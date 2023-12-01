Rachel Corsie: Why Scotland Women have benefited from tough Nations League campaign – and Aberdeen Women’s 13-0 loss to Celtic should be wake-up call for club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: Why Scotland Women have benefited from tough Nations League campaign – and Aberdeen Women’s 13-0 loss to Celtic should be wake-up call for club

In this week's column, Rachel discusses Scotland's must-win Nations League matches against Belgium and England and why Aberdeen Women's heavy defeat to Celtic is a poor reflection on the club.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie comes up against Welma Fon of Belgium in a Nations League match at Hampden.
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie comes up against Welma Fon of Belgium in a Nations League match at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

It has been a challenging inaugural Uefa Nations League campaign for Scotland, but one I feel we have benefited from.

We play our final two group matches away to Belgium this evening and England at Hampden on Tuesday.

They are games we must win if we are to be in with a chance of avoiding relegation from League A, but language like that has not been used in the camp amongst the squad this week.

They will be tough games, but we feel we can get the required three points from both.

Since Pedro Martinez Losa became our manager over two years ago, we have been adapting to his style and that has been the most clear during the Nations League.

We have got better in almost every area and are doing what Pedro has asked us to do, but we’ve also been adaptable in games and that is something as Scotland we haven’t done before.

In the past we have been quite rigid, but now, although we have our style and philosophy, we look to be flexible with the system depending on players and opposition.

Scotland Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.
Scotland Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.

Even though the results haven’t been there, which is of course disappointing, there have been positives to take from the performances.

The campaign has allowed Scotland to play against the top nations regularly which is what we want. We will only get better and achieve our aims of reaching major tournaments if we’re routinely exposed to that level.

We wanted to be in League A, but with that we knew it meant every game is going to be very hard – and they have been.

There have been games such as the Netherlands at home where we matched our opposition, which was a big improvement from when we played them away.

We had England on the backfoot in the second half at the Stadium at Light, and dominated in a lot of areas when we hosted Belgium at Hampden and managed to get a point out of that game.

If we want to improve as a nation and close the gap on the top teams then we have to perform when the pressure is on and that’s what we’re looking to do in these games.

Belgium is our current focus and we haven’t really looked beyond that. The preparation for the first match is so all consuming that it is easy to stayed focus on it.

Scotland’s Kirsty Hanson battles with Kerstin Casparij of the Netherlands in a Nations League match at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

The Belgium game is enormously important in that we know we need the three points, so we we’d be wasting our time thinking about England because that game is irrelevant if we can’t go out and do the job tonight.

Tonight, we are going to come up against a team with a solid structure. I felt when we played them at home they were quite defensive, but good on the counterattack.

It is a style of football which is effective and one that has worked for them, so we will have to be switched on to deal with their threats – and if we can be clinical in the final third then we will cause them some real problems.

Aberdeen Women’s heavy defeat a lesson for the club

Aberdeen Women suffered their heaviest-ever SWPL defeat on Sunday when they were beaten 13-0 by Celtic, and it is a completely unacceptable result.

It is a scoreline which would have left the players feeling embarrassed, but it is the club who should really be feeling it.

The result is a reflection of the lack of progress the club have made with the women’s team.

Aberdeen know how to run a club and to foster a good environment with the men’s team, but I’m concerned they don’t know how best to translate that into running a women’s team.

Who at the club and at board level knows the women’s game? Who is making the decisions and coming up with the strategy? And do they have the required knowledge and background to be doing so?

If the club truly care about their women’s team, they need to bring people in who have the right expertise and give them the resources and investment to develop the team.

Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart battles with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart battles with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes. Image: Shutterstock.

It can’t solely be the same people running the men’s side of the club because the games operate in two completely different landscapes.

The club have said their intention is to establish a five-year plan towards moving full-time.

I have an issue with that. First of all, the plan is not yet in action, and secondly, a five-year plan is far too slow.

There are already three teams in the SWPL who are professional and more who are semi-pro. If Aberdeen only plan to catch up in five years’ time, then there is little hope for them reaching the standard they say they want to reach.

