‘I understand how lonely it can be’: Aberdeen woman’s ‘leap of faith’ with new mum fitness classes

An Aberdeen mum who suffered postnatal depression has started her own fitness classes to save others falling into a similar situation.

Multiple times a week, Laura Fulton hosts her Sweaty Mama sessions at venues across the city.

The mum-of-two, 30, has been involved in swimming instruction since she was 15 and decided to take a “leap of faith” into her new role last year.

And after hosting some virtual classes over Zoom, she realised the true benefits of in-person activity, where mums can meet others with their babies and toddlers in tow.

New groups can be ‘daunting’

She said: “I got really good feedback from the mums who joined online, but obviously a lot of people didn’t really see the benefit.

“They just wanted out and into a group setting, and to actually – physically – meet people.

“That’s what I’ve found for myself as well.

“Although I enjoy the actual exercise, it’s a lot more beneficial to be interacting, especially with a lot of my mums who said they were nervous after being locked down for so long and coming to an actual group.

“I understand how daunting it can be but it’s a very friendly environment; we make them feel welcome and speak to the little ones.”

‘I understand how lonely it can be’

Laura was inspired to set up the classes after suffering postnatal depression following the birth of her son and daughter, who are now six and eight-years-old.

“I understand how lonely and difficult it can be to find time to get active again and get out with the little ones,” she explained.

“It took me about a year and a bit before I went to any groups with my daughter.

“So I want to try and combat that with new mums – and mums of any age, and women in general – to feel they can have something for them as well as the baby.

“It’s very focused on mental health and the mums interacting.

“If they’re nervous I like to break the ice a little bit, and we have group chats to introduce ourselves and speak to each other before the class.

“There are no rules as such, they can just take it as easy as they want. It’s a very supportive group.”

Laura currently offers Sweaty Mama classes in Aberdeen five times per week, with plans to expand into pre- and post-natal Pilates sessions focused on core and breathing, and a ladies-only bootcamp later this year.