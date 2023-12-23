Cammy Harper seeks swift Caley Thistle reaction at Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cammy Harper seeks swift Caley Thistle reaction at Partick Thistle

The Inverness player is focused on striking back to winning ways after two Championship defeats within five days.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Cammy Harper.
Caley Jags ace Cammy Harper is looking for a bounce-back win at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS Group

Cammy Harper hopes the fast nature of ever-changing results will mean Caley Thistle return to winning form at Partick Thistle this Saturday.

After the Championship side lost just once in nine games in all competitions after Duncan Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds, they suffered successive 2-1 defeats against Morton and Arbroath within five days last week.

Those setbacks pushed them towards the foot of the table, although they are still just five points below fourth-placed Dunfermline Athletic, such is the tight nature of the division.

ICT’s Cammy Harper closes in on Partick Thistle’s Steven Lawless during the 0-0 draw this season. Image: SNS

Harper – ‘Football is a weird game’

Third-placed Partick Thistle are their hosts in Glasgow this weekend and left-sided player Harper hopes the recent defeats can be swifty fixed with a win at Firhill.

He said: “It will be a tough game – it always is – as Partick Thistle have got a good squad, with good attacking players.

“But we’re obviously looking to go down there and bounce back after a little bit of a disappointing week.

“Results don’t weigh on me a lot. You have to try to forget them, but they are in the back of your mind.

“We know we should have done better through the week, but football can change in an instant. It has already happened a couple of times this season.

“People write you off completely and then, up until these two results, people were talking about us going for the play-offs again.

“Football is a weird game. For as long as I’ve been full-time, I’ve seen it change in a flash.

“A win for us on Saturday would do that.”

Open game at Partick is favoured

Harper, who lined up Billy Mckay for his goal against Arbroath last Saturday, admits Inverness struggle most against opponents “who sit in”.

He therefore wants a more expansive contest to play out against a Thistle team with four wins from their last five fixtures.

The 22-year-old said: “Partick might suit us better.

“They have good players and are good to watch attacking-wise, from a football fans’ perspective.

“They have Steven Lawless on the right, Aidan Fitzpatrick on the left and Brian Graham up top and they interlink well.”

Graham remains a red-hot danger

Ex-Ross County star Brian Graham scored the winner for Partick against Dunfermline last week to take his tally to 12 goals in 22 games.

The 36-year-old has scored six goals against ICT over the past two seasons including a hat-trick in February 2022.

Harper said: “I don’t know what it is about Brian Graham, he always seems to do well against us.

“There have been a couple of times we’ve kept him quiet, including earlier this season, but there have been a couple of times he’s scored.

“He’s got that experience, a bit like Billy Mckay for us up front. They’re completely different types, but Billy in our team, even in training, just always seems to score.

“I don’t know how he manages to do it. I’m sure he has a good few years left in him and he’s one we’ll need to be wary of.”

‘Assertive’ defending needed at ICT

Ferguson has been frustrated by some cheap goals they have leaked of late, but Harper is confident they can regain that mean streak.

He added: “Everyone saw when the gaffer came in how much more solid we were defensively. Then the attacking side came in the next few games after.

“It is just about having that focus and being 100 per cent assertive in what we’re doing.”

After facing Thistle, ICT will host Morton next Saturday before a trip to Airdrie on Tuesday, January 2.

