for the city and for us to be part of it.

“Having never towed a trailer before starting up Moshi Moshi, I’ll be glad to give that up!

“It will be good to have a base for the pod where people know they can find us easily.”

More from Food and Drink

The dishes and drinks enjoyed at Badenoch's. Image: Duncan Brown
Restaurant review: Badenoch's - the Elgin hot spot that offers an escape to the…
Shorty's owner Cheryl Anderson holding an ice cream cone in store.
Shorty's Ice Cream Parlour has taste for expansion with new Aboyne coffee shop
Alana Shiach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From dog walking to working front of house at Threaplands - here is the…
Pavel Plasek, owner of Chimmy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Have you tried chimney cake? It's now available at Aberdeen beach - thanks to…
Work could start on the £12 million development within months
'We'll get there': Work could start on delayed £12m Tomatin retail and food village…
Helen Arkwright. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inverurie chocolatier talks influence of late mother as new firm proves instant sweet success
Exterior view of Scribbles on Elgin High Street.
'You were not robbed': Elgin restaurant Scribbles hits back at review from YouTubers
We headed to Contrast for a birthday meal. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: A birthday well spent at Contrast by Glenmoriston Townhouse Hotel in Inverness
Exterior view of Via Roma in Inverurie.
'Thanks for the memories': Via Roma in Inverurie announces it is closing this week…
Where will you be heading to during Aberdeen Restaurant Week this August? Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: New venues revealed for August return