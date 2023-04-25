Aberdeen’s Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Aberdeen’s Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North

It's the start of an exciting new chapter for barbecue and smoked meat enthusiasts Smoke and Soul.

By Karla Sinclair
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

Award-winning barbecue street food firm Smoke and Soul has taken over Aberdeen’s Six Degrees North bar on Littlejohn Street.

Owners Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson have decided to make the venue their business’ permanent home after a successful four year kitchen residency.

It comes at a time of uncertainty for the hospitality industry with Six Degrees North among the many hospitality firms in the city considering closing their doors as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

BBQ pulled pork sandwich. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

However the couple “couldn’t be more excited” to take the leap.

Despite the change in ownership, the relationship between Smoke and Soul and Six Degrees North will continue and the brand’s beers can still be found in the venue with four permanent lines pouring.

Lindsay said: “We couldn’t allow the bar to become another empty place in Aberdeen.

“Not the place we have made so many memories and grown into what we are today or to see the staff we have worked alongside for years lose their jobs.

“We are aware there is a lot of work to be done in the bar but we know with support we can do it.”

Corey and Lindsay inside the bar. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

Crowdfunding campaign

Corey and Lindsay’s goal is to ensure they create a comfortable and enjoyable place for customers to eat, drink and relax.

They will be putting their own unique stamp on the bar and infusing it with the same soulful atmosphere they have successfully achieved at their smokehouse in Bridge of Don.

To accomplish this, vital renovations and upgrades need to be made.

The Littlejohn Street bar will be undergoing renovations in the near future. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Smoke and Soul will be launching a Crowdfunder campaign in the coming weeks to make these essential changes while giving something worthwhile back to supporters.

“We’re looking into crowdfunding at present to see how we can make the changes that have been long overdue and requested by our customers, fulfill the venue’s full potential and provide an awesome place for people to come drink, eat and enjoy our exclusive events,” says Lindsay.

Lunch menu and cocktails

She went on to add: “We will also be introducing our first ever lunch menu and the bar staff have created our first cocktail offering just in time for the May Day weekend (Sunday April 30/Monday May 1).

“We will strive to make the bar everything that our customers want it to be and ensure that those that invest in us get some amazing rewards in return.”

Expect loaded fries options on the menu. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

Smoke and Soul, which was founded in 2017, is well-known for its high-quality meats and barbecue comfort food.

Dishes on offer will continue to include loaded nachos, mac and cheese, dirty fries, burgers and sandwiches.

‘Couldn’t bear to see those doors close’

By reviving the bar, the business owners hope it will bring more foot traffic back to the city centre and help support other local businesses in the process.

Corey said: “It’s disheartening to see so many of our neighbors closing due to financial struggles.

“Foot traffic has dwindled and the streets are noticeably quieter than they used to be. And with Six Degrees North looking to exit the bar post pandemic, this understandably had a profound impact on us at Smoke and Soul.

The couple are looking forward to their business’ future. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul

“We have discussed the possibility of another kitchen residency, but this bar has become our home and the staff and customers have become our family.

“While moving would be the safer option, we couldn’t bear to see those doors close for us.”

Lindsay added: “Thank you from all the staff at Smoke and Soul for your continued support in what has been a difficult time for everyone.

“We really appreciate your custom and please continue to order from us – even better by dining with us in person at our bar.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Food and Drink

Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Hungry Haggis snack van going down a treat for visitors to Loch Awe
Plockton Inn exterior
Highland Coast Hotels properties reopen following £1.8 million upgrade
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
Cherry Healey harvesting Scottish seaweed with Shore co-founder Peter Elbourne. Shore.
Wick seaweed harvester to star in Inside the Factory
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Talking Point: Is old school cooking the answer to food crisis?
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
The 9 vendors you can get a bite to eat from at Taste of…
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Profile: George McNeil's glass is half full as he gears up for the Spirit…
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Restaurant review: Findhorn's Kimberley Inn is a must visit for exceptional pub grub
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…
Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson of Smoke and Soul. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Aberdeenshire resident launches book detailing secret family history with links to slavery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]