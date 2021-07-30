Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Highland app could save lives from overdoses

By James Wyllie
July 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
People in the Highlands are being encouraged to download a life-saving app, amid a tripling in the number of drugs deaths.

Figures from National Records of Scotland this morning showed 33 people died after taking drugs in the north of Scotland last year.

This marked a steep increase on the 11 recorded in 2019, but is down on the 36 deaths noted the year before.

NHS Highland recorded the fewest drugs deaths of all Scottish health boards over the course of 2020, but bosses say more work is still needed.

Life-saving app

In April, Highland Alcohol & Drugs Partnership (HADP) launched a new app in the hopes of saving people’s lives.

The Highland Overdose Prevention & Engagement (Hope) programme offers a range of advice on recognising and treating an overdose, recovery and how to speak to someone you are concerned about.

It also provides contact details for a raft of support services to encourage people to find the help they require.

The app was developed with input from people with lived experience of drug problems, and is available on the Apple and Android app stores.

Ongoing work

HADP says it reviews every death in order to “learn lessons and improve practice”, which has led to involvement in a number of initiatives.

Recently it has worked with the ambulance service to better help people who have overdosed, and provided a range of awareness training courses.

Naloxone, which can help reverse opioid overdoses. Picture by Scott Baxter.
It is currently working with pharmacies and Scottish Families Affected by Drugs to provide overdose-reversing naloxone kits to communities, which can be used to save lives in emergency situations.

Additionally, it is piloting a housing project for people at higher risk of drug and alcohol-related death, who also have mental health problems and complex needs.

‘Kindness, compassion and hope’ key to tackling topic

Highland Alcohol & Drugs Partnership co-ordinator Deborah Stewart said: “We all have a role to play in reducing drug deaths.

“HADP urges the public in Highland to be overdose aware by downloading the Hope app for free.

“Tackling stigma, which often acts as a barrier to treatment, is something we can all do by using people-first language and demonstrating kindness, compassion and hope towards people and families affected by drug problems.”

Chairwoman Elisabeth Smart said: “We continue to tackle drug-related deaths in Highland and one of the areas of work we can focus on is tackling stigma.

“HADP is committed to tackling stigma towards those with problematic drug use, and to bring individuals, families, and partner agencies together to achieve better outcomes for next year and the following years.”

