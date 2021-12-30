Rugby legend Doddie Weir urges people to sign up for Doddie Aid 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir is calling on people across the north and north-east to take part in a national fundraising challenge in January.

The Doddie Active Inter-District (Aid) challenge aims to raise money for the motor neuron disease (MND) charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Doddie Aid kicks off on January 1 and is based around Scotland’s five former rugby districts – North and Midlands, South of Scotland, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Exiles (Barbarians).

Individuals from each area are challenged to clock as many miles as they can within a five-week period.

The winning district will be the one that covers the most miles and raises the most funds.

Any form of exercise counts towards a district’s total on the leaderboard, from running to rollerblading, cycling to skiing, or just adding up daily steps.

Doddie Aid 2022

Doddie Aid is the brainchild of Mr Weir’s former teammate, Rob Wainwright, who himself is a former Scottish rugby internationalist and British and Irish Lions player.

Mr Wainwright hopes that Doddie Aid 2022 will not only raise an “incredible” amount of money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation again this year, but will also help raise awareness of MND and the need to find a cure.

He said: “Whenever Doddie is involved, there has to be an element of fun. So Doddie Aid 2022 plans to keep everyone entertained and exercising from start to finish.

“We kick off on January 1 with loony dooks across the country, followed by six weeks of running, rowing, around the world cycling, nights on Zwift, tartan dog walks with celebrity pooches, and more. ”

Last year the challenge raised over £1 million, which was directed into MND research and the fight to find effective treatments for the condition.

Mr Wainwright added: “I like to think we also helped create a really buoyant community, and hopefully brought a real sense of physical and mental wellbeing to many of those who were involved.

“This year we want to make it bigger and better, so are asking people across the world to download the new Doddie Aid app now, form leagues with family, friends and colleagues, and get signed up.

“But above all, we want people to enjoy themselves.”

The ‘perfect way to kick off’ the New Year

After former Scotland and Lions star Mr Weir was diagnosed with MND in 2017 he set up the charity with the aim of supporting research.

The foundation has made grants to individuals suffering from the incurable disease to enable them to live as fulfilled lives as possible.

The rugby legend said: “Doddie Aid is the perfect way to kick off 2022.

“Last year we had a huge amount of fun, comparing stories and sharing our combined efforts while raising vital funds for targeted MND research and to help support people living with this terrible disease.

“This year I hope everyone gets behind Doddie Aid and joins in. We have a shiny new app and some brilliant district captains who will lead the charge. Many thanks to Rob and the team and to everyone who supports us.”