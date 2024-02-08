Good Stuff Kiosk: 26-year-old to open new Aberdeen beach food truck aimed at tackling waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Good Stuff Kiosk: 26-year-old to open new Aberdeen beach food truck aimed at tackling waste

Run by Charlotte-Jayne Ray, 26, the new food truck will open for business on Valentine's Day.

Charlotte Ray, the founder of Good Stuff Kiosk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Charlotte Ray, the founder of Good Stuff Kiosk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Good Stuff Kiosk is opening its hatch next week, and the offering will be unlike anything else available at the Aberdeen beachfront.

Founded by 26-year-old Charlotte-Jayne Ray, the unit – purchased last May – is a conscious community kitchen based on the north end of the beach.

Good Stuff Kiosk is located by the Windows to the Sea sculpture. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It will serve a range of dishes created (almost) entirely from unloved goods rescued from various sources. This includes reduced food sections, unsold vegetables from local farms, donated items, and more.

Good Stuff Kiosk officially opens on Wednesday, February 14.

Its opening hours will be 8.30am to 3pm Wednesday to Sunday. However, these hours will extend in the coming months as the weather improves.

‘Food waste is a big part of ethos’ at Good Stuff Kiosk

The meat-free menu will be updated daily depending on the season, weather and what items are in surplus.

Customers can stay in the loop regarding menu changes via the Good Stuff Kiosk Instagram page.

The menu will change daily. Image: Supplied by Charlotte-Jayne Ray

Options include porridge bowls (with a variety of toppings to choose from), more than 25 herbal teas, hotpots, toasties and ‘pay as you feel’ soups.

Charlotte, who lives in the city centre with her husband Craig and their dog Pixie, said: “I want everyone, despite their circumstances, to be able to enjoy something at the kiosk.

Charlotte and Pixie. Image: Supplied by Charlotte-Jayne Ray

“If people are struggling in their current circumstances or sleeping rough, there’ll be a hot bowl of soup waiting for you.

“There will also be a small food bank, book swap and local arts for sale.”

The kiosk owner is encouraging people to donate food items so she can “turn it into something delicious for folk to enjoy.”

From travelling the globe whilst working at sea to volunteering, here’s what inspired the concept

Charlotte – born in Portsmouth – has been working in hospitality since the age of 14, gaining experience in various restaurants and cafes.

At 18, she decided to follow in her dad Brian and her brother’s footsteps and began working at sea, becoming vegetarian just before.

Charlotte with her dad Brian, left, and husband Craig. Image: Supplied by Charlotte-Jayne Ray

The teen worked on a superyacht, before moving to merchant shipping and passenger ferries.

Then, Charlotte landed her then “dream job” on an environment research vessel that sailed all over the world.

She adds: “I was a chef on board for five years and I really loved it. I met Craig while I was working there and had some incredible experiences.

The kiosk owner worked at sea for a number of years. Image: Supplied by Charlotte-Jayne Ray

“I got to explore and develop my skills in the cuisine that I was most passionate about – meat-free, highly nutritious and healthy food that doesn’t skip out on flavour.”

Regarding the location of Good Stuff Kiosk, the food truck owner went on to say: “Having grown up by and worked on the sea for so many years I can barely be away from it for a day.

The vibrant purple unit will be an easy spy for beachgoers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I walk my dog down the front every single day. And I knew that looking out at the ocean all day would make me very happy.”

During her time off from being at sea, Charlotte volunteered for various organisations. This included Sea Shepherd and local food banks.

Charlotte talks finding her purpose, and eagerness to make an impact at new kiosk

“Every time I went back to my job I was really reminded of the huge food waste problem that stretches through all the branches of hospitality,” she says.

“I had noticed it during my time as a waitress but working at sea, even on a seemingly eco conscious vessel, highlighted the sheer amount of good food that is wasted on a daily basis.

Charlotte has worked on a superyacht, as well as merchant shipping and passenger ferries. Image: Supplied by Charlotte-Jayne Ray

“And this was relatively small scale compared to cruise ships and container ships.

“The shipping industry doesn’t seem to be even remotely interested in having healthy environmental or humanitarian practices and I knew this wasn’t something I wanted to represent.

“So, I left my job to be shore based and set up something that would, even on a small level, make a positive impact in my city at least.”

Good Stuff Kiosk will be open at the north end of Aberdeen beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The 26-year-old is “looking forward” to being creative with her dishes at Good Stuff Kiosk and playing her part in tackling the ongoing issue of food waste.

She added: “I don’t want to just be another business trying to make money, I want to tackle a big problem we face everywhere in the UK, not just in Aberdeen.

“I am excited to make an impact, however small.”

Conversation