Restaurant review: Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne delivers on every front and at a great price

The cafe in Aboyne offers a warming atmosphere, the best steak and gravy pie and great coffee ensuring it has many reasons for people to stop by again and again.

Our trip to Spider on a Bicycle included a mouth-watering steak pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

Usually, I make it my mission during spider season to avoid anything to do with the creeping fiends.

Unfortunately, they rarely afford me the same courtesy.

However, when my friend Jess suggested stopping by the Aboyne cafe Spider on a Bicycle after a day in Braemar I made an exception.

One always does for coffee and cake.

But after experiencing the cafe owner Alistair Tong’s friendly and humourous hospitality and half of one of his homemade steak and gravy pies, I decided once was not enough.

And so on a dreich Sunday afternoon, with a preprepared empty belly, another friend Natalia and I travelled the rainy roads to Spider on a Bicycle from Aberdeen.

Spider on a Bicycle from outside
Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The story of Spider on a Bicycle, Aboyne

The Aboyne cafe certainly has a unique name.

For a spider-phobe like myself, the image it inspires is slightly terrifying.

Having just had to deal with an eight-legged intruder in my Mastrick flat while writing this, a high-speed chase which included a Hoover, torch, furniture rearranging and my husband, I can safely say they do not need help going any faster.

Nevertheless, the name achieved the goal set out by the Petrie sisters in 2016 when they first set up the business to create a memorable name and space.

Inspired by their childhood poetry book A Spider Bought a Bicycle, the cafe still has several copies of the book for customers to peruse.

Alistair Tong with his son Matthew and Maria Starkey. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The cafe retained its name when it was bought by the Tong family last September.

The family who have owned and run the popular Kinker Village Store in Kincardine O’Neil since 2018, felt the cafe would be a good fit and might even become a legacy business opportunity for their son Matthew.

Since then, Alistair Tong and manager Maria have expanded the menu, hosted curry and quiz nights and in recent months have kept the licensed cafe open in the evenings from Thursday to Saturday.

What is the Aboyne cafe like?

Spider on a Bicycle is cosied inside the old Aboyne train station waiting room.

After parking up right outside, Natalia and I were greeted with a bustling and full room.

With high ceilings, warm decor, coloured fairy lights and a burning fire, our first impressions of the space were light and memorable.

People being served in the Aboyne cafe
The cafe was busy on a Sunday afternoon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Thankfully there was one table left by the fire after a couple kindly made space and so we grabbed a menu and sat down to make our choice.

I glanced over the menu but despite the many tempting choices, my stomach and I had agreed before we even left Aberdeen, we were having another crack at that house special steak and gravy pie (£11.50).

Natalia struggled between the cauliflower soup and the salmon and avocado bagel (£7.30) before finding out the soup had just run out which made the decision for her.

The cosy interior of the cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

After ordering at the counter, we made our way back with our Diet Coke and blood orange San Pellegrino.

When our food arrived following a short wait, the lovely couple next to us who had come from near Dyce, eyed our food enviously and said they would have to come back.

They admitted it was their first visit to the cafe and were delighted at the find.

Telling us to dig in while it was still hot, I apologised in advance as I was about to take a few photos of the food.

A cosy fire with the food on a table at Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne
The cafe has a cosy fire to sit by and enjoy a coffee or meal. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jokingly asking if I was “one of the P&J food reviewers” I admitted to my secret identity.

Thankfully they agreed not to give me away but said they would look out for the review to see if the pie was as good as it looked.

A steak and gravy pie you do not want to miss

And I can say with complete honesty and after much anticipation, it was incredible.

The pastry was golden, flaky and light and made for the perfect buttery envelope for the steak and gravy filling.

Unlike some pies, there was not an outpouring of gravy at the first slice of a knife.  But it was not missed.

The meat was beautifully cooked and was not too tough and the filling was flavoursome and well balanced.

I was impressed by the house special steak pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

With hints of onion and slight sweetness, I can easily say it is the best I have had.

The dish was served with a pile of peas which I was a big fan of.

There was also a wee jug of gravy which in my opinion was not needed. It only detracted from the delectable pie.

However, it might be a welcome addition for gravy fans.

Natalia was very happy with her seeded bagel. She said it had a great mix of flavours between the smoked salmon, avocado, lemon and dill cream cheese.

Natalia enjoyed her smoked salmon, avocado with lemon and dill cream cheese bagel. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The side salad dressed with balsamic complimented it nicely.

Her only complaint was the bagel was very dense which made it a little tough.

But having made bagels at home and as a regular consumer of ringed goods, her bagel standards are high.

Sweet treats and caffeine

To finish off, we decided to share desserts and I also ordered a latte.

Feeling very autumnal we opted for the spiced apple crumble with cream. Plus a slice of the spiced pumpkin latte cake (£3.90).

While Natalia started on the crumble, I took my first forkful of the cake and could not stop my sigh.

The cake was a delight.

The spiced pumpkin latte cake was an autumnal dream. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Light, sweet and melt in the mouth, the sponge was moist while the creamy icing helped bring out the subtle flavouring. It almost reminded us of a lighter and less dense carrot cake.

The crumble (£3.90) was made up of spiced stewed apples, sultanas and an oaty top. The stewed fruits were soft and had a seasonal kick to it while the crumble added a slight crunch.

The spiced apple crumble with cream at Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne
The spiced apple crumble was £3.90. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

With the cream added in the mix, it was the perfect warming dessert. Natalia said it tasted different from any apple crumble she had eaten before.

The verdict

Our experience at Spider on a Bicycle was a warming and filling one. It made sure we would gladly make the trip to Aboyne for another visit.

It is unusual to find a spot which can serve good coffee, delicious food and offers a great customer experience all in a bustling and unique space but the Aboyne cafe ticks all the boxes. And all at a very good price.

And with the eatery now being fully licensed and open in the evenings, it seems they are happy to tick a few more.

Whether a stop for food, coffee or drink on the way home in front of a roaring fire, Spider on a Bicycle is not somewhere you want to miss.

Information

Address: Station Square, Aboyne, AB34 5HX

T: 07771 696780

W: www.spideronabicycle.co.uk

Price: £36.05 for two mains, two desserts, two soft drinks and a coffee.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 4/5
Service: 5/5
Surroundings: 4/5

