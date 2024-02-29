Midsummer Beer Happening 2024 brings Belgium to Stonehaven thanks to twinning project, tickets on sale now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2024 brings Belgium to Stonehaven thanks to twinning project, tickets on sale now

This year's beer festival in Stonehaven will have a Belgian twist thanks to a twinning project with another beer festival in Flanders, Belgium.

By Kieran Beattie
The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven, on Saturday 17 June 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven, on Saturday 17 June 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven is absolutely the highlight of my calendar as a lover of Scottish beer, and for 2024, the hugely successful event will have a new Belgian twist.

Now in its 13th year, the annual gathering of brewers and beer fans from all across Scotland in Stonehaven’s Baird Park generates tens of thousands annually for local good causes, with £67,000 raised last year by thirsty supporters.

A view inside the tent at the Midsummer Beer Happening in 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

As well as the usual offering of more than 100 beers from all across Scotland, for this summer’s event drinkers will be able to sample some of the newest and finest brews from Belgium.

Thanks to the Midsummer Beer Happening’s twinning partnership with the International Streekbierenfestival in Flanders, three up-and-coming breweries from Belgium will be making their way all the way to Stonehaven to pour out pints and serve up schooners.

Who are the new breweries going to Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening?

The organisers of the Midsummer Beer Happening have lined up two breweries from Belgium who will be selling their beer in Stonehaven this June.

The Midsummer Beer Happening draws in thousands every year. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The first of the newcomers traveling to Baird Park will be De Circus Brouwerij, a modern microbrewery located just north of the French border in the town of Zwevegem.

As their name implies, they’ve got a circus theme, and the staff will apparently come wearing full-on colourful circus costumes to match their beers.

And the second of the new Belgian breweries making their way to Aberdeenshire willl be Alvinne, a specialist in making sours and fruit beers, which is always a popular style of tipple at the Midsummer Beer Happening.

Robert Lindsay, the organiser of the Stonehaven festival, says he’s excited to welcome the two breweries to Scotland — and it will be De Circus’ first time in the UK.

Organiser Robert Lindsay celebratingat the Midsummer Beer Happening in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

He said: “We can’t wait to welcome De Circus Brouwerij this June, because they are going to being a real theatrical flair to proceedings.

“And we think they will be quite at home in our marquee, which is pretty close to their Big Top origins.”

Plans are brewing to get a third Belgian beermaker to the festival, but these are yet to be confirmed.

Robert says the idea behind the twinning project is to promote the “way people are brought together by beer, community, and good times”, and that the team are “delighted to be taking the next step by bringing Belgian breweries to the north-east of Scotland for the Happening.”

The details for this year’s Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven

The event will run from Thursday June 13 to Saturday June 15.

Drinkers at last year’s festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There will be 120 beers pouring from all across Scotland as well as the Belgian guests of honour.

Plus, the usual mix of street food from local businesses, and live music throughout the three days of fun.

You can buy tickets now by visiting msbh.co.uk.

Conversation