Live your best countryside life in this dream £750,000 Torphins house

With 4.5 acres of land, a six-bedroom home and a former coach house, this beautiful bolthole is sure to impress.

By Rosemary Lowne
This charming country abode is a breath of fresh air. Images: Savill
This charming country abode is a breath of fresh air. Images: Savill

A world away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this serene countryside sanctuary is a breath of fresh air.

Describing it as her very own magic kingdom, Maureen Anderson says the secluded six-bedroom detached granite and slate home, a stone’s throw from the pretty village of Torphins, has been her own little piece of property paradise for the past 48 years.

Owner of the Torphins home Maureen Anderson with her dog.
Maureen Anderson calls her home the magic kingdom. Image: Maureen Anderson

“Heatherlea is a beautiful house set in a breathtaking setting with marvellous views all round,” says Maureen, 86, a former director of a watermarking company.

“There was plenty of space for children, dogs, cats and horses.

“To us it was the magic kingdom as we had peace and privacy yet we were beside the village.”

Pool table inside the home.
Snooker fans are sure to be impressed by the lounge.

Owned by the same family for 54 years

Originally purchased by her father in 1969, Maureen, her husband Hamish and her son Ross, who was six at the time, moved into the home six years later.

Forty-eight years on and Maureen, whose husband Hamish sadly passed away in 2020, says it will be wrench to leave their wonderful home as she prepares to downsize.

“I will miss everything about Heatherlea but especially the views of the hills and the peace and quiet,” says Maureen.

“I will miss the pheasants, the red squirrels, the deer and all the birds both great and small who frequent the garden and the woods.”

Large living room in Torphins home with Edwardian style finishes.
Period charm exudes from this beautiful home.

4.5 acres of land

Set within 4.5 acres, at the end of a cul-de-sac backing on to the Learney Estate, Heatherlea is brimming with period charm and character with bay windows, high ceilings, fireplaces and picture rails along with wall and ceiling wood panelling throughout.

Particularly impressive is the striking stained glass door in the vestibule which leads through to the attractive hallway.

From here there are two original reception rooms including the formal dining with arched alcoves, a fireplace and beautiful views.

Another living room within the property in Banchory.
This room has a regal feel to it.

Edwardian style reception rooms

Equally as elegant is the cosy sitting room where hot chocolates can be enjoyed at the fireplace and stove.

For those who love to entertain, the superb lounge is perfect especially as it has its own full size oak snooker table.

Maureen says the resplendent reception rooms have been at the centre of special occasions.

“My husband designed the reception rooms in the Edwardian style to suit the house and our extension was a lounge with a full-sized snooker table,” says Maureen.

“Everyone enjoyed our parties saying what a lovely ambience there was.”

Dining room inside the home in Torphins with red carpetting and wood fireplace.
The dining area is full of charm.

Six beautiful bedrooms

With sliding doors straight out to the garden as well as an en suite shower room, the ground floor bedroom is also impressive.

Also on the lower level is a spacious bathroom, a dining kitchen with a breakfast bar and a utility room.

Upstairs, there is a modern shower room and five further bedrooms including the principal bedroom with an en suite.

Three of the bedrooms all have wonderful views and one of the bedrooms is currently being used as a home office.

Spacious bedroom.
Enjoy a good night’s sleep in this spacious bedroom.

Spectacular views

With such spacious and flexible accommodation, Maureen says the property would suit a family.

“This house would suit a family with children, pets and horses,” says Maureen.

“There are woods to explore with walks and there is also a golf course nearby.”

Together with the amazing accommodation, Maureen says she will also miss the incredible views.

“The views are magnificent,” says Maureen.

“You can see the mountains and the hills, it’s fantastic.”

Modern bathroom in the home.
The modern bathroom is stylish.

Private and secluded location

The privacy of the property is also something that Maureen will also miss.

“It’s extremely private as the driveway is 100 yards up from a cul-de-sac, in fact it’s so private that people living in the village would say they had no idea there was a house up there.”

Outside, there is a former coach house which could be transformed into a home office, ancillary accommodation or a stable block.

A horticultural haven, the garden features two ponds, raised patio areas, a detached double garage and a ‘secret garden’ area behind the garage.

Country-style kitchen with white cabinetry, wooden ceiling panelling and white backsplash.
The kitchen has a country feel to it.

There is also a gate to a grazing field which extends to over two acres.

And although the countryside house enjoys a very private location, it is within walking distance of the vibrant community of Torphins where there is a primary school, nursery and health centre.

Community events are often held at The Learney Hall plus there are local shops.

To book a viewing

Auchmacoy Road, Torphins, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £750,000.

To book a viewing contact Savills on 01224 971 122 or check out the website savills.com

