Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing Sneezing could be a Covid symptom – but only if you’re double-jabbed By James Wyllie August 2, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 2, 2021, 12:55 pm Sneezing is becoming an increasingly-common Covid symptom - but only among those who have received both doses of the vaccine. Nearly two-thirds of Scots have received both doses of Covid jab, and they may now be experiencing different coronavirus symptoms to the unvaccinated. More than four million people across the world have been using an NHS and Scottish Government-backed app to track their health during the pandemic. Created by health firm Zoe and King’s College London, it was launched in March 2020 to gather masses of data and support research into Covid-19. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]