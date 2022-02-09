£10 million in 10 years: Camphill School Aberdeen sets ambitious fundraising target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Camphill School Aberdeen has launched an ambitious £10 million fundraising campaign to help more children in the north-east.

Three new multi-million pound residential homes, bigger workshops and the creation of a social enterprise are just some of the plans.

The charity needs to raise £10 million in the next decade to finance the project – which they say will increase capacity by 60%.

At the moment, Camphill School Aberdeen is home to 95 children and young people aged from three to 25.

Some are residents and others attend during the day.

Here, we tell you a bit more about Camphill School plans.

What is Camphill School?

Camphill is a charity that gives support to children and young people with learning disabilities and complex additional support needs.

It is based across three campuses in the west of the city, and celebrated its 80th-anniversary last year.

The charity has seen an unprecedented increase in demand for its services in recent years, with the pandemic putting families under increased strain.

WATCH: What happens now?

Apart from the small detail of raising £10 million, Camphill has an exciting plan for what to do with that money.

Here is a video that will tell you a little bit about what Camphill does and their plans for the future:

The charity’s 10-year vision will increase its capacity by 60% extending its workshops, developing a social enterprise, creating a certified internal awards centre, and building three new residential homes.

Phase one is expected to commence in the autumn, with the planned construction of a £3 million, 11-bedroom house, with an independent living wing.

The first phase of the project also includes the development of a sustainable social enterprise.

The plans will also extend the charity’s bike repair workshop, organic farm shop, and refillery store to the wider community.

How does Camphill help pupils?

Karen, mum of student Laurence who stars in the video above, said: “As soon as we stepped onto Camphill Estate we knew this was somewhere special, a home from home that would celebrate Laurence for who he is.

“We were relieved to find a calm, accepting and loving environment in which our son could truly thrive. And for the first time, we were part of a strong support network we could call on any time.”

Why is it needed?

Alex Busch, executive director of Camphill School Aberdeen, said demand exceeds capacity.

He said the only way to help more young people in the north-east is to make the Camphill School plans come to life.

“We want to ensure that every young person who needs access to our support, receives it. Together with the support of the local community, we can build futures and transform lives.

“Launching this campaign and securing the vital funding will safeguard the future of our facilities and services in the north-east for another 80 years.

“We hope as many people as possible will get behind our campaign. Their support can truly transform the lives of children and young people with very complex additional needs.”

More Schools & Family news

Just when will Nicola Sturgeon drop face masks from our schools?

Another delay to new Torry primary school

North-east nursery inspection reports