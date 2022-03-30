Spring boosters in the Highlands – who can get them and where do you go?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spring boosters will be rolled out to vulnerable residents in the Highlands in a few weeks.

Jabs will be offered to everyone living in the area over the age of 75, care home residents and those who are immune-suppressed.

Tim Allison, director of public health for NHS Highland, says the number of cases across the region remains “extremely high”.

While the majority of cases in Scotland are now believed to be the more transmissible BA. 2 variant though it’s not thought to lead to more severe illness.

But Mr Allison stressed it’s important for those most at risk of falling seriously ill to be protected.

Will other residents get the vaccine?

He said there’s been a rise in the number of older people, mainly over the age of 85, diagnosed with Covid which was concerning.

“The impact on care homes has been really huge in recent weeks with the majority of care homes closed to admissions because of Covid outbreaks,” he said.

“The immunity for these people is starting to wane so they’re receiving their fourth dose six months after their third.

“And it’s likely for the wider part of the population that there will be another booster programme later in the year in the autumn.

“Even if people aren’t getting seriously ill it’s a nasty infection that we want to try to stop people from having.”

Where will you get the booster?

Letters will be sent out from the national booking team to the homes of Highland residents with information on appointments for spring boosters.

Most people will attend vaccinations centres based in their local area.

Although some residents living in island communities will be given their spring booster at their GP practice.

From Monday the new vaccination centre for Inverness residents will be based in the Eastgate shopping centre.

The service, which was previously provided at the business park at Highlander Way, will now be delivered on the first floor.

It’s moving into the area where the musculoskeletal physiotherapy team have been working since Christmas.

The new vaccination centre will continue to operate six days a week.

Spring boosters for Highland care home residents

Alternative arrangements will be made for those who are housebound or living in care homes.

Vaccines will be given to Highland residents unable to visit their local vaccination centre in their homes.

In an update to the health board, Mr Allison said: “The principal concern at the moment is really to make sure that those who are more vulnerable to more serious infection get vaccinated.

“We remain in a state where there is a very big impact on health and care settings.

“We’ve still got a long way to go with Covid but we’re seeing things certainly on the way to improvement.”

