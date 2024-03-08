Looking for the best coffee in north-east Scotland? Visit these top spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Looking for the best coffee in north-east Scotland? Visit these top spots

These are the cafes that will deliver your coffee fix when you need it.

Presented by various local businesses
groups of people enjoy the best coffee in north-east Scotland at a cafe
Aside from great coffee and delicious meals, these spots offer cosy spaces to hang out with friends and family.

If you’re on the hunt for the best coffee in north-east Scotland, you’re in luck.

There are new cafes and classic shops open to serve you your caffeine fix.

You’ll discover not just some of the best coffee in north-east Scotland but also delicious meals and baked treats to go with your drink.

4 spots offer some of the best coffee in north-east Scotland

New cosy family-run brunch spot

person holds a sliced sandwich from MilkJug
MILKJUG offers an array of meals that are cooked fresh to order.

Nestled right in the heart of the city centre at 30 Upperkirkgate is MILKJUG, a new independent, family-owned café.

MILKJUG opened up in August 2023, creating a welcoming and cosy atmosphere. They’re dog friendly as well which is a bonus for all the animal lovers.

They offer an array of breakfast, brunch and lunchtime meals. All of their food is locally sourced and cooked fresh to order.

For the connoisseurs of coffee and tea out there, they offer all your specialty coffees, from cold brew and café bombon to their famous iced oat pistachio latte and sparkling teas, with all milk alternatives free. They’re definitely a spot you need to try out.

Their top sellers include a club sandwich not for the faint hearted, their vegetarian full “biffter” breakfast, eggs benedict and delicious sandwiches on freshly baked breads. Vegetarian, gluten free and vegan options available; all reasonably priced.

Check out MILKJUG Cafe on Instagram.

These experts create your perfect cup of coffee

a barista holds a cup of coffee from Fearless Coffee in case you're looking for the best coffee in north-east Scotland
Fearless Coffee caters to the diverse palates of coffee lovers.

Fearless Coffee, nestled in the bustling heart of Rosemount on Rosemount Place, is not just a coffee shop but a haven for specialty coffee enthusiasts.

From expertly crafted espressos and creamy lattes to the distinct profiles of batch filter brews and the bold simplicity of Aeropress concoctions, Fearless Coffee caters to the diverse palates of coffee lovers.

However, the indulgence doesn’t end with coffee alone! Fearless Coffee takes your experience to the next level with a tempting selection of various cakes and scones, perfectly paired to accompany your coffee.

Keep up to date with Fearless Coffee on Instagram.

Local sanctuary caters to individual tastes

baked treats from Brae which offers one of the best coffees in north-east Scotland
Brae works with local bakeries to offer something new each week.

Set in the main square within the beautiful new town of Chapelton near Stonehaven, Brae has been building its reputation and loyal customer base since opening in July 2022. Brother and sister duo Dale and Jodie Barbour wanted to create a cosy sanctuary within the heart of the new community.

A weekly changing menu of homemade hearty soups, sausage rolls, quiche, freshly made salads, deli-style sandwiches and signature chunky golden toasties bring their loyal customers back week after week.

Their lunch offering is prepared in small batches and is available until sell-out each day to minimise any food waste.  Get in early for lunch to ensure you get a seat and secure a sausage roll!

All scones, loaf cakes, soup, sandwiches, sausage rolls, salads and quiche are made in-house. The team also works closely with a gluten-free bakery to ensure there is always a range of gluten-free and vegan options available. Their millionaire shortbread, raspberry and white chocolate blondie and snickers brownie are by far the most popular sweet treats in the cake display.

Fresh bread is delivered from Comrie-based Wild Hearth Bakery every Wednesday and Saturday while Vegan Bay Baker deliver their award-winning dough rings every Thursday.

It’s a friendly family-run cafe with delicious food and a warm welcome.

Brae has recently introduced late night openings on Thursdays for hot drinks, hot food and cosy vibes.

With free parking and just ten minutes from Aberdeen, it’s the perfect spot south of the city to refuel after a walk along the coast.

Check out Brae’s full menu online.

Coastal spot is a treasure for coffee junkies

view of Stonehaven from the window of Old Pier Cafe which offers one of the best coffees in north-east Scotland
The Old Pier Café offers beautiful views of Stonehaven.

A wee hidden gem in Stonehaven, the Old Pier Café is open every day 9am to 5pm.

It serves organic ice cream, hot drinks, cold drinks, fresh filled baguettes, baked pastries, croque monsieur, French onion soup and more!

Now that school’s out, you can bring the whole family for a visit and fuel up for a memorable day out right by the sea.

Find out more on the Old Pier Café’s Facebook page.

More from Food and Drink

Aside from great coffee and delicious meals, these spots offer cosy spaces to hang out with friends and family.
Looking for the best scones in Aberdeenshire? Here are 11 spots to visit
Aside from great coffee and delicious meals, these spots offer cosy spaces to hang out with friends and family.
Food scenes in Banff and Macduff have 'huge potential' – but what would help…
Aside from great coffee and delicious meals, these spots offer cosy spaces to hang out with friends and family.
Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain to headline Taste of Grampian 2024 with M&S as title…
Aside from great coffee and delicious meals, these spots offer cosy spaces to hang out with friends and family.
Miele's Gelateria: How family brought century of sweet success to Inverness
Monterey Jack's sign.
American-themed bar and restaurant franchise Monterey Jack's hints at new Aberdeen location
The beer aisle in an Aldi supermarket.
Aldi beer: The best Scottish brews to buy on your next shop
Dog at door with lead in its mouth.
Ruff guide: the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen
Forres High Street with digestive biscuits in the sky.
Could digestive biscuits form key part of £3.3 million heritage plan for Forres?
Panang red Thai curry at Royal Thai in Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Spoilt for choice as Royal Thai delivers mouth-watering meals
Aside from great coffee and delicious meals, these spots offer cosy spaces to hang out with friends and family.
'He refuses to retire': 82-year-old Iain Boyd's thriving Ullapool Smokehouse