Looking for the best coffee in north-east Scotland? Visit these top spots

If you’re on the hunt for the best coffee in north-east Scotland, you’re in luck.

There are new cafes and classic shops open to serve you your caffeine fix.

You’ll discover not just some of the best coffee in north-east Scotland but also delicious meals and baked treats to go with your drink.

4 spots offer some of the best coffee in north-east Scotland

New cosy family-run brunch spot

Nestled right in the heart of the city centre at 30 Upperkirkgate is MILKJUG, a new independent, family-owned café.

MILKJUG opened up in August 2023, creating a welcoming and cosy atmosphere. They’re dog friendly as well which is a bonus for all the animal lovers.

They offer an array of breakfast, brunch and lunchtime meals. All of their food is locally sourced and cooked fresh to order.

For the connoisseurs of coffee and tea out there, they offer all your specialty coffees, from cold brew and café bombon to their famous iced oat pistachio latte and sparkling teas, with all milk alternatives free. They’re definitely a spot you need to try out.

Their top sellers include a club sandwich not for the faint hearted, their vegetarian full “biffter” breakfast, eggs benedict and delicious sandwiches on freshly baked breads. Vegetarian, gluten free and vegan options available; all reasonably priced.

Check out MILKJUG Cafe on Instagram.

These experts create your perfect cup of coffee

Fearless Coffee, nestled in the bustling heart of Rosemount on Rosemount Place, is not just a coffee shop but a haven for specialty coffee enthusiasts.

From expertly crafted espressos and creamy lattes to the distinct profiles of batch filter brews and the bold simplicity of Aeropress concoctions, Fearless Coffee caters to the diverse palates of coffee lovers.

However, the indulgence doesn’t end with coffee alone! Fearless Coffee takes your experience to the next level with a tempting selection of various cakes and scones, perfectly paired to accompany your coffee.

Keep up to date with Fearless Coffee on Instagram.

Local sanctuary caters to individual tastes

Set in the main square within the beautiful new town of Chapelton near Stonehaven, Brae has been building its reputation and loyal customer base since opening in July 2022. Brother and sister duo Dale and Jodie Barbour wanted to create a cosy sanctuary within the heart of the new community.

A weekly changing menu of homemade hearty soups, sausage rolls, quiche, freshly made salads, deli-style sandwiches and signature chunky golden toasties bring their loyal customers back week after week.

Their lunch offering is prepared in small batches and is available until sell-out each day to minimise any food waste. Get in early for lunch to ensure you get a seat and secure a sausage roll!

All scones, loaf cakes, soup, sandwiches, sausage rolls, salads and quiche are made in-house. The team also works closely with a gluten-free bakery to ensure there is always a range of gluten-free and vegan options available. Their millionaire shortbread, raspberry and white chocolate blondie and snickers brownie are by far the most popular sweet treats in the cake display.

Fresh bread is delivered from Comrie-based Wild Hearth Bakery every Wednesday and Saturday while Vegan Bay Baker deliver their award-winning dough rings every Thursday.

It’s a friendly family-run cafe with delicious food and a warm welcome.

Brae has recently introduced late night openings on Thursdays for hot drinks, hot food and cosy vibes.

With free parking and just ten minutes from Aberdeen, it’s the perfect spot south of the city to refuel after a walk along the coast.

Check out Brae’s full menu online.

Coastal spot is a treasure for coffee junkies

A wee hidden gem in Stonehaven, the Old Pier Café is open every day 9am to 5pm.

It serves organic ice cream, hot drinks, cold drinks, fresh filled baguettes, baked pastries, croque monsieur, French onion soup and more!

Now that school’s out, you can bring the whole family for a visit and fuel up for a memorable day out right by the sea.

Find out more on the Old Pier Café’s Facebook page.