Aberdeen’s Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Award-winning barbecue street food firm Smoke and Soul has taken over Aberdeen’s Six Degrees North bar on Littlejohn Street.

Owners Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson have decided to make the venue their business’ permanent home after a successful four year kitchen residency.

It comes at a time of uncertainty for the hospitality industry with Six Degrees North among the many hospitality firms in the city considering closing their doors as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

However the couple “couldn’t be more excited” to take the leap.

Despite the change in ownership, the relationship between Smoke and Soul and Six Degrees North will continue and the brand’s beers can still be found in the venue with four permanent lines pouring.

Lindsay said: “We couldn’t allow the bar to become another empty place in Aberdeen.

“Not the place we have made so many memories and grown into what we are today or to see the staff we have worked alongside for years lose their jobs.

“We are aware there is a lot of work to be done in the bar but we know with support we can do it.”

Crowdfunding campaign

Corey and Lindsay’s goal is to ensure they create a comfortable and enjoyable place for customers to eat, drink and relax.

They will be putting their own unique stamp on the bar and infusing it with the same soulful atmosphere they have successfully achieved at their smokehouse in Bridge of Don.

To accomplish this, vital renovations and upgrades need to be made.

Smoke and Soul will be launching a Crowdfunder campaign in the coming weeks to make these essential changes while giving something worthwhile back to supporters.

“We’re looking into crowdfunding at present to see how we can make the changes that have been long overdue and requested by our customers, fulfill the venue’s full potential and provide an awesome place for people to come drink, eat and enjoy our exclusive events,” says Lindsay.

Lunch menu and cocktails

She went on to add: “We will also be introducing our first ever lunch menu and the bar staff have created our first cocktail offering just in time for the May Day weekend (Sunday April 30/Monday May 1).

“We will strive to make the bar everything that our customers want it to be and ensure that those that invest in us get some amazing rewards in return.”

Smoke and Soul, which was founded in 2017, is well-known for its high-quality meats and barbecue comfort food.

Dishes on offer will continue to include loaded nachos, mac and cheese, dirty fries, burgers and sandwiches.

‘Couldn’t bear to see those doors close’

By reviving the bar, the business owners hope it will bring more foot traffic back to the city centre and help support other local businesses in the process.

Corey said: “It’s disheartening to see so many of our neighbors closing due to financial struggles.

“Foot traffic has dwindled and the streets are noticeably quieter than they used to be. And with Six Degrees North looking to exit the bar post pandemic, this understandably had a profound impact on us at Smoke and Soul.

“We have discussed the possibility of another kitchen residency, but this bar has become our home and the staff and customers have become our family.

“While moving would be the safer option, we couldn’t bear to see those doors close for us.”

Lindsay added: “Thank you from all the staff at Smoke and Soul for your continued support in what has been a difficult time for everyone.

“We really appreciate your custom and please continue to order from us – even better by dining with us in person at our bar.”