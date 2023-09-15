Academy Street split continues after latest Highland Council vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Academy Street split continues after latest Highland Council vote

The owners of the Eastgaste Centre say they are reviewing the latest decision with lawyers.

By John Ross
Looking down Academy Street with packed traffic in both directions.
The Academy Street plans continue to divide opinion

One of the lynchpins of Inverness’s city centre is consulting lawyers over the latest Academy Street decision.

The controversy over the future of Academy Street in Inverness is continuing following a narrow vote by councillors to go ahead with the scheme.

Highland Council members voted 35-33, with two abstentions, to back the traffic plan for the city centre.

That supported a 12-10 vote by the Inverness city committee last month to proceed with the proposals.

It also rejected an attempt to hold a two-month trial and a public referendum on the issue.

Following the latest vote, those for and against the plans demonstrated again it’s a divisive subject.

No through traffic in Academy Street

The new system would ban through traffic in Academy Street and add bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate to reduce congestion.

It aims to shift focus from cars to walkers and wheelchair users.

It’s part of a wider strategy to make Inverness more welcoming, attractive and healthier.

But many people have questioned the impact on other locations, including the residential Crown area of the city, where some of the centre traffic will be dispersed.

Artist rendering of the traffic plans proposed for Academy Street in Inverness.
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling.

Scott Murray, managing director of Cru Holdings, which owns a number of city centre businesses, said it was a vote against common sense.

“I can’t fathom why a sensible person chosen to represent our interests would vote to carry out an action without having any idea of the results at the other end, when the opportunity to have a bit of certainty around that is available.

“I can’t get my head around that.

“You wouldn’t spend £5,000 on a car without taking it around the block. But we are asked to spend £9 million of taxpayers’ money without so much as a check on this first. It’s crazy.”

Many businesses have warned the plans will mean loss of trade and even shops closing.

Mr Murray added: “The most dangerous opponent is one that’s got nothing left to lose and they have put the businesses in that position by not addressing their concerns.”

Lawyers reviewing decision

The owners of the Eastgate Centre had urged councillors to halt the Academy Street traffic scheme and find a compromise.

They said closure of the road to through traffic will have a “significantly negative economic impact”.

Instead, they suggested restricting the use of Academy Street by private vehicles to between 10am-4.30pm.

There has also been a suggestion of legal action if the scheme goes ahead.

A spokesman for the Eastgate owners said: “We are digesting today’s result and we will be reviewing with our client and lawyers over the next few days and will take it from there.”

Scott Murray, managing director of Cru Holdings, which owns a number of Inverness city centre businesses.
Scott Murray says the Academy Street traffic plans go against common sense.

But the decision has been welcomed by active travel campaigners.

Emily Williams, Inverness’s bicycle mayor and CEO of the Velocity cycle shop, said she was delighted at the latest vote.

“Reducing the volume of traffic on Academy Street will make it a much friendlier and more welcoming place to spend time, as well as dramatically reducing pollution levels and improving accessibility for the 46% households in the Central Ward who do not have access to a car.

“There is an overwhelming body of evidence that we need to act urgently to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

Academy Street traffic scheme can play a vital role in climate change effort

She said a recent report from the Climate Emergency Response Group said Scotland is significantly off track in efforts to reduce car kilometres by 20% before 2030.

“Schemes such as this one play a vital role in that effort in that they seek to re-balance the allocation of road space and make walking, wheeling and cycling a more viable option within the city centre, as well as improving the reliability of public transport.

“I understand the concerns about traffic displacement, particularly to the Crown area, and will continue advocating for the introduction of traffic calming and other measures to prevent rat running at locations where problems are anticipated.”

For more Inverness stories and updates, join our local Facebook group.

