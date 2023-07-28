Smoke and Soul at The Firepit: New images show transformation plans for Aberdeen’s Six Degrees North bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smoke and Soul at The Firepit: New images show transformation plans for Aberdeen’s Six Degrees North bar

Smoke and Soul co-owners Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson have big plans in place for the Littlejohn Street venue.

By Karla Sinclair
The Firepit is hoped to encourage people back into the city centre. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
The Firepit is hoped to encourage people back into the city centre. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

Award-winning Aberdeen barbecue restaurant and event catering company Smoke and Soul has plans in place to refurbish and rename the former Six Degrees North bar.

Located on Littlejohn Street, the venue was taken over by Smoke and Soul co-owners Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson back in March after a four year kitchen residency.

Smoke and Soul are widely known for their signature slow-cooked meats. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

Today, the couple launched a crowdfunding campaign which will help transform the space into a cosy and welcoming spot where customers can enjoy their hearty comfort food and an impressive range of crafts beers and spirits.

The campaign aims to raise £50,000.

It is an attempt from Corey and Lindsay to save the venue from closure and encourage people back into the city centre.

Step inside soon-to-be Smoke and Soul at The Firepit with ‘outside-inside charm’

With the funds raised, Smoke and Soul plans to give the venue a makeover that will enhance its charm and character.

Subsequently, its name will be changed to The Firepit.

What the exterior will look like off the back of the campaign. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

The project includes replacing the halogen lighting throughout, improving the heating system, upholstering the seating and refurbishing the toilets.

They will also bring in more plants and apply a fresh colour scheme to achieve the outside-inside charm that they have already mastered at their Smokehouse in Bridge of Don.

A fresh colour scheme is among the changes Corey and Lindsay hope to make. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

The transformed space will reflect their brand identity and values, whilst focusing on the feedback they have received from their regulars on ways to improve it.

They may be raising the steaks, but expansion is a dream come true for the barbecue specialists

Lindsay says the couple are “so excited” about the campaign launch.

“We invite our loyal customers and supporters to join us on this journey,” she adds.

“We have been dreaming of expanding our business and creating a bigger and better venue where we can showcase our passion for casual wood-fired comfort food and offer a unique food and drink experience in Aberdeen.”

Smoke and Soul, founded in 2017, has been serving delicious barbecue comfort food across a varied menu at their kitchen residency in Six Degrees North since 2019.

The business also offers home delivers via Deliveroo and hosts exclusive pop-up events at its Smokehouse – a historic blacksmiths that was converted into a production kitchen and intimate food and drink venue.

The Firepit

“The refurbished venue, which we will be renaming ‘The Firepit’, will reflect our back-garden roots and love for simple outdoor living,” Lindsay went on to say.

“It will also offer a fresh concept for our customers, contributing to the wider objective of bringing people back into our city centre and further supporting the hospitality and tourism industry within Aberdeen.”

Smoke and Soul opted for a reward based crowdfunder. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

Corey added: “We have been humbled by the feedback and reviews we have received over the years. And we want to reward our supporters with some fantastic perks and incentives.”

Depending on the level of investment, backers will receive extra credit to spend in the bar or Deliveroo vouchers.

Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

Entry for a chance to win a Smoke and Soul seasonal smokehouse investor pass for two (worth £360) for exclusive events at the brand’s Smokehouse is also on the cards.

“We hope that everyone who loves our food will support us, and help us make this dream a reality,” says Corey.

To pledge your support and find out more information, visit www.smokeandsoul.co.uk/pages/crowdfunder

