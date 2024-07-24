A warm welcome awaits at 22-year-old Aboyne tearoom and gift shop Corner House

Over the 22 years that Aboyne tearoom and gift shop Corner House has been operating, manager Ashleigh Davidson tells me that “many friendships have been formed between customers and colleagues.”

The 48-year-old recalls working at her family’s shop in the late 90s when an opportunity arose to expand the business to include a tearoom.

This came in the form of the village’s former Co-op building.

After a year of renovations, the gift shop opened in February 2002, followed by the tearoom roughly seven months later (in September).

“Instead of catching up with friends in the grocery shopping isles, we were able to offer people the chance to pause, relax and enjoy a tea, coffee or a snack together in comfortable surroundings,” says Ashleigh.

Corner House manager is ‘really proud to give many young people their first taste of working life’

Based on Ballater Road, Corner House now has 18 full and part-time staff, who pride themselves “in providing a warm and welcoming space”.

“We are really proud to have given many young people their first taste of working life,” Ashleigh adds.

“My day can vary.

“I can be in the office, keeping up with the necessary paperwork, out on the shop floor helping to serve, or pricing and displaying stock.

“Along with the team in the gift shop, I enjoy sourcing and buying stock and (when there’s time) sitting, having a coffee and a chat with some of the customers.”

The breakfasts, lunches and home bakes to expect at the Aboyne tearoom and gift shop

Speaking of coffee, the manager went on to list what customers can look forward to at Corner House (in the tearoom).

“Our breakfast menu proves very popular and is available until 3pm,” she said.

There are full (£10.25), vegetarian (£8.45) and mini (£6.95) breakfasts available – all served with filter coffee or tea, and toast – as well as filled rolls, scrambled or poached eggs on toast, and omelettes.

Ashleigh adds: “We have two different homemade soups on offer (each day) served with bread or oatcakes, a meal deal which consists of a mug of soup with your sandwich, toastie or panini of choice, baked potatoes and salads.

“And, of course, there’s our selection of delicious homemade cakes.

“Since we opened over 20 years ago, we still make and serve some originals including cracknel, almond slice and paradise slice.

“There is a choice of four different types of scones each morning and we also have homemade gluten and dairy-free cakes available.”

Apple and cinnamon, chocolate and toffee, cherry and coconut, and raspberry and white chocolate are some scone flavours to (potentially) expect.

Local suppliers at the Aboyne tearoom and gift shop include Deeside Water, Katy’s Eggs, Rizza’s, The Bread Guy and Graham’s The Family Dairy.

Benefits outweigh the negatives to small business ownership

Ashleigh and her close-knit team adore their customers and consider their feedback very important. Corner House became dog-friendly because of one.

“We became dog-friendly a couple of years ago following a request from a customer to bring in his ‘gentle placid dog’.

“A full-grown Burmese mountain dog subsequently appeared by his side and proved a great attraction to customers and staff alike. The rest is history!

“Running a small business has its challenges. But with the help and hard work of our team and continued support from our customers and visitors, our plan is to continue to welcome customers old and new for many years to come.”

Corner House is open from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

