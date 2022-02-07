Cannabis-based epilepsy medicine Epidyolex approved for use on Scottish NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cannabis-based epilepsy medicine Epidyolex approved for use on Scottish NHS

By Chloe Irvine
February 7, 2022, 2:00 pm
Someone taking oil from cannabis plant
Cannabis-based medication Epidyolex has been approved for use on the Scottish NHS.

Scottish epilepsy patients as young as two could be given new cannabis-based medication today approved for use on the NHS.

Health bosses have given the green light to Epidyolex, which can help treat the symptoms of a rare genetic disease affecting around one in 10,000 people.

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) causes tumours to grow in the body and around 80% of patients develop epilepsy from it, typically in their first year of life.

Additionally, for the majority of people, their condition doesn’t respond to standard anti-seizure medication – making today’s Scottish Medical Consortium decision a potential game-changer.

Scotland has become the second UK nation to approve the oral solution for use, following Wales.

Medication ‘desperately needed’ for families

Louise Fish, the chief executive of the Tuberous Sclerosis Association, says life could now be very different for those with the debilitating condition.

“TSC is often a difficult to manage condition… and up to 60% of people with TSC-related epilepsy do not respond to standard anti-seizure medication,” she said.

“New treatment options are desperately needed, and we are delighted that this medicine will now be available on the NHS for eligible patients in Scotland.”

What is TSC and how will cannabis help?

TSC is a rare, genetic condition which causes non-cancerous tumours to grow in organs including the brain, heart and eyes.

These can cause seizures as well as learning disabilities, skin abnormalities and breathing problems.

And if the seizures aren’t controlled through medicine, they can eventually cause brain damage.

Graphic which represents brain damage

Research has shown that medical cannabis acts on cells in the body, such as those in the brain, and has stopped some people’s seizures altogether.

While some cannabis-based medications are now being permitted for medical reasons, cannabis itself remains a Class B drug and is illegal to use recreationally or sell in the UK.

Epidyolex contains highly-purified cannabidiol (CBD), and has been developed by medical cannabis specialists GW Pharmaceuticals.

Chris Tovey, the executive vice president of parent firm Jazz Pharmaceuticals, said: “This is an important decision by the SMC and an exciting development for patients, their families and clinicians in Scotland.

“The decision to reimburse Epidyolex demonstrates that, if provided with high-quality evidence, health authorities can provide access to rigorously-tested cannabis-based medicines to patients who could benefit from them.”

