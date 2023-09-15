Was the opening of Greggs drive-thru in Westhill worth the wait?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Was the opening of Greggs drive-thru in Westhill worth the wait?

Andy and Karla share their thoughts on the food at Greggs drive-thru in Westhill...

By Karla Sinclair

Plans were approved for the north-east’s first-ever Greggs drive-thru back in December. I remember when the news broke.

Fans of the British bakery chain waited in anticipation for the site, which sits between the existing McDonald’s and Starbucks drive-thrus in Westhill, to officially open.

The drive-thru Greggs in Westhill. Image: Karla Sinclair

It’s taken Andy and I a while to stop by to try it out, but better late than never, eh?

We visited on a Thursday lunchtime and it was fairly busy, unsurprisingly, inside.

However, there were only two other cars making use of the drive-thru when we arrived, making our experience short and sweet. No complaints there.

Steak bake

Pulling up to the first screen – where our order was taken – the first thing we requested was a sausage roll. There weren’t any, can you believe it?

We were told that there would be a fresh batch ready in 10 to 15 minutes if we were willing to wait, but decided against it and went for arguably the next best thing at Greggs – a steak bake.

We split the £2.25 bake in half and got stuck in. Unfortunately, it was cold.

Are you a fan of steak bakes? Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

The diced beef and gravy did have a nice flavour, albeit rather salty. And while the golden-brown pastry certainly looked the part, it fell flat.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 2.5/5
  • Karla: 2/5

Vegan Mexican chicken-free bake

The second item on the agenda was the vegan Mexican chicken-free bake. I was super intrigued by this one as I hadn’t seen it on a Greggs menu before.

Also priced at £2.25, it consisted of mixed vegetables, vegan chicken and Mexican-style tomato sauce encased in pastry with a cheese crumb.

A vegan Mexican chicken-free bake. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

While we were unsure after taking our first bite, we came to enjoy the texture. There was a nice (yet subtle) tanginess coming from the sauce too.

However, it would have been even better if we had got a hot one. Andy agreed.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 2.5/5
  • Karla: 2.5/5

Pepperoni pizza

The appearance of our £2.65 pepperoni pizza slice in pictures differs a lot, to say the least, in comparison with what it looked like in person.

It was a decent size, so some would argue it’s great value for money. Andy and I would not.

While the pepperoni itself was smoky, the rest of the dish was sad. Very sad.

The slice cost £2.65. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

The dough was stodgy, the cheese was slimy – or the word Andy used to describe it, congealed – and the slice as a whole was coated in grease/oil.

Maybe we visited on the wrong day because I’ve heard great things about Greggs’ pizzas from pals, but our experience was enough to put us off ordering one again.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 2/5
  • Karla: 1.5/5

Jam doughnut

We definitely saved the best for last on this occasion.

Keen to opt for something sweet as well as savoury, Andy and I also ordered a jam doughnut. It was an easy pick given that there weren’t many sweet options on the drive-thru menu.

The Greggs Westhill drive-thru sells jam doughnuts. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

Nevertheless, I would have likely chosen this anyway.

The £1.05 doughnut was soft, fluffy and had plenty of filling. In my opinion, it was far tastier than the same style of doughnut you can bag at supermarkets.

It’s perfect for those with a sweet tooth. I’d return to Greggs in a heartbeat just to order another (and try my luck at tasting a sausage roll too).

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like the Drive-Thru Diners to try?

Fill out our online form below to share your recommendations.

Conversation