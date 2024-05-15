How Aboyne ‘institution’ The Black Faced Sheep is still blooming after 32 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

How Aboyne ‘institution’ The Black Faced Sheep is still blooming after 32 years

"Generations of families have come to The Black Faced Sheep, so it has huge sentimental value for our community and visitors to the area."

Morag Cormack. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Morag Cormack. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Morag Cormack was handed the reins to Aboyne café The Black Faced Sheep in September 2023. At the time, she had “no idea” how cherished it was by the community.

The 53-year-old took over the business from Mark Ronson, who previously ran The Black Faced Sheep for 32 years.

A range of cakes available at The Black Faced Sheep in Aboyne.
A range of cakes available at the Aboyne café.

He established a friendly, welcoming food and drink spot on Ballater Road that also serves as an emporium, packed full of beautiful furniture, gifts and homeware.

And Morag, who lives in Aboyne, continues to take its success to new heights.

Former owner of The Black Faced Sheep cafe Mark Ronson with new owner Morag Cormack last September.
Mark Ronson and Morag pictured last September.

She says: “The business is a total institution – to a level that I really had no idea about prior to buying.

“I have been overwhelmed by the customer loyalty and support with the change of ownership. Folk are so delighted that the business was bought over, it didn’t close and, more importantly, the famous cakes and other recipes are still being made.”

The Black Faced Sheep ‘has huge sentimental value for visitors and community’ as it welcomes generations of families

Morag has already met countless customers with “gorgeous stories” about The Black Faced Sheep.

“It is really moving,” she added. “Last week, a lady entered the shop and stood at the doorway without moving for a few moments. She had her little baby in her arms.

Morag Cormack at her Aboyne cafe.
Morag lives in Aboyne.

“I asked her if she would like to come in. She smiled at me and said ‘thank you. I am just having a moment with my baby. We are now on our third generation Black Faced Sheep, so I’m taking a moment to introduce her.'”

There are many other tales like this.

One customer shared her appreciation for the Aboyne café with Morag as it helped her get through the good and hard times while raising her children.

She described walking into The Black Faced Sheep as receiving “a huge hug”, while another said it was “like an old friend [who’s] always there when you need it.”

Homeware products inside the Aboyne cafe.
The Black Faced Sheep also serves as an emporium.
Gifts and furniture items at The Black Faced Sheep.
You’ll find homeware, furniture and gifts.

Getting to know the customers has been a highlight for the café owner since taking over.

“I have enjoyed learning about customers’ individual connections to The Black Faced Sheep,” says Morag.

“Generations of families have come to The Black Faced Sheep, so it has huge sentimental value for our community and visitors to the area.

“The staff have also been fantastic. There is such a lovely atmosphere of genuinely caring for one another and for this precious business.”

Do the words ‘yellow bucket’ ring a bell to you?

The Black Faced Sheep boasts a team of 13 part-time, permanent and weekend staff.

Shirley Young, Karne Corrigan, Morag Cormack, and Colette Faichnie.
From left: Shirley Young, Karne Corrigan, Morag Cormack, and Colette Faichnie.

But they aren’t the only ones that welcome visitors – the furniture does too. More specifically, the ‘yellow bucket’.

Morag went on to say: “The yellow bucket has been visible to all customers for more than 33 years in the wall above our stunning Georgian windows.

“It was put there on the opening day of The Black Faced Sheep in 1990 to catch drips of rain that were leaking into the building.

“That leak was fixed the next day, but the yellow bucket remains in full view.

“It has become a complete feature of the building. Although it’s a bit of an eyesore, I’m planning on framing it!”

Aboyne cafe’s famed cake recipes attract dessert fans from across the UK

In terms of what’s available on the menu, there are plenty of sweet treats that are made on-site. Cake flavours include lemon sponge, apricot and almond, and carrot.

The team also produces its own granary bread and focaccia, among other things.

Selection of cake available at the Aboyne cafe.
Cake fans are in for a treat.
The Black Faced Sheep's homemade malted bread, seafood platter, and carrot and coriander soup.
From left: homemade malted bread, a seafood platter, and carrot and coriander soup.

“Our classic cake recipes are famous and customers come from all over the UK to have them if they are in the area,” the business owner said.

In addition, other favourites include the cafe’s ham and cheese toastie, homemade soups and salad platters.

The Black Faced Sheep proudly uses Katy’s Eggs. It offers artisan rolls from Courie Courie Bakery and sparkling water from Deeside Water, while the venue’s pantry is stocked with items from Kincardine Castle, The Pasta Tree and Lys-Na-Greyne.

Freshly-baked scones and a selection of Lys-Na-Greyne jams at the Aboyne cafe.
Freshly-baked scones and a selection of Lys-Na-Greyne jams.

“I feel very proud of our kitchen and menu. It’s so great to offer food that you know is high-quality, fresh and delicious that is prepared professionally and with love.”

Morag and The Black Faced Sheep prove the perfect match

Morag has been self-employed all her working career.

She ran an events management company, managed high-end corporate incentives and golf events (including The Open and The Ryder Cup), and co-owned a food business in Ellon for roughly 11 years, to name a few former ventures.

Morag with customers.
Morag has loved getting to know the customers.

When asked why she decided to take over The Black Faced Sheep, Morag said: “I thought that my business background and experience in catering and events was a wonderful match.

“It [the café] is also just an eight-minute walk from my house.

“The Black Faced Sheep has a gift shop with gorgeous homeware and gift products. One of my passions is home interiors, so I’m thrilled to be working in an environment surrounded by many of my favourite things.”

Interior of The Black Faced Sheep.
The business owner is passionate about home interiors.

The Aboyne café recently started hosting food and drink events, too, which take place on the last Friday of every month. The latest was a charcuterie and wine night.

Roast vegetable bruschetta with goats cheese.
Roast vegetable bruschetta with goats cheese.

Looking ahead, Morag is introducing new snacks and meals to the breakfast and lunch menu, increasing the wine list, and launching a new website for The Black Faced Sheep.

“A place like The Black Faced Sheep is crucial to our rural village life and I am so proud to say that we are employers of 12 gorgeous local staff.”

The Black Faced Sheep is open from 10am to 5pm Thursday to Tuesday.

More from Food and Drink

Laura Salmond, Kirsty Robb and Amy Barbour enjoy drinks at Revolucion De Cuba in Aberdeen.
Future of Revolution's Aberdeen and Inverness bars still up in the air
Paul West, founder and owner of CASC in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
CASC Aberdeen's owner picks his 3 favourite Scottish beers ever
The whole town had an appetite for Taste of Nairn at the weekend. All images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Were you pictured at Taste of Nairn on Saturday?
Our mains, starters and desserts from The Craighaar Hotel. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Craighaar Hotel is a cosy throwback to traditional dining with switched-on modern…
Andy and I outside Acropolis on Rose Street. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Expect a slice of Greece at Acropolis' new home in the former Muchacho on…
Cullen skink from Portsoy's Aspire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
6 places serving the best Cullen skink in Aberdeenshire
John MacDonald with his successor David Rogerson.
John MacDonald hangs up the Balblair Distillery keys after 18 years in charge
The three Moray beers being reviewed in bottles and cans.
Moray beers: Taste testing 3 Moray breweries
The big booby bake sale in Aberdeen.
Hundreds queue for more than an HOUR for the Big Booby Bake Sale in…
This picture shows the Orkney scallops in all their glory.
Restaurant review: Prepare to be wowed at Aberdeen's Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Conversation