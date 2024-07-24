A warm welcome awaits at 22-year-old Aboyne tearoom and gift shop Corner House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A warm welcome awaits at 22-year-old Aboyne tearoom and gift shop Corner House

Corner House has 18 full and part-time staff, who pride themselves "in providing a warm and welcoming space."

Corner House manager Ashleigh Davidson (middle left) with staff Carol, Helen and Kerry. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Corner House manager Ashleigh Davidson (middle left) with staff Carol, Helen and Kerry. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Over the 22 years that Aboyne tearoom and gift shop Corner House has been operating, manager Ashleigh Davidson tells me that “many friendships have been formed between customers and colleagues.”

The 48-year-old recalls working at her family’s shop in the late 90s when an opportunity arose to expand the business to include a tearoom.

This came in the form of the village’s former Co-op building.

The former co-op
The front of the old Co-op in Aboyne, pictured in August 2001. Image: Nick Anderson

After a year of renovations, the gift shop opened in February 2002, followed by the tearoom roughly seven months later (in September).

Aboyne Corner House tearoom
What the building looks like today.

“Instead of catching up with friends in the grocery shopping isles, we were able to offer people the chance to pause, relax and enjoy a tea, coffee or a snack together in comfortable surroundings,” says Ashleigh.

Corner House manager is ‘really proud to give many young people their first taste of working life’

Based on Ballater Road, Corner House now has 18 full and part-time staff, who pride themselves “in providing a warm and welcoming space”.

“We are really proud to have given many young people their first taste of working life,” Ashleigh adds.

Customers enjoying Aboyne's Corner House
Corner House is open daily.

“My day can vary.

“I can be in the office, keeping up with the necessary paperwork, out on the shop floor helping to serve, or pricing and displaying stock.

Aboyne Corner House manager Ashleigh sitting in the tearoom with a coffee and cake
Ashleigh has relished her role as part of the team over the years.

“Along with the team in the gift shop, I enjoy sourcing and buying stock and (when there’s time) sitting, having a coffee and a chat with some of the customers.”

The breakfasts, lunches and home bakes to expect at the Aboyne tearoom and gift shop

Speaking of coffee, the manager went on to list what customers can look forward to at Corner House (in the tearoom).

“Our breakfast menu proves very popular and is available until 3pm,” she said.

There are full (£10.25), vegetarian (£8.45) and mini (£6.95) breakfasts available – all served with filter coffee or tea, and toast – as well as filled rolls, scrambled or poached eggs on toast, and omelettes.

Ashleigh adds: “We have two different homemade soups on offer (each day) served with bread or oatcakes, a meal deal which consists of a mug of soup with your sandwich, toastie or panini of choice, baked potatoes and salads.

A baked potato topped with prawn Marie Rose sauce and served with salad and coleslaw.
A baked potato topped with prawn Marie Rose sauce and served with salad and coleslaw.

“And, of course, there’s our selection of delicious homemade cakes.

“Since we opened over 20 years ago, we still make and serve some originals including cracknel, almond slice and paradise slice.

Some of the tray bakes and cakes on the menu
Some of the delicious tray bakes…

“There is a choice of four different types of scones each morning and we also have homemade gluten and dairy-free cakes available.”

A coffee and a brownie
A coffee and fine piece, anyone?

Apple and cinnamon, chocolate and toffee, cherry and coconut, and raspberry and white chocolate are some scone flavours to (potentially) expect.

Local suppliers at the Aboyne tearoom and gift shop include Deeside Water, Katy’s Eggs, Rizza’s, The Bread Guy and Graham’s The Family Dairy.

Benefits outweigh the negatives to small business ownership

Ashleigh and her close-knit team adore their customers and consider their feedback very important. Corner House became dog-friendly because of one.

A man and young boy in the Aboyne tearoom with their dog
Dogs are welcome at Corner House.

“We became dog-friendly a couple of years ago following a request from a customer to bring in his ‘gentle placid dog’.

“A full-grown Burmese mountain dog subsequently appeared by his side and proved a great attraction to customers and staff alike. The rest is history!

The staff outside Corner House in Aboyne
Ashleigh (middle) with staff members Donna and Noemi.

“Running a small business has its challenges. But with the help and hard work of our team and continued support from our customers and visitors, our plan is to continue to welcome customers old and new for many years to come.”

Corner House is open from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

