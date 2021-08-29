Dad’s death with ‘cruel’ illness inspired determined nurse to campaign for changes in patient care

When Abbie Coutts’s dad was diagnosed with motor neurone disease she knew he was going to die.

But what her family did not expect was their struggle with the healthcare system to get the specialist help he needed.

Derek Callon was initially given between two and five years to live when he was diagnosed with the neurological condition.

“It is the diagnosis you always dread,” Abbie, of Aberdeen, said. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to receive any specialist care and he deteriorated very quickly with the disease, losing his ability to swallow and speak.

“He passed away nine months later and my family were devastated.”

Derek first noticed his speech was slurred when he was teaching a course in forensic science and eventually had to give it up.

Yet when the retired police officer fell ill he struggled to get any specialist care.

There was no motor neurone disease specialist near his home in Cornwall and the closest specialist worked in a neighbouring county.

‘He was given medication to swallow when swallowing was difficult for him’

“A lot of the care fell under the Macmillan care nurses and, although they were brilliant, it took a long time to get access to the things he needed,” Abbie said.

“It took a long time to get a wheelchair that was appropriate for him and some of his medications he had to take he needed to swallow, and swallowing was really difficult.

“The disease itself is incredibly cruel so it would have been hard for him.”

Even his care at the Royal Cornwall Hospital left the family feeling frustrated because he was treated in different departments.

Derek sadly died at the age of 68 on November 11, 2013, nine months after his diagnosis.

My dad went through a very cruel nine months in the lead up to his death and I wanted to do something to help ensure this didn’t happen again. Abbie Coutts

And since then Abbie, who worked as a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for 12 years, has been campaigning for improvements in healthcare for seriously ill patients.

Although the mother-of-two stressed it was the healthcare system which let her dad down, not the staff looking after him.

“Being a nurse you’re aware that it’s not the people who are working in the system, it’s the system itself, the barriers and budget constraints that you have,” she said.

“Looking back on his final months it was very clear to the family that there were quite a few issues with the care he received, most stemming from the fact that expert care wasn’t available.”

The 45-year-old nurse decided to give a series of lectures over the course of a week at the Cornwall hospital following her dad’s death.

“I was very determined that my lecture was impactful and that going forward, future patients would receive much better support,” she said.

“My dad went through a very cruel nine months in the lead up to his death and I wanted to do something to help ensure this didn’t happen again.”

Abbie has since given lectures at a palliative care conference in Aberdeen and was also invited to speak at a Manchester Patient Safety Conference.

She believes a Human Factors approach to her dad’s care would have changed many of the issues the family encountered.

This centres on designing a robust system for patient care which plans for when things go right as well as for when things go wrong.

But she said the work of nurses caring for patients was also important.

‘Making sure that my dad had a good death was incredibly important for me’

“A lot of the time we can’t change the outcome,” she said. “As soon as my dad was diagnosed, I knew he was going to die.

“That’s not something that was going to change. Making sure that my dad had a good death was incredibly important for me and definitely for my mum and my family.”

Abbie now works as a practice educator training staff at Dee View Court, a Sue Ryder specialist neurological care centre in Aberdeen.

She makes sure staff involve residents in conversations about their care and that it is tailored specifically to their needs.

She also introduced daily “safety huddles” at the centre to check on the wellbeing of staff and to make sure they have a complete understanding of the tasks they need to do.

‘The impact on my mum was heartbreaking’

“My dad and I were incredibly close. I absolutely adored my dad, he was an amazing man,” Abbie said.

“A lot of my determination to do this was seeing the impact this had on my mum; she was his carer 24-hours a day when he was unwell.

“For my mum to see him going through that was just absolutely heartbreaking for her.

“We knew that my dad was going to die but it was so upsetting the fact we didn’t feel that he got the best of care that he could have got at that time.

“I was determined to change that.”

For more information on the Sue Ryder charity or to find out about how to work as a nurse at the Dee View centre visit their website or go to sueryder.org/jobs

More health news…