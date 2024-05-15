How Aboyne ‘institution’ The Black Faced Sheep is still blooming after 32 years

Morag Cormack was handed the reins to Aboyne café The Black Faced Sheep in September 2023. At the time, she had “no idea” how cherished it was by the community.

The 53-year-old took over the business from Mark Ronson, who previously ran The Black Faced Sheep for 32 years.

He established a friendly, welcoming food and drink spot on Ballater Road that also serves as an emporium, packed full of beautiful furniture, gifts and homeware.

And Morag, who lives in Aboyne, continues to take its success to new heights.

She says: “The business is a total institution – to a level that I really had no idea about prior to buying.

“I have been overwhelmed by the customer loyalty and support with the change of ownership. Folk are so delighted that the business was bought over, it didn’t close and, more importantly, the famous cakes and other recipes are still being made.”

The Black Faced Sheep ‘has huge sentimental value for visitors and community’ as it welcomes generations of families

Morag has already met countless customers with “gorgeous stories” about The Black Faced Sheep.

“It is really moving,” she added. “Last week, a lady entered the shop and stood at the doorway without moving for a few moments. She had her little baby in her arms.

“I asked her if she would like to come in. She smiled at me and said ‘thank you. I am just having a moment with my baby. We are now on our third generation Black Faced Sheep, so I’m taking a moment to introduce her.'”

There are many other tales like this.

One customer shared her appreciation for the Aboyne café with Morag as it helped her get through the good and hard times while raising her children.

She described walking into The Black Faced Sheep as receiving “a huge hug”, while another said it was “like an old friend [who’s] always there when you need it.”

Getting to know the customers has been a highlight for the café owner since taking over.

“I have enjoyed learning about customers’ individual connections to The Black Faced Sheep,” says Morag.

“Generations of families have come to The Black Faced Sheep, so it has huge sentimental value for our community and visitors to the area.

“The staff have also been fantastic. There is such a lovely atmosphere of genuinely caring for one another and for this precious business.”

Do the words ‘yellow bucket’ ring a bell to you?

The Black Faced Sheep boasts a team of 13 part-time, permanent and weekend staff.

But they aren’t the only ones that welcome visitors – the furniture does too. More specifically, the ‘yellow bucket’.

Morag went on to say: “The yellow bucket has been visible to all customers for more than 33 years in the wall above our stunning Georgian windows.

“It was put there on the opening day of The Black Faced Sheep in 1990 to catch drips of rain that were leaking into the building.

“That leak was fixed the next day, but the yellow bucket remains in full view.

“It has become a complete feature of the building. Although it’s a bit of an eyesore, I’m planning on framing it!”

Aboyne cafe’s famed cake recipes attract dessert fans from across the UK

In terms of what’s available on the menu, there are plenty of sweet treats that are made on-site. Cake flavours include lemon sponge, apricot and almond, and carrot.

The team also produces its own granary bread and focaccia, among other things.

“Our classic cake recipes are famous and customers come from all over the UK to have them if they are in the area,” the business owner said.

In addition, other favourites include the cafe’s ham and cheese toastie, homemade soups and salad platters.

The Black Faced Sheep proudly uses Katy’s Eggs. It offers artisan rolls from Courie Courie Bakery and sparkling water from Deeside Water, while the venue’s pantry is stocked with items from Kincardine Castle, The Pasta Tree and Lys-Na-Greyne.

“I feel very proud of our kitchen and menu. It’s so great to offer food that you know is high-quality, fresh and delicious that is prepared professionally and with love.”

Morag and The Black Faced Sheep prove the perfect match

Morag has been self-employed all her working career.

She ran an events management company, managed high-end corporate incentives and golf events (including The Open and The Ryder Cup), and co-owned a food business in Ellon for roughly 11 years, to name a few former ventures.

When asked why she decided to take over The Black Faced Sheep, Morag said: “I thought that my business background and experience in catering and events was a wonderful match.

“It [the café] is also just an eight-minute walk from my house.

“The Black Faced Sheep has a gift shop with gorgeous homeware and gift products. One of my passions is home interiors, so I’m thrilled to be working in an environment surrounded by many of my favourite things.”

The Aboyne café recently started hosting food and drink events, too, which take place on the last Friday of every month. The latest was a charcuterie and wine night.

Looking ahead, Morag is introducing new snacks and meals to the breakfast and lunch menu, increasing the wine list, and launching a new website for The Black Faced Sheep.

“A place like The Black Faced Sheep is crucial to our rural village life and I am so proud to say that we are employers of 12 gorgeous local staff.”

The Black Faced Sheep is open from 10am to 5pm Thursday to Tuesday.