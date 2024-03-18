8 must-try street food spots in Aberdeen

Whether you’re travelling by bus, walking or cycling, you’ve got lots of delicious street food options to fuel your day. In this article, we’ll guide you through eight must-try spots, including beach trucks and street food spots that have become favourites among locals and visitors alike.

4 trucks for tasty bites by the beach

1. ROOTS at the beach

Standing proud along the Aberdeen beachfront, ROOTS at the beach, part of ROOTS Catering, is a haven for plant-based food lovers.

Specialising in vegan food, its menu features mouth-watering options such as vegetable gyozas, katsu curry loaded fries and a firecracker mac n’ cheese smash burger.

With a focus on sustainability and flavour, ROOTS at the beach offers a unique culinary experience on the beachfront.

2. Foodstory Beach Hut

Located at Aberdeen Beach, Foodstory Beach Hut stands out as another vegan-friendly haven.

This food truck serves a delightful range of dishes, including vegan BLT for breakfast, sourdough focaccia sandwiches, salads and an array of plant-based cakes and cinnamon buns.

Operating from 10am to 3pm on Mondays and 9am to 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday, with additional pop-up days weather permitting, it’s a must-visit for those seeking delicious vegan treats.

3. Project Pizza

For pizza lovers, Project Pizza is a weekend delight at Aberdeen Beach.

Operating from a specially-kitted-out van, Project Pizza crafts handmade pizza dough with ever-changing toppings. From potato and truffle puree to duck and tempura chilli chicken, the creative pizzas are truly incredible.

Although currently open only on weekends, the experience of enjoying a fresh, handcrafted pizza by the beach is worth the wait.

4. The Highlander Café Bus

Step into a former city bus transformed into The Highlander Café Bus for a unique dining experience on the Aberdeen beachfront.

With seating for up to thirty people, this charming bus serves home-baked cakes, locally made ice cream and a range of breakfast delights.

Ranked among the top 10 breakfast spots in Aberdeen, The Highlander Café Bus offers a cosy atmosphere with stunning beach views.

4 delicious street food options in Aberdeen

5. ABERDAM Dutch Fries

Award-winning ABERDAM Dutch Fries, located on Shiprow, is a go-to spot for burgers and loaded fries. The tantalising flavours and vibrant atmosphere make it a standout in the Aberdeen street food scene.

The diverse menu caters to various tastes, making it a popular choice among street food enthusiasts. Some of the top things on the menu include smash burgers, salt and pepper dirty fries and vegan salt and pepper chick’n.

6. Tango Turtle

For a taste of the Caribbean, head to Tango Turtle on Little Belmont Street.

Specialising in Caribbean-inspired cuisine, Tango Turtle offers a range of street food style dishes such as plantain fries, jerk chicken and loaded nachos just to name just a few.

The fusion of Caribbean flavours creates a unique and exciting culinary experience. Enjoy the laid-back ambiance, accompanied by the sweet and spicy notes of Caribbean cuisine.

7. The Pigs Wings

Located at 22 Upperkirkgate, The Pigs Wings is a quirky and fun restaurant serving up a variety of options, including tacos, loaded fries, loaded hot dogs and burgers.

The playful menu and vibrant atmosphere make it a favourite among those seeking a lively street food experience in the heart of Aberdeen.

8. The Shipyard Street Food

Situated at Shiprow Village, The Shipyard Street Food is a vibrant takeaway with options ranging from loaded wedges to vegan and gluten-free choices.

With a diverse brunch menu and much more, this street food haven caters to various tastes and dietary preferences.

