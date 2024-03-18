Moped rider, 57, in hospital following crash in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moped rider, 57, in hospital following crash in Inverness

Police have appealed for information following a crash on Culduthel Road.

By Louise Glen
Police were called to a crash between a moped driver and a VW vehicle in Inverness
A moped rider is in hospital following a crash on Culduthel Road in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

A moped rider is in a “serious but stable” condition after a collision on Culduthel Road in Inverness.

The 57-year-old was on a green Piaggio Vespa when it was involved in a crash with a white VW Touareg on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 5pm on the B861 city road.

Both vehicles were travelling south on the road.

Road policing officers are now appealing for information following a serious road crash in Inverness.

The rider of the moped was taken to the hospital where medical staff described his condition as “serious but stable”.

Police appeal after Inverness moped crash

The 64-year-old male driver, and only occupant of the VW Touareg, did not require medical treatment.

The road had to be closed to allow crash scene investigators to conduct inquiries at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “I am appealing to any other road users who were on Culduthel Road around the time of the collision last night to contact us.

“If anyone has dash cam equipment, please check it as the footage could assist in our investigation into how this collision occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2421 of 17 March, 2024.

