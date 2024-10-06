Restaurant review: The Haughton Arms in Alford is a must-visit for tasty (and fantastic value) pub classics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: The Haughton Arms in Alford is a must-visit for tasty (and fantastic value) pub classics

We visited this establishment in the heart of Alford for the first time and we were left impressed by the food and value.

The Haughton Arms in Alford serves up hearty classics. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Haughton Arms in Alford serves up hearty classics. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

There’s something so wholesome about wrapping up and heading out to the countryside on a crisp September afternoon.

During the last week of our holidays, my boyfriend Doug and I decided to take the opportunity to explore Donside.

I wanted to visit the Grampian Transport Museum (if you haven’t been, it’s well worth a visit), so we decided to make a day out of it — including stopping by the recently restored Craigievar Castle on our way to Alford.

But before we set off from Aberdeen, I had to secure a decent spot for dinner and booked us a table at the Haughton Arms.

The traditional-looking hotel in the heart of Alford. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Haughton Arms, Alford

We had time for a pre-dinner wander around Haughton Country Park, where we kept our eyes peeled for red squirrels darting around the pine trees.

But we made our way to the Haughton Arms, located in the heart of Alford, when our bellies started grumbling.

The building is tall and traditional-looking on the outside, but the inside has been beautifully renovated.

With exposed brickwork and modern touches, the decor is the perfect blend of old and new. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We arrived early, so we made a beeline for the bar area, which was minimal but fresh-looking. I enjoyed a Boe bramble gin and tonic, while Doug was on the soft drinks because he would be driving us back to Aberdeen after our meal.

When it was time for our booking, we went back to the front desk where I couldn’t help but admire a massive, sparkling chandelier and take a peep into the restaurant which had plush-looking carpets and funky black and white zig-zagged seats.

The Haughton Arms has been given a stylish makeover. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The anticipation was building at this point…

But, an apologetic staff member informed us the restaurant was booked for a private function and we could have our meal in the bar area.

He assured us the menu was the same and we were happy enough to go back to our original table.

Crispy chicken wings and gooey brie to start

Not long after ordering, our starters arrived and we were eager to tuck in.

The breaded brie (£6) had caught my eye and three thick wedges were presented to me. As soon as I cut into one of the wedges it just oozed gooey cheese — they were cooked perfectly.

There was plenty of cranberry sauce and dressed salad to go with it too.

The breaded brie was a gooey sensation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Doug got to work on stripping his spicy buffalo chicken wings (£6.50). The crispy wings were coated in a hot barbeque sauce and served with a blue cheese dip.

He made short work of them and said the chicken was nice and crispy but they weren’t as spicy as he would have liked — just a touch more of the hot BBQ sauce might have made all the difference.

Doug said the chicken was nice and crispy but they weren’t as spicy as he would have liked. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A deceptively full steak pie and large portion of scampi for mains

Doug was ready with his knife and fork when a plate piled high with scampi and chips (£14.50) was put down in front of him.

It was a generous portion size, with plenty of big scampi pieces and chunky homemade chips. He said he “couldn’t fault” his meal.

The scampi got the thumbs up. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, my steak and ale pie (£14.50) looked flat when it first arrived. I couldn’t help but jump to conclusions and think there probably wasn’t that much filling inside.

Well, this was an example of why not to judge a book by its cover (or in this case, a pie by its lid?) because cutting through the pastry revealed so much beef packed inside, leaving me pleasantly surprised.

The meat was so tender and flavourful, and the lashings of gravy made it all the better, especially with the fluffy chips and side of vegetables to soak it up.

The steak and ale pie was a pleasant surprise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Delightful sweet treats to finish the meal

It was only right that we finished off such a brilliant meal with something sweet…

Now, sticky toffee pudding (£6.50) is normally my go-to but I had been tempted by the cheesecake of the day.

So Doug swooped and ordered the sweet classic with an espresso.

And soon a large slab of the fluffy sponge soaked in a rich toffee sauce and topped with a perfectly round ball of vanilla ice cream was presented to him.

The sticky toffee pudding was the dessert of dreams.
With a fluffy sponge and rich toffee sauce, the sticky toffee pudding went down well. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I couldn’t help but feel a little bit of food envy…

But the feeling didn’t last long, because as soon as I tasted my first spoonful of the toffee cheesecake (£6) I was comforted that I had made a good choice. It came on a beautiful, crumbly biscuit base and drizzled with a sharp raspberry sauce, balancing the creaminess of the dessert.

My eyes were too big for my stomach on this occasion, but across the table, I noticed Doug had cleared his plate too, so I didn’t feel quite as bad.

The cheesecake was also a winner. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The verdict

While it was all classic pub grub meals on the menu, every dish we ordered was so tasty — and there was always plenty of it.

We were both left satisfied and with full bellies, before being taken aback by the fantastic value for money when we were presented with the bill.

It was the perfect end to our day exploring Donside, so whether you’re heading out for a day trip or staying in the area the Haughton Arms is well worth a visit.

A warm welcome awaits at The Haughton Arms. Pictured is manager Steve Cowie, behind the bar, with Andrea Kane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Information

Address: Main Street, Alford, AB33 8WA

T: 01975 564219

W: www.haughtonarms.co.uk

Price: £67.80 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, a large wine, a small wine and an espresso.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes (in the bar)

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 3.5/5
  • Surroundings: 3.5/5

Conversation