Georgia Toffolo shares her must-visit list as she ‘falls in love’ with the north-east

From food venues in Ellon and Stonehaven, to beauty spots such as Bennachie and Haddo House, the reality star has revealed her favourite places in the area.

By Ross Hempseed
Toff shared her favourite things about the north-east on her Instagram. Image: Instagram.
Georgia Toffolo has shared some of her favourite places to grab a bite to eat in the north-east.

The reality star, who is in a relationship with BrewDog’s James Watt, told her 1.8m Instagram followers some of her favourite places in the north-east of Scotland.

And the 29-year-old even admitted she didn’t see herself spending much time in the area when she first met the Brewdog boss.

But she has now revealed that has all changed.

Georgia, known as Toff to fans, shared her recommendations.

The post read: “Every day, I fall increasingly in love with this breathtaking place. The weather can be intense, but beautiful too!

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo. Image: James Watt/Instagram.

“It is a consistent 10-degree lower temperature than down south, but this suits me and the dramatic coastline.”

She goes on to describe the Ythan Bakery in Ellon as “her weakness”.

She wrote: “Their iced buns are world-class, and the queue goes out of the door (unless it’s cold, everyone crams in).”

Another recommendation was The Coffee Apothecary, of which she is a “religious fan” and also praised the “pretty” cakes at Kenzie’s Cakes in Aberdeen.

A must-visit restaurant for Toff was The Silver Darling in Footdee.

The Silver Darling restaurant in Footdee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

She wrote: “We venture into Aberdeen occasionally; @thesilverdarlingrestaurant is a treat if we do.

“The manager is a fantastic lady! If you go in the day and you’re lucky you can see dolphins and watch the working port in action.

“There’s lots of activity going back and forth to the oil rigs, which I find mesmerising.”

The couple have also ventured out with Toff, saying they recently tried the metre-long pizzas at The Gaff Ellon.

Bare in Ellon supplies fresh produce and sustainable grocery shopping. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

She is also a fan of Bare in Ellon, which provides easy meal kits, which she says “even I can follow”.

Other places included The Murly Tuck, Meldrum House and the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven.

The couple are due to move in together after the Brewdog boss popped the question during a recent trip to the Seychelles.

She has also convinced her partner, James, to hire a campervan for a trip across the Highlands this summer. She is looking for recommendations for where to go during the holiday.

