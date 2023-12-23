Huntly cake maker launches business in honour of late dad, her ‘biggest cheerleader’

Christie’s Cake Creations is run by talented Huntly cake maker Jenna Marie Christie. But if it weren’t for the support of her late dad, Neil, it may not have become a proper business.

“I decided to take the plunge in February [to launch Christie’s Cake Creations] in honour of my dad, Neil, who very sadly passed away last year.” says the 30-year-old.

“He was my biggest cheerleader and supporter and really tried to encourage me to launch a cake business, but I never felt it was the right time.

“I decided to name it Christie’s Cake Creations after our family name.”

Huntly cake maker Jenna on baking the dream happen

Initially, Jenna ran the business alongside her former job, which she left in August to pursue baking as a full-time career.

Jenna said: “The business was growing and I struggled juggling two jobs.

“I would be working then coming home to make cakes until 1am most nights!”

The talent has enjoyed baking from a young age, but it wasn’t until lockdown that she started to spend more time perfecting the craft.

She went on to say: “I particularly like the creativity of it.

“I started baking more in lockdown due to having more time, and sharing pictures of my bakes – that I had made for family and friends – online.

“I would regularly get people asking me to make cakes for them. So in February, I completed all the relevant hygiene/allergy training and registered with the local council, got insurance, a logo made and business cards ordered.”

Christie’s Cake Creations has already ‘outgrown’ home kitchen

Christie’s Cake Creations is based in Jenna’s home kitchen. However, she is currently converting her garage into a cake studio as her kitchen space has been “outgrown”.

“I run the business myself, from doing admin to baking and delivering cakes,” adds Jenna, who is completely self taught.

“My skills have grown naturally the more I’ve baked, which I’m proud of.

“Baking hours vary week-to-week, depending on what orders I have and if I’m doing the local farmers’ market [in Huntly]. [I typically spend] between 30 and 50 hours.

“At Halloween, I worked 24 hours straight to complete all my treat boxes.”

Expect NYC cookies, bespoke celebration cakes, and more…

All products made by the Huntly cake maker can be found on the Christie’s Cake Creations Facebook page and at Huntly Farmers’ Market.

Customers can expect bespoke celebration cakes, cupcakes, birthday boxes and NYC-style cookies.

Jenna said: “I also offer themed boxes for things like Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, etc. These are always really popular.

“I’m looking forward to expanding my menu more next year.”

All of the treats are made using ingredients bought from “local shops” and are fresh to order.

In terms of Jenna’s favourite item to make, it’s (unsurprisingly) cake.

“I love how every cake I make is different and bespoke to each customer,” she went on to say.

“Decorating cakes allows me to be as creative as I want to be, especially when a lot of my customers trust me to come up with a design myself.”

‘I’ve had people cry tears of happiness when they’ve seen their cake’

Speaking on the experience of running Christie’s Cake Creations, Jenna has enjoyed being her own boss, among other things.

She said: “I’ve loved seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces when they come to collect their cakes.

“I’ve even had people cry tears of happiness when they’ve seen their cake!

“The plan is to keep growing my business and get myself more well known.

“Having my cake studio ready in the New Year will really allow me to take on a lot more orders at one time. I have my first two wedding cakes booked too, so I’m excited for the challenge of those!”

