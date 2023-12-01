TSB in Turriff: All you need to know about Aberdeenshire’s hottest new bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TSB in Turriff: All you need to know about Aberdeenshire’s hottest new bar

The family-run bar, located on Turriff's Main Street, is a must-visit in the north-east.

From left, Cally Hosie, Mark Milne and Christine Hosie. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
From left, Cally Hosie, Mark Milne and Christine Hosie. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

This summer, the owners of Teenie and Stam’s Bar (better known as TSB) opened its doors in Turriff — and “business has been booming” ever since.

Located in the town’s former TSB bank branch on Main Street, which closed in March 2021, it has welcomed hundreds of customers weekly.

Expect plenty of cocktails, wines, gins, beers and more at TSB in Turriff.

The space has been kitted out with modern features including a wood burning fireplace and floor to ceiling mirror.

It also has an adjoining beer garden, with the interior and exterior (as a whole) boasting a capacity of 98.

Expect live music, sports streaming and drinks (soft and alcoholic) options galore at TSB in Turriff

Directors Mark Milne and Christine Hosie and bar manager Cally Hosie, 24, have spent the past few months ensuring TSB offers something that “Turriff has been missing for a long time.”

The venue has hosted live music from the likes of Tickety Boo, Jenna Ross and Apples Acoustics, to name a few. All singers are based in the north and north-east.

With four TVs (and a multi-screen option available), live football, rugby, golf, darts and more is streamed regularly too.

The bar area.

Cally, who has worked in the hospitality industry for roughly 10 years, said: “It’s been going fantastic. Business has been booming.

“We’ve been reaching full capacity some weekends.”

Customers can choose from a varied selection of wines, beers, whiskies, rums, alcopops and gins, as well as a host of soft drinks including coffees.

TSB, which opened in August, has also made quite the impression on local cocktail fans offering a line-up of classic and unique options — all made by Cally and priced at £8.50.

Expect everything from an Aperol spritz, mojito and espresso martini to a pomegranate gin fizz and ‘tootie fruity’.

Cally added: “The best thing about managing the bar is seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces.

“I love meeting new people, the social aspect of the job and making sure our customers are happy too.

“We all work so well together as a team, and the staff have just as much of a laugh as the customers!”

The premises’ upper floor will be used as short-term accommodation in the future with renovations underway.

Step inside the must-visit bar — and say hello to the team behind it…

Christine and Cally.
There is a capacity of 98.
A floor to ceiling mirror features inside.
Another image of the bar.
A pornstar martini.
Spirit fans are in for a treat.
Live music is hosted regularly.
Cally has worked in hospitality for a decade.
Live sports are streamed at the bar.
The main entrance.
TSB looks onto Turriff’s Main Street.
Directors Mark and Christine.
Tennants, anyone?
TSB’s beer garden.
TSB opened in August.
You can stop by from Wednesday to Sunday.
Cally, Chrstine and Mark.
The beer garden is still popular, despite the chillier weather.

Christine added: “TSB would like to thank all the businesses that helped make the bar a reality. We wouldn’t be here without every single one of you.

“Also Neil Christie for stepping in, it’s much appreciated. Plus Mark and my family members with the biggest thank you to Scott Logan.”

TSB in Turriff is open from 11am to 11pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 11am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, follow TSB on Facebook, tsb.bar on Instagram, and tsbturriff on TikTok.

Conversation