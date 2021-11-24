Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The changes to your diet that can help save the planet

By Charlotte Thomson
November 24, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 11:15 am
Changing your diet could help save the planet from the effects of climate change.
We often hear we should improve our diets but did you know a healthier you could also mean a healthier planet?

The global population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050 leading to increasing demands for food.

And there are already around 165 million tonnes of plastic floating around our oceans.

Food production causes about one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions and uses two-thirds of freshwater and over one-third of the land available on our planet.

The British Nutrition Foundation has revealed there are several ways we can help reduce the impact of food production on the environment…

Start crying over spilled milk

In the UK alone, roughly three million glasses of milk are poured down the sink every day.

Around three million glasses of milk are poured down UK sinks every day.
And of these, many are due to fridges being set to the wrong temperature (keep it between 0-5C) or going out-of-date before they can be drunk.

Remember the difference between use-by and best before labels on food, and plan your meals in advance so less goes to waste.

Around 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions are caused by food waste – so even small changes can make a large difference.

Ditch the crisps and cakes – try peanut butter instead

Changing your diet to cut down on junk foods could help in the battle against climate change.
The BNF says foods that are high in fat, salt and sugar are some of the biggest culprits when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, due to the way they’re manufactured.

They can also have a toll on the likes of land and water use.

While we can still have snacks, it’s best to set the chocolate and crisps aside in favour for something like wholemeal toast with peanut butter.

Always go for a seafood selection

Fish provides an important source of long-chain Omega-3 fats which can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Eating two 140g portions a week is good for your diet but to protect our seas we need to be aware of the issue of global fish stocks.

One-third of fish stocks are thought to be overfished. But we can try to experiment with a wider range of seafood to reduce pressure on cod, haddock, tuna, salmon and prawn stocks.

A globe with a fork beside it
Food production uses a lot of land and water.

Using the Good Fish Guide can help you make more sustainable choices as well as choosing seafood certified with an eco-label.

Get the scales out

Eating a variety of plant-based foods is good for the environment – and healthier for you too.

They’re a good source of vitamins, minerals and fibre and we should aim to eat at least five portions a day.

Try having fruit as a snack or adding fresh, frozen or canned vegetables into curries, stews or soups.

Additionally, swap some meat for plant-based proteins like beans, lentils or chickpeas.

The Eatwell Guide. Adjusting your diet could help global efforts to combat climate change.
Adjusting your diet to follow the Eatwell Guide could help global efforts to combat climate change.

If you follow the UK’s healthy eating advice guide you’ll eat a more plant-rich diet with more fibre.

You don’t need to achieve this balance with every meal, but it’s best to try to get the balance right over a day or even a week.

This will help you cut down on meat, dairy and junk foods which can be bad for the environment.

