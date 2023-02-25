RSM UK expects ‘stronger’ year for M&A after 2022 deals worth nearly £4.5 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

RSM UK expects ‘stronger’ year for M&A after 2022 deals worth nearly £4.5 billion

By Keith Findlay
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 8:47 am
RSM says it was at the heart of deals worth a total of £4.46 billion last year. Image: Shutterstock
RSM says it was at the heart of deals worth a total of £4.46 billion last year. Image: Shutterstock

RSM UK advised on more than 200 deals during 2022, the audit, tax and consulting firm has announced.

These had a combined value of £4.46 billion, which the company said made it “another standout year”.

RSM UK – a member firm of RSM International – is focused on the “middle market”, which is defined as companies generating revenues of between £10 million and £750 million.

It has nearly 4,900 partners and staff operating from 31 locations, including 52-54 Queens Road, Aberdeen.

Cash circulating in the market will drive a stronger level of M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity.”

Kirsty Sandwell, partner and national head of consulting, RSM UK, said: ‘The outlook for 2022 started well.

“Low interest rates and high liquidity presented conditions for a buoyant market and a positive year ahead.

“But the advent of war in Europe, surging inflation, rising interest rates and impending recession combined to slow capital markets.

“Banks reduced leverage to manage exposure and acquirers became more selective.”

She added: “Today, the same fundamental challenges remain. And recession is under way, or imminent. All eyes are on Q4 as the point at which economic recovery kicks in.

“In the meantime, cash circulating in the market will drive a stronger level of M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity.

“Indeed, the capital that institutional investors have committed to PE (private equity) funds that has not yet been deployed is close to an all-time high, at $1.24 trillion (just over £1 billion) globally, nearly a quarter of which sits in Europe.

Which are the sectors to watch?

“The race to quality and safer havens will continue, as will downward pressure on tech stock valuations.

“Software, communications, financial services and tech-enabled businesses remain the most attractive propositions.”

Expert services such as data analytics, financial modelling and due diligence remain in high demand, and buyers will continue to “factor capacity issues into deal planning” in 2023, Ms Sandwell said.

New talent and promotions

As well as announcing its latest annual deals total, RSM UK said it invested in senior talent last year.

It highlighted the appointments of John Bryant as a corporate finance partner in its M&A division and Colin Ferguson as corporate finance director in its due diligence team.

Promotions included Sarah Barry, Nick Wyatt and Ed Pipe becoming partners last April. Mark Leyland, James Bull, Jacob Moore, Ben Ducker, James Atkinson and Helen Gibson all became directors in October.

The firm recently teamed up with data specialists Moody’s Analytics and The Harris Poll to launch the RSM UK Middle Market Business Index  – said to be the first economic index to focus solely on middle market businesses in the UK.

