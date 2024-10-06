Restaurant review: The Haughton Arms in Alford is a must-visit for tasty (and fantastic value) pub classics

There’s something so wholesome about wrapping up and heading out to the countryside on a crisp September afternoon.

During the last week of our holidays, my boyfriend Doug and I decided to take the opportunity to explore Donside.

I wanted to visit the Grampian Transport Museum (if you haven’t been, it’s well worth a visit), so we decided to make a day out of it — including stopping by the recently restored Craigievar Castle on our way to Alford.

But before we set off from Aberdeen, I had to secure a decent spot for dinner and booked us a table at the Haughton Arms.

The Haughton Arms, Alford

We had time for a pre-dinner wander around Haughton Country Park, where we kept our eyes peeled for red squirrels darting around the pine trees.

But we made our way to the Haughton Arms, located in the heart of Alford, when our bellies started grumbling.

The building is tall and traditional-looking on the outside, but the inside has been beautifully renovated.

We arrived early, so we made a beeline for the bar area, which was minimal but fresh-looking. I enjoyed a Boe bramble gin and tonic, while Doug was on the soft drinks because he would be driving us back to Aberdeen after our meal.

When it was time for our booking, we went back to the front desk where I couldn’t help but admire a massive, sparkling chandelier and take a peep into the restaurant which had plush-looking carpets and funky black and white zig-zagged seats.

The anticipation was building at this point…

But, an apologetic staff member informed us the restaurant was booked for a private function and we could have our meal in the bar area.

He assured us the menu was the same and we were happy enough to go back to our original table.

Crispy chicken wings and gooey brie to start

Not long after ordering, our starters arrived and we were eager to tuck in.

The breaded brie (£6) had caught my eye and three thick wedges were presented to me. As soon as I cut into one of the wedges it just oozed gooey cheese — they were cooked perfectly.

There was plenty of cranberry sauce and dressed salad to go with it too.

Meanwhile, Doug got to work on stripping his spicy buffalo chicken wings (£6.50). The crispy wings were coated in a hot barbeque sauce and served with a blue cheese dip.

He made short work of them and said the chicken was nice and crispy but they weren’t as spicy as he would have liked — just a touch more of the hot BBQ sauce might have made all the difference.

A deceptively full steak pie and large portion of scampi for mains

Doug was ready with his knife and fork when a plate piled high with scampi and chips (£14.50) was put down in front of him.

It was a generous portion size, with plenty of big scampi pieces and chunky homemade chips. He said he “couldn’t fault” his meal.

Meanwhile, my steak and ale pie (£14.50) looked flat when it first arrived. I couldn’t help but jump to conclusions and think there probably wasn’t that much filling inside.

Well, this was an example of why not to judge a book by its cover (or in this case, a pie by its lid?) because cutting through the pastry revealed so much beef packed inside, leaving me pleasantly surprised.

The meat was so tender and flavourful, and the lashings of gravy made it all the better, especially with the fluffy chips and side of vegetables to soak it up.

Delightful sweet treats to finish the meal

It was only right that we finished off such a brilliant meal with something sweet…

Now, sticky toffee pudding (£6.50) is normally my go-to but I had been tempted by the cheesecake of the day.

So Doug swooped and ordered the sweet classic with an espresso.

And soon a large slab of the fluffy sponge soaked in a rich toffee sauce and topped with a perfectly round ball of vanilla ice cream was presented to him.

I couldn’t help but feel a little bit of food envy…

But the feeling didn’t last long, because as soon as I tasted my first spoonful of the toffee cheesecake (£6) I was comforted that I had made a good choice. It came on a beautiful, crumbly biscuit base and drizzled with a sharp raspberry sauce, balancing the creaminess of the dessert.

My eyes were too big for my stomach on this occasion, but across the table, I noticed Doug had cleared his plate too, so I didn’t feel quite as bad.

The verdict

While it was all classic pub grub meals on the menu, every dish we ordered was so tasty — and there was always plenty of it.

We were both left satisfied and with full bellies, before being taken aback by the fantastic value for money when we were presented with the bill.

It was the perfect end to our day exploring Donside, so whether you’re heading out for a day trip or staying in the area the Haughton Arms is well worth a visit.

Information

Address: Main Street, Alford, AB33 8WA

T: 01975 564219

W: www.haughtonarms.co.uk

Price: £67.80 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, a large wine, a small wine and an espresso.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes (in the bar)

