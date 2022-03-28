New docuseries gives ‘fascinating’ glimpse into work of Aberdeen trauma team treating casualties with life-changing injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Treating patients with serious injuries can be a tough job for medics.

But it can be even more challenging taking in patients involved in serious accidents from some of the most remote locations in Scotland.

Film crews have been following clinical staff from across the north and north-east as they demonstrate the life-saving work they do.

And the new Channel 4 series airing tonight shows just what makes the area such a uniquely challenging location when it comes to handling cases at the major trauma centre (MTC) in Aberdeen.

Fiona Whyment, MTC nurse manager at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s, said the staff are excited to showcase the work they do.

“You will see the emotion, the care and compassion that we have for our patients. Especially in the north-east,” she added.

North-east landscape can be an obstacle in the event of an accident

The north and north-east’s geography comprises of mountains and rural countryside and there are many oil rigs out at sea.

These geographical logistics can prove to be complicated when trying to get to an injured patient.

“That’s where our population are,” Fiona said.

“It’s not like just being down in London or Birmingham, where other shows have been.

“It’s where we have that diversity of the population, of landscape, and that’s where our challenges come in.

“Within our Scottish Trauma Network (STN), Aberdeen will be the main central point for the north.

“If you’ve got any significant injuries then you would be transferred to the major trauma centre here.”

She added: “Other documentaries have shown inner cities. Whereas in the north-east, we’ve got hills which are at times very close to each other. The Cairngorms is massive and diverse.

“Trying to find that patient does prove to be difficult, let alone get to them which is where the helimed and the Sort Team come in.”

‘These are patients with life-changing injuries’

Fiona said part of the uniqueness of the MTC at ARI is the way they build a relationship with the patient and family, one of the aspects they’re keen to showcase through the series.

“These are patients that have life-changing injuries,” she explained.

“They’re not just patients that have got a single injury. These are injuries that, within a flash of an accident, your whole life can change— your whole family’s life can change.

“So, we offer neuropsychology support which is really unique to the major trauma centre.

“We also offer support mechanisms, and we give them our contact details so they can phone and meet with us at any point in time.”

And it’s not just adults that the team takes care of in the event of these accidents, ARI also has a pediatric centre when children are involved in incidents.

Great opportunity for public to see ARI at work

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is just one of the four major trauma centres in Scotland and connects the five health boards of Grampian, Highland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

And even though Aberdeen is a pivotal point where cases are brought in, Fiona emphasised the importance of communications throughout the whole of the STN, England and abroad.

Patients have been repatriated all over the continent, including Scots being brought back home from America or Italy to receive care.

Fiona said the experience was “very humbling” and called it a “great opportunity” for the public to see what they actually do.

Particularly since major trauma isn’t a “Monday to Friday, nine to five” job, and the film crews had to work in tandem to ensure they were respectful and obliging.

‘People should know we’re there for them’

“It’s very humbling because this is people’s lives that we deal with every day,” she went on to explain.

“But we’re showcasing what we do. That we do our job well and we support our patients.”

Fiona added that they’re also excited to show the interdisciplinary team working they do, like communicating with the air ambulance.

“The public should just know that we’re there for them, that it’s not just about Covid,” she said.

“We’re there for them. We have a good team, we have a good system that will care for them and they will come out on the other end.”

‘Series is fascinating insight’

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said the board had carefully considered opening up the doors to the film crew.

She added: “There are a huge number of stages in the process to get agreement for a series like this to completion, but we are so delighted with the results.

“The series is a fascinating insight into the work of these trauma teams and we are proud that NHS Grampian was able to take part.

“Thanks to the staff involved and of of course the patients and their families for consenting.”

The docuseries, Rescue: Extreme Medics, premieres tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.