Have you tried chimney cake? It’s now available at Aberdeen beach – thanks to new food truck Chimmy

Pavel Plasek opened Chimmy on Saturday, July 8.

Pavel Plasek, owner of Chimmy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Pavel Plasek, who was born and raised in the Czech Republic, unearthed his passion for food at a young age after his parents got divorced.

The now 24-year-old went on to live with his mum, Dagmar. From here, he became fascinated by food preparation and “enjoyed overseeing” her making different dishes.

“Some days when I was on my own at home, I would start experimenting with all sorts of ingredients we had left in the fridge,” Pavel, who has lived in Aberdeen for roughly five years now, said.

A chimney cake from Chimmy food truck at Aberdeen beach.
“Having seen my mum cooking and realising how much effort it takes, I felt I was obliged to make it up to her.”

Pavel used this knowledge – gained from Dagmar – along with information gathered online to build his flair in the kitchen.

He joked: “Thankfully, she really enjoyed everything I cooked for her and was not sick once. At some point, she told me I was starting to be a better cook than her…

“Seeing my mum enjoying the food I cooked was truly rewarding.”

Chimmy: Expanding the Aberdeen food offering

Pavel recently joined the Aberdeen beach food truck scene by opening his trailer Chimmy on Saturday, July 8.

In its early stages, the truck will offer traditional cinnamon-flavoured chimney cake with the addition of two toppings – Nutella or Biscoff spread.

Pavel said: “We are aware that this is a new treat to most locals, so we want to take it one step at a time when introducing this treat to the public.

Chimmy owner Pavel Plasek baking a cake.
Pavel makes every chimney cake from scratch in his catering trailer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We will be listening to our customer’s taste buds and adding more toppings and fillings to choose from later.”

Chimmy is currently open from noon to 5pm Friday to Sunday. However, over the summer period, it is hoped that the hatch will be open during weekdays too.

“The number of people supporting us on the first day was incredible,” the entrepreneur added.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine seeing so many people helping us take our first steps.”

@foodwtf

A #trdelnik also known as #chimneycake is a must a try when visiting #Prague 😍 🎥 IG: @londonultimateguide #pragueguide #kürtőskalács #desserttok #foodtravel

♬ L O V E – Michael Bublé

What is chimney cake?

Essentially, chimney cake is a street food dessert that originates in Transylvania. It consists of a warm, golden brown, freshly-baked pastry coated in cinnamon and sugar.

The cakes should be crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

At Chimmy, customers and beachgoers can oversee the entire production process and immerse themselves in the aroma of the fresh treats.

Pavel Plasek: ‘It’s a dream come true’

Pavel has always dreamed of starting his own venture.

The concept for Chimmy arose during a regular stroll at his “favourite place” – Aberdeen beach.

“I noticed some food vans and thought ‘That would be cool to have one over there too’,” says Pavel.

“Chimney cake was an obvious choice as I loved it growing up.

“While the chimney cake was available throughout the year in bigger cities back home, in my little town (of 5,000 people) the chimney cake was quite common at Christmas markets only.

Pavel unravelling a chimney cake at Aberdeen beach.
The truck opened its hatch on Saturday, July 8. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“But I wanted to enjoy them throughout the year. Plus when I moved, there was no place I could have them.”

Spotting an obvious gap in the market in the Granite City food scene, he put two and two together and thought chimney cake was the ideal offering.

“I wanted other people who have never heard of it to experience this treat in the hope it would bring them as much joy as it does to me.”

Pavel signed up to a professional chimney cake course in Budapest – where the creation was born – to perfect the craft.

Chimmy's chimney cake at Aberdeen beach.
Beachgoers can tuck into their cake by the seaside or take it home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The talent, who is a full-time student at RGU (in his final year), added: “I do not want this [university] to be a factor that will prevent me from chasing my dreams and following my heart.”

As well as his mum, Pavel is also thankful for the support he has received from his girlfriend Daniela Martinkova.

“Without her support, I would not be able to be trading at Aberdeen beach today,” he adds. “I am grateful beyond words for having this soul by my side.

Pavel alongside his food truck.
Pavel alongside his unit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Chimmy will allow me to share my passion with people at the most picturesque place Aberdeen has to offer. It’s a dream come true.”

Is a café on the horizon?

The only way is up for the food truck owner, who went on to say he aspires to open a café in the future.

“My dream is to open a chimney cake café one day,” Pavel says.

“I am visualizing my family travelling to Aberdeen from the Czech Republic and turning up at the door of my café.”

For information on Chimmy and updates on the food truck’s opening hours, visit the business’ Facebook and Instagram (@chimmy.abz) pages.

