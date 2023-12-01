TSB in Turriff: All you need to know about Aberdeenshire’s hottest new bar

This summer, the owners of Teenie and Stam’s Bar (better known as TSB) opened its doors in Turriff — and “business has been booming” ever since.

Located in the town’s former TSB bank branch on Main Street, which closed in March 2021, it has welcomed hundreds of customers weekly.

The space has been kitted out with modern features including a wood burning fireplace and floor to ceiling mirror.

It also has an adjoining beer garden, with the interior and exterior (as a whole) boasting a capacity of 98.

Expect live music, sports streaming and drinks (soft and alcoholic) options galore at TSB in Turriff

Directors Mark Milne and Christine Hosie and bar manager Cally Hosie, 24, have spent the past few months ensuring TSB offers something that “Turriff has been missing for a long time.”

The venue has hosted live music from the likes of Tickety Boo, Jenna Ross and Apples Acoustics, to name a few. All singers are based in the north and north-east.

With four TVs (and a multi-screen option available), live football, rugby, golf, darts and more is streamed regularly too.

Cally, who has worked in the hospitality industry for roughly 10 years, said: “It’s been going fantastic. Business has been booming.

“We’ve been reaching full capacity some weekends.”

Customers can choose from a varied selection of wines, beers, whiskies, rums, alcopops and gins, as well as a host of soft drinks including coffees.

TSB, which opened in August, has also made quite the impression on local cocktail fans offering a line-up of classic and unique options — all made by Cally and priced at £8.50.

Expect everything from an Aperol spritz, mojito and espresso martini to a pomegranate gin fizz and ‘tootie fruity’.

Cally added: “The best thing about managing the bar is seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces.

“I love meeting new people, the social aspect of the job and making sure our customers are happy too.

“We all work so well together as a team, and the staff have just as much of a laugh as the customers!”

The premises’ upper floor will be used as short-term accommodation in the future with renovations underway.

Step inside the must-visit bar — and say hello to the team behind it…

Christine added: “TSB would like to thank all the businesses that helped make the bar a reality. We wouldn’t be here without every single one of you.

“Also Neil Christie for stepping in, it’s much appreciated. Plus Mark and my family members with the biggest thank you to Scott Logan.”

TSB in Turriff is open from 11am to 11pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 11am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, follow TSB on Facebook, tsb.bar on Instagram, and tsbturriff on TikTok.