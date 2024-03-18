Moped rider, 57, in hospital following crash in Inverness

A moped rider is in a “serious but stable” condition after a collision on Culduthel Road in Inverness.

The 57-year-old was on a green Piaggio Vespa when it was involved in a crash with a white VW Touareg on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 5pm on the B861 city road.

Both vehicles were travelling south on the road.

Road policing officers are now appealing for information following a serious road crash in Inverness.

The rider of the moped was taken to the hospital where medical staff described his condition as “serious but stable”.

The 64-year-old male driver, and only occupant of the VW Touareg, did not require medical treatment.

The road had to be closed to allow crash scene investigators to conduct inquiries at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “I am appealing to any other road users who were on Culduthel Road around the time of the collision last night to contact us.

“If anyone has dash cam equipment, please check it as the footage could assist in our investigation into how this collision occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2421 of 17 March, 2024.