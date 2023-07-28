Smoke and Soul at The Firepit: New images show transformation plans for Aberdeen’s Six Degrees North bar

Award-winning Aberdeen barbecue restaurant and event catering company Smoke and Soul has plans in place to refurbish and rename the former Six Degrees North bar.

Located on Littlejohn Street, the venue was taken over by Smoke and Soul co-owners Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson back in March after a four year kitchen residency.

Today, the couple launched a crowdfunding campaign which will help transform the space into a cosy and welcoming spot where customers can enjoy their hearty comfort food and an impressive range of crafts beers and spirits.

The campaign aims to raise £50,000.

It is an attempt from Corey and Lindsay to save the venue from closure and encourage people back into the city centre.

Step inside soon-to-be Smoke and Soul at The Firepit with ‘outside-inside charm’

With the funds raised, Smoke and Soul plans to give the venue a makeover that will enhance its charm and character.

Subsequently, its name will be changed to The Firepit.

The project includes replacing the halogen lighting throughout, improving the heating system, upholstering the seating and refurbishing the toilets.

They will also bring in more plants and apply a fresh colour scheme to achieve the outside-inside charm that they have already mastered at their Smokehouse in Bridge of Don.

The transformed space will reflect their brand identity and values, whilst focusing on the feedback they have received from their regulars on ways to improve it.

They may be raising the steaks, but expansion is a dream come true for the barbecue specialists

Lindsay says the couple are “so excited” about the campaign launch.

“We invite our loyal customers and supporters to join us on this journey,” she adds.

“We have been dreaming of expanding our business and creating a bigger and better venue where we can showcase our passion for casual wood-fired comfort food and offer a unique food and drink experience in Aberdeen.”

Smoke and Soul, founded in 2017, has been serving delicious barbecue comfort food across a varied menu at their kitchen residency in Six Degrees North since 2019.

The business also offers home delivers via Deliveroo and hosts exclusive pop-up events at its Smokehouse – a historic blacksmiths that was converted into a production kitchen and intimate food and drink venue.

The Firepit

“The refurbished venue, which we will be renaming ‘The Firepit’, will reflect our back-garden roots and love for simple outdoor living,” Lindsay went on to say.

“It will also offer a fresh concept for our customers, contributing to the wider objective of bringing people back into our city centre and further supporting the hospitality and tourism industry within Aberdeen.”

Corey added: “We have been humbled by the feedback and reviews we have received over the years. And we want to reward our supporters with some fantastic perks and incentives.”

Depending on the level of investment, backers will receive extra credit to spend in the bar or Deliveroo vouchers.

Entry for a chance to win a Smoke and Soul seasonal smokehouse investor pass for two (worth £360) for exclusive events at the brand’s Smokehouse is also on the cards.

“We hope that everyone who loves our food will support us, and help us make this dream a reality,” says Corey.

To pledge your support and find out more information, visit www.smokeandsoul.co.uk/pages/crowdfunder