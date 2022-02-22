Encephalitis: Do you know the signs of this life-threatening condition?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a life-threatening condition that can cause seizures, hallucinations and headaches- but do you know the signs of encephalitis?

Between 4,000 and 6,000 people in the UK are affected by encephalitis every year, a potentially fatal condition involving inflammation on the brain.

As a result, the longer it takes for someone to be treated, the less likely they are to survive.

And the Encephalitis Society estimates that the mortality rate of the condition is up to 40%.

What are the symptoms?

In the early stages of encephalitis, one may experience flu-like symptoms such as a headache, high temperature, feeling or being sick and aching muscles and joints.

Some people may also experience a skin rash that is either spotty or blistery.

Others will only face more serious complications – including fits, personality changes, numbness and disorientation.

Meningitis symptoms such as a severe headache, sensitivity to bright lights and a stiff neck may also be present in people with encephalitis.

What causes encephalitis?

The reason someone develops encephalitis isn’t always known, but is typically due to an infection or issue with the immune system.

While the body is designed to attack unwanted germs coming in, sometimes it can mistakenly attack itself instead.

If this spreads to the brain, this can lead to encephalitis.

This is more likely to happen to people who have had a cancerous or non-cancerous tumour, a previous infection in another part of the body or very rarely, a vaccine.

Those with the likes of herpes, measles, or the virus which causes chickenpox and shingles are at additional risk, as are those affected by bacteria, fungi or parasites.

While it is possible for these infections to be passed on person to person, encephalitis in itself isn’t contagious.

How is encephalitis diagnosed?

A brain scan can determine whether you have encephalitis or a stroke, brain tumour or brain aneurysm.

And a lumbar puncture, where a sample of spinal fluid is taken using a needle, can also be used.

Other possible tests include an electroencephalogram, where small electrodes are put on the scalp to pick up brain signals and check for abnormalities.

Blood, urine or other bodily fluid tests may also be carried out.

Can it be treated, or are there long-term complications?

There are a range of medications that can be used to help treat encephalitis, including antivirals, steroid injections and procedures to filter out the substances attacking the brain.

Someone may be able to overcome encephalitis, but they will often be left with more long-term problems.

These can include issues with memory, behaviour, speech and swallowing.

