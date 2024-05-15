The Bread Guy: 6 must-order items from the Scottish Baker of the Year

The Bread Guy business has proven itself a serious contender in the world of Scottish baking since its launch in 2018.

Founded by brothers Gary and Chris McAllister and their sister Donna, it all started with a small rented industrial unit in Inverurie’s Blackhall Industrial Estate.

Now, The Bread Guy boasts a bakery in Inverurie, on Falconer Place, plus four in the Granite City at Great Northern Road, Hazlehead, Thistle Street and Torry.

They sell a range of artisan breads, as well as brioche buns, sausage rolls, softies, butteries/rowies, empire biscuits and doughnuts, to name just a few things.

While the 65-strong team has experienced many highlights over the years, the latest is sure to take the cake.

On Saturday (May 11) The Bread Guy was crowned Scottish Baker of the Year at a prestigious award ceremony in Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel. They also won a string of other awards, which P&J Live News Journalist Chris Cromar reveals here.

I paid a visit to their Thistle Street branch today to get the lowdown on what 6 items regular and new customers should pop on their must-try list from The Bread Guy.

1) Sourdough bread

“Including all four varieties [of our sourdough, which includes seeded], we sell about 500 every week,” Gary tells me.

This is between the five bakeries, plus wholesale orders.

Among the business’ other wins at the weekend included its blue murder sourdough taking home Regional Silver.

The Bread Guy has offered sourdough specials in the past, such as honey and oat, and cranberry and walnut.

Regardless of what one you try/buy, you’re sure to be satisfied.

2) Italian focaccia

In terms of the Italian focaccia, this is another staple product by The Bread Guy.

Gary, Chris and Donna supply it to a number of chefs in Aberdeen including Graham Mitchell, the owner of Rosemount restaurant Tarragon.

They love seeing it used as part of dishes.

If you’re stopping by one of the bakeries, you can treat yourself to an Italian focaccia on its own or create your own focaccia sandwich.

3) Buttery

The buterries/rowies are among the best-selling products.

Having had a fair few from The Bread Guy in the past, I understand why.

Gary says: “It’s an Aberdeen staple. We sell around 18,000 a week.”

I was taken aback.

Back in 2021, the Aberdeen bakery delivered 1,000 across the UK in the first week of its nationwide delivery service.

They are still available to order online. Six packs of four, 12 packs of four and 18 packs of four are priced at £25, £35 and £45 respectively.

4) Steak pie

This is one for the steak lovers – or anyone that appreciates a high-quality pie for that matter.

I fall into that category. And given that The Bread Guy sells 1,800 of their steak pies weekly, I’m sure many of you do too.

Gary described this treat as “a classic.”

But if you fancy another pie flavour, options include mince, chicken, macaroni and chicken curry. There’s something for everyone.

5) Cinnamon bun

Moving on to the sweet treats, the firm’s cinnamon buns have continued to be a huge hit among north-east foodies.

And if you didn’t know already, The Bread Guy supplies cinnamon buns (made with 100% plant-based ingredients) to Trinity Centre unit Shot ‘n’ Roll – headed by the team behind Aberdam.

The bakery team whips up 6,000 of these a week in total, with 65% going to Shot ‘n’ Roll.

6) Old school cake

Who doesn’t love a nostalgic slice of old school cake?

This is another product that Gary would urge you to try from The Bread Guy, consisting of a fluffy, soft sponge topped with white icing and sprinkles.

It’s simple, but delicious. The business dishes out 960 slices a week.