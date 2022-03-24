Our son is ‘truly fulfilled’: Aberdeen family’s praise for Camphill School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Our son is ‘truly fulfilled’: Aberdeen family’s praise for Camphill School

By Joanna Bremner
March 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 6:38 pm
Picture shows: Adam Brock with mum Samantha, dad Brian and siblings Caleb and Agnes.
Picture shows: Adam Brock with mum Samantha, dad Brian and siblings Caleb and Agnes. Supplied by Camphill School Aberdeen.

For families like the Brocks, Camphill School Aberdeen provides a place for their 18-year-old son with Down’s Syndrome, Adam, to “thrive”.

Children and young people with complex additional needs like Adam’s can have difficulties accessing the right support.

But with Camphill School Aberdeen, he has been offered a sense of community through activities like swimming, arts and crafts and even working on a farm.

And he is just one of many youngsters that Camphill has supported over its 80 year history.

Picture shows: Adam Brock with mum Samantha.
Adam Brock and mum Stephanie.

Adam was made to feel welcome from his first tour of Camphill School Aberdeen.

"Adam is non-verbal but you can tell when he is happy or when he is stressed, I really had to convince him to come home as he loved it so much.

I really had to convince him to come home as he loved it so much.”

“That evening after Adam was in bed, I felt such a relief, I knew he would receive the best care and really thrive at the school.”

When Adam was born in Germany back in 2003, his parents assumed that their baby would be happy and healthy.

But just two days after he was born, he was rushed to hospital.

Adam diagnosed with sepsis and heart defects

During the two weeks that Adam spent in neonatal intensive care, doctors discovered he had two holes in his heart and would need surgery.

During this time his parents, Stephanie and Brian, asked for him to be tested for Down’s Syndrome and the results came back positive.

The family moved to Aberdeen a year later and Adam was able to access support from various SEN (special educational needs) schools in the city.

After graduating from Orchard Brae in Aberdeen last year, Adam’s mum said he felt “bored” at home all day.

His family are delighted that he now has access to Camphill’s facilities – which include the likes of weaving, candle-making, woodwork and even growing their own vegetables.

Camphill’s movement began back in 1940 with a small group based in Camphill House.

Picture shows: A view of Camphill School Aberdeen, Camphill House, from 1961.
Camphill School Aberdeen, Camphill House, 1961.

Today, they have communities across the UK.

The charity supports 95 children and young people across three sites around the city. It recently launched an ambitious campaign to raise £10 million over the next ten years.

Reaching this target will allow them to expand these vital services to more young people like Adam.

Stephanie believes the effect the school has had on her son is incredible.

Picture shows Adam Brock enjoying the day services at Camphill School.
Adam Brock pictured at day services at Camphill School Aberdeen.

She added: “Camphill School Aberdeen has given him a sense of purpose and it means the absolute world to us as a family.

“Adam goes to ‘work’ on a Wednesday and a Friday and CSA has made him truly fulfilled and we are so grateful.”

