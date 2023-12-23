Huntly cake maker launches business in honour of late dad, her ‘biggest cheerleader’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly cake maker launches business in honour of late dad, her ‘biggest cheerleader’

Jenna Marie Christie has run Christie's Cake Creations since February.

Jenna Marie Christie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Christie’s Cake Creations is run by talented Huntly cake maker Jenna Marie Christie. But if it weren’t for the support of her late dad, Neil, it may not have become a proper business.

“I decided to take the plunge in February [to launch Christie’s Cake Creations] in honour of my dad, Neil, who very sadly passed away last year.” says the 30-year-old.

Jenna with her late dad, Neil. Image: Supplied by Jenna Marie Christie

“He was my biggest cheerleader and supporter and really tried to encourage me to launch a cake business, but I never felt it was the right time.

“I decided to name it Christie’s Cake Creations after our family name.”

Huntly cake maker Jenna on baking the dream happen

Initially, Jenna ran the business alongside her former job, which she left in August to pursue baking as a full-time career.

Jenna said: “The business was growing and I struggled juggling two jobs.

“I would be working then coming home to make cakes until 1am most nights!”

The talent has enjoyed baking from a young age, but it wasn’t until lockdown that she started to spend more time perfecting the craft.

The cake business is based in Huntly. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She went on to say: “I particularly like the creativity of it.

“I started baking more in lockdown due to having more time, and sharing pictures of my bakes – that I had made for family and friends – online.

“I would regularly get people asking me to make cakes for them. So in February, I completed all the relevant hygiene/allergy training and registered with the local council, got insurance, a logo made and business cards ordered.”

Christie’s Cake Creations has already ‘outgrown’ home kitchen

Christie’s Cake Creations is based in Jenna’s home kitchen. However, she is currently converting her garage into a cake studio as her kitchen space has been “outgrown”.

“I run the business myself, from doing admin to baking and delivering cakes,” adds Jenna, who is completely self taught.

Jenna launched Christie’s Cake Creations in February. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“My skills have grown naturally the more I’ve baked, which I’m proud of.

“Baking hours vary week-to-week, depending on what orders I have and if I’m doing the local farmers’ market [in Huntly]. [I typically spend] between 30 and 50 hours.

“At Halloween, I worked 24 hours straight to complete all my treat boxes.”

Expect NYC cookies, bespoke celebration cakes, and more…

All products made by the Huntly cake maker can be found on the Christie’s Cake Creations Facebook page and at Huntly Farmers’ Market.

Customers can expect bespoke celebration cakes, cupcakes, birthday boxes and NYC-style cookies.

An NYC cookie. Image: Supplied by Jenna Marie Christie

Jenna said: “I also offer themed boxes for things like Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, etc. These are always really popular.

“I’m looking forward to expanding my menu more next year.”

All of the treats are made using ingredients bought from “local shops” and are fresh to order.

Themed boxes are very popular. Image: Supplied by Jenna Marie Christie

In terms of Jenna’s favourite item to make, it’s (unsurprisingly) cake.

“I love how every cake I make is different and bespoke to each customer,” she went on to say.

“Decorating cakes allows me to be as creative as I want to be, especially when a lot of my customers trust me to come up with a design myself.”

‘I’ve had people cry tears of happiness when they’ve seen their cake’

Speaking on the experience of running Christie’s Cake Creations, Jenna has enjoyed being her own boss, among other things.

She said: “I’ve loved seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces when they come to collect their cakes.

The skilled Huntly cake maker has loved running her business. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’ve even had people cry tears of happiness when they’ve seen their cake!

“The plan is to keep growing my business and get myself more well known.

“Having my cake studio ready in the New Year will really allow me to take on a lot more orders at one time. I have my first two wedding cakes booked too, so I’m excited for the challenge of those!”

Conversation