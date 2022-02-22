Encephalitis: Do you know the signs of this life-threatening condition?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Encephalitis: Do you know the signs of this life-threatening condition?

By Chloe Irvine
February 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 22, 2022, 11:50 am
Woman with headache with skeleton showing inflamed brain behind her
What is encephalitis and how serious can it become?

It’s a life-threatening condition that can cause seizures, hallucinations and headaches- but do you know the signs of encephalitis?

Between 4,000 and 6,000 people in the UK are affected by encephalitis every year, a potentially fatal condition involving inflammation on the brain.

As a result, the longer it takes for someone to be treated, the less likely they are to survive.

And the Encephalitis Society estimates that the mortality rate of the condition is up to 40%.

What are the symptoms?

In the early stages of encephalitis, one may experience flu-like symptoms such as a headache, high temperature, feeling or being sick and aching muscles and joints.

Some people may also experience a skin rash that is either spotty or blistery.

Others will only face more serious complications – including fits, personality changes, numbness and disorientation.

Meningitis symptoms such as a severe headache, sensitivity to bright lights and a stiff neck may also be present in people with encephalitis.

Man holding onto his stiff, painful neck when getting out of bed
Man suffering from stiff neck

What causes encephalitis?

The reason someone develops encephalitis isn’t always known, but is typically due to an infection or issue with the immune system.

While the body is designed to attack unwanted germs coming in, sometimes it can mistakenly attack itself instead.

If this spreads to the brain, this can lead to encephalitis.

This is more likely to happen to people who have had a cancerous or non-cancerous tumour, a previous infection in another part of the body or very rarely, a vaccine.

Those with the likes of herpes, measles, or the virus which causes chickenpox and shingles are at additional risk, as are those affected by bacteria, fungi or parasites.

While it is possible for these infections to be passed on person to person, encephalitis in itself isn’t contagious.

How is encephalitis diagnosed?

A brain scan can determine whether you have encephalitis or a stroke, brain tumour or brain aneurysm.

Blood test sample

And a lumbar puncture, where a sample of spinal fluid is taken using a needle, can also be used.

Other possible tests include an electroencephalogram, where small electrodes are put on the scalp to pick up brain signals and check for abnormalities.

Blood, urine or other bodily fluid tests may also be carried out.

Can it be treated, or are there long-term complications?

There are a range of medications that can be used to help treat encephalitis, including antivirals, steroid injections and procedures to filter out the substances attacking the brain.

Someone may be able to overcome encephalitis, but they will often be left with more long-term problems.

These can include issues with memory, behaviour, speech and swallowing.

