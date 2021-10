Aker Soutions wins FEED contract on Wisting FPSO Aker Solutions has landed the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the Equinor Wisting FPSO in the Barents Sea.

Neptune endorses World Bank Zero Routine Flaring initiative Neptune Energy has endorsed the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative, as further momentum grows behind emissions reduction efforts ahead of COP26.

TechnipFMC takes Q3 losses amid reduced activity in North Sea and Asia TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) stayed in the red in Q3, with pre-tax losses of $26.7m, as market momentum in the North Sea and Asia slowed.