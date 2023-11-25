Restaurant review: Taste of Hong Kong offers a warm and hearty shelter for the stomach and soul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Taste of Hong Kong offers a warm and hearty shelter for the stomach and soul

The Cantonese restaurant stashed away on Adelphi Lane offers a range of hefty, authentic dishes but it was the French toast and the homemade swiss roll which proved to be a delightful surprise.

Homemade wonton and roast duck with egg noodles at Taste of Hong Kong.
Taste of Hong Kong does not leave its customers hungry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

Tucked away in one of Aberdeen’s small side streets is a place that my stomach and soul recognise – often with a series of rumbles – as a home from home.

Aberdeen’s often overlooked Adelphi Lane hosts one of, what I believe to be, the city’s best places to eat.

If you swerve just off Union Street near Annie Mo’s, give a nod to a person usually smoking a cigarette under the graffiti bespattered tunnel and look for a blinding bright light, you have found Taste of Hong Kong.

The Cantonese restaurant has become a much-loved munch spot after a colleague’s recommendation. But I am often surprised by how few people know about its existence.

An external shot of Taste of Hong Kong on Adelphi Lane in Aberdeen.
Taste of Hong Kong on Adelphi Lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

However, the place is usually bustling so it is clear enough of Aberdeen and beyond know good food when they smell it.

And when my husband Chris and I entered the brightly lit restaurant on a dreich Thursday night, our taste buds were already tingling.

Taste of Hong Kong

A former venue in Aberdeen Market, the restaurant is run by husband and wife Teresa Li and Vincent Chiu.

The couple moved to the venue on Adelphi Lane during the pandemic and have created a comfortable, casual dining atmosphere which was fairly packed when we arrived.

Any spares tables were marked with reserved signs making us glad we had pre-booked.

Husband and wife Teresa Li and Vincent Chiu.
Owners Teresa Li and Vincent Chiu. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Despite the busyness, we were greeted with a warm smile and directed to our table in the middle of the room.

After ordering a Tsingtao beer for Chris and a TOHK’s gin and tonic, we settled in to make our food game plan.

As has been mentioned in the past, the 14-page menu is very clear for those with specific allergies and food intolerances.

With peanuts being a big no-no for Chris, this was very reassuring and saved us from asking about every dish.

It also stopped us from having to run for the Piriton (something which has cut quite a few dates short in the past).

Our starters and mains spread out on the table
We ended up with an absolute feast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The food

To start us off, we decided to try something new.

Chris was set on the chicken and sweetcorn soup (£5.00) which he had been eyeing for a while and I decided to give the salt and pepper calamari (£7.00) a try having seen it wafting by in the past.

Once the big decisions had been made, we sat back and prepared out stomachs.

From our central view on our table, it was easy to take in the various decorations such as the iconic picture of a ship with the Hong Kong skyline and playful googly-eyed lamp.

After what felt like a short time taking in the bustling atmosphere, the food arrived.

A colourful and sweet display near the till.
We enjoyed the colourful and cute touches. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Signing up our stomachs for a marathon, we had opted for having the dishes whenever they were ready which meant we ended up with a banquet to dig into.

My salt and pepper calamari was one of the first on the table and provided a colourful and crisp take on the dish.

Plied with red chilli and fried onion and spring onion, the calamari was soft and not overly chewy which can often be the danger.

Breaded calamari with onions, chilli and spring onions on a blue plate.
The calamari was worth the battle with the utensils. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The thick strips of breaded deep fried squid were crisp but not greasy and although it was a little difficult to navigate the pick up with a fork or chopsticks, it was worth the battle.

A few minutes later and the other dishes were delivered. That was when we really dug in.

The chicken and sweetcorn soup was surprisingly thick and proved to be a hearty choice, perfect for winter.

The saltiness of the broth and chicken was balanced nicely by the sweetness from the sweetcorn and got the thumbs up from Chris.

It was a generous portion with the bowl filled to the brim but my main soon put it to shame.

When ordering, I had asked advice from Teresa who had served us after being torn between a fried udon dish and the noodle soup with homemade wontons, roast duck and egg noodles (£15.50).

Homemade wonton and roast duck with egg noodles at Taste of Hong Kong.
Noodle soup with homemade wontons, roast duck and egg noodles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When she then asked how hungry I was, I confidently replied ‘very’. That should have been my first sign.

The noodle soup topped with spring onions arrived in what some might consider a small mixing bowl.

Upon my first taste, I was sold. The homemade wontons were hefty in size and stuffed full with tasty pork and prawn filling but it was the melt in the mouth duck that stole the show.

The meat easily fell off the bone, was rich in flavour and had a beautiful glaze to it. When mixed with the egg noodles and broth, the whole dish was delicious.

I spent some time trying to eat as much as I could but eventually took the rest away in a box.

XO Friend Ho Fun with chicken,
XO Friend Ho Fun with chicken. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Chris on the other, had no such problem. Going for a favourite, his XO fried ho fun with chicken (£11.00) was wiped clean.

The wide rice noodles mixed with beansprouts, onion, chilli, spring onions and chicken made for a flavoursome main with a little spicy kick.

Fools for dessert

Despite being defeated by my main, we still asked for the dessert options.

This was our first time getting dessert at Taste of Hong Kong and we quickly realised what fools we had been.

Unlike the rest of the menu, there are fewer sweet options but Chris was quick to ask after the French toast.

French toast with a square of rapidly melting butter on top.
The French toast was a major win. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Usually made with peanut butter, he was trying not to get his hopes too high but was delighted after Teresa said they could make an allergy-friendly version.

A sucker for raspberry, I was drawn in by the homemade swiss roll with raspberry sauce and paired it with a Jasmine tea.

When the sweet treats arrived, our eyes lit up.

The syrup drenched French toast was decorated with a perfect square of rapidly melting butter.

And with the way my husband looked at the stack, if it was possible to jump into the melting pool on top, he would have dived right in.

Homemade swiss roll with raspberry sauce.
The homemade swiss roll was the perfect light finish. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The dessert was the perfect mix of flavours and still retained its crispiness underneath the smothering of syrup and butter.

It did not outshine my own choice however.

The homemade swiss roll was surprisingly light and creamy which when mixed with the tart raspberry sauce made every bite a delight.

The verdict

We rolled out feeling very full and satisfied – and at a reasonable price.

The hearty authentic food and big portion sizes plus the exceptional and accommodating service made it a very enjoyable night.

Three jars of Taste of Hong King's homemade chilli oil.
The homemade chilli oil. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I also picked up some homemade chilli oil (£5) to take home which I would highly recommend.

We cannot thank Teresa and her staff enough for going above and beyond to make time to answer questions, avoid peanuts and to ensure we felt at home.

Information

Address: 28 Adelphi, Aberdeen AB11 5BL

T: 01224 912221

W: www.facebook.com/TasteofHongKongAberdeen

Price: £62.00 for a beer, gin and tonic and three courses.

Scores:

  • Food: 5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 3/5

