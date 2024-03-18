8 must-try street food spots in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 must-try street food spots in Aberdeen

As you explore the scenic sights and outdoor spaces in Aberdeen, you'll find that the city is not only rich in history but also boasts a burgeoning street food scene.

In partnership with VisitAberdeenshire
Aberdeen beach
Aberdeen is a foodie's paradise by the sea.

Whether you’re travelling by bus, walking or cycling, you’ve got lots of delicious street food options to fuel your day. In this article, we’ll guide you through eight must-try spots, including beach trucks and street food spots that have become favourites among locals and visitors alike.

4 trucks for tasty bites by the beach

1. ROOTS at the beach

ROOTS burger
Try a delicious plant-based burger.

Standing proud along the Aberdeen beachfront, ROOTS at the beach, part of ROOTS Catering, is a haven for plant-based food lovers.

Specialising in vegan food, its menu features mouth-watering options such as vegetable gyozas, katsu curry loaded fries and a firecracker mac n’ cheese smash burger.

With a focus on sustainability and flavour, ROOTS at the beach offers a unique culinary experience on the beachfront.

2. Foodstory Beach Hut

Food story street food
A vegan BLT is a great way to start your day.

Located at Aberdeen Beach, Foodstory Beach Hut stands out as another vegan-friendly haven.

This food truck serves a delightful range of dishes, including vegan BLT for breakfast, sourdough focaccia sandwiches, salads and an array of plant-based cakes and cinnamon buns.

Operating from 10am to 3pm on Mondays and 9am to 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday, with additional pop-up days weather permitting, it’s a must-visit for those seeking delicious vegan treats.

3. Project Pizza

Project pizza
Get creative with your toppings from Project Pizza.

For pizza lovers, Project Pizza is a weekend delight at Aberdeen Beach.

Operating from a specially-kitted-out van, Project Pizza crafts handmade pizza dough with ever-changing toppings. From potato and truffle puree to duck and tempura chilli chicken, the creative pizzas are truly incredible.

Although currently open only on weekends, the experience of enjoying a fresh, handcrafted pizza by the beach is worth the wait.

4. The Highlander Café Bus

The Highlander Café Bus
Lunch with a view at the Highlander Café Bus.

Step into a former city bus transformed into The Highlander Café Bus for a unique dining experience on the Aberdeen beachfront.

With seating for up to thirty people, this charming bus serves home-baked cakes, locally made ice cream and a range of breakfast delights.

Ranked among the top 10 breakfast spots in Aberdeen, The Highlander Café Bus offers a cosy atmosphere with stunning beach views.

4 delicious street food options in Aberdeen

Aberdam street food
Get messy with a smash burger loaded with flavour.

5. ABERDAM Dutch Fries

Award-winning ABERDAM Dutch Fries, located on Shiprow, is a go-to spot for burgers and loaded fries. The tantalising flavours and vibrant atmosphere make it a standout in the Aberdeen street food scene.

The diverse menu caters to various tastes, making it a popular choice among street food enthusiasts. Some of the top things on the menu include smash burgers, salt and pepper dirty fries and vegan salt and pepper chick’n.

6. Tango Turtle

Tango Turtle
Try out some Caribbean street food at Tango Turtle.

For a taste of the Caribbean, head to Tango Turtle on Little Belmont Street.

Specialising in Caribbean-inspired cuisine, Tango Turtle offers a range of street food style dishes such as plantain fries, jerk chicken and loaded nachos just to name just a few.

The fusion of Caribbean flavours creates a unique and exciting culinary experience. Enjoy the laid-back ambiance, accompanied by the sweet and spicy notes of Caribbean cuisine.

7. The Pigs Wings

The Pigs Wings
Fuel your day with a stacked burger from The Pigs Wings.

Located at 22 Upperkirkgate, The Pigs Wings is a quirky and fun restaurant serving up a variety of options, including tacos, loaded fries, loaded hot dogs and burgers.

The playful menu and vibrant atmosphere make it a favourite among those seeking a lively street food experience in the heart of Aberdeen.

8. The Shipyard Street Food

Shipyard Street Food
The Shipyard Street Food has options to cater to all tastes.

Situated at Shiprow Village, The Shipyard Street Food is a vibrant takeaway with options ranging from loaded wedges to vegan and gluten-free choices.

With a diverse brunch menu and much more, this street food haven caters to various tastes and dietary preferences.

You can find more suggestions on great food spots, fun activities and more things to do in Aberdeen by downloading the Spring into Aberdeen supplement.

Learn more about VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it campaign! Check out Visit Aberdeenshire’s website.

