New aerial footage gives first glimpse of Highland medical centre that will help clear waiting lists

By Charlotte Thomson
March 28, 2022, 3:08 pm

NHS bosses are confident a new treatment centre in Inverness will help clear a backlog of patients facing longer waiting times due to the pandemic.

The new National Treatment Centre will be the place to go for all eye care services for patients in the Highlands, including surgical and outpatient facilities.

It will also offer orthopaedic care for patients admitted for hip and knee replacements, foot, ankle and hand surgery.

Staff recruitment is now underway

New footage has now been released showing that construction work is in its final stages with roofing works now complete and the building now watertight.

Inside the fit-out is also progressing, with contractors Balfour Beatty now concentrating on the theatre areas.

Situated at the heart of the Inverness Campus, the new facility will have five operating theatres, 13 consultation rooms and 24 patient beds.

The new National Treatment Centre in Inverness will help clear a backlog of patients.
A patient and staff cafe, children’s play area and serene garden courtyard will also be on site.

Around a quarter of the 210 staff needed to run the facility have now been recruited with further staff coming on board in the coming months.

‘It will be fantastic for people living in the Highlands’

David Park, deputy chief executive of NHS Highland, said the health board was delighted with progress on the new Inverness treatment centre and explained that it would help reduce waiting lists.

The number of patients waiting for orthopaedic treatment in the Highlands almost doubled during the pandemic.

The most recent stats available show 2,447 patients were waiting for treatment in December last year compared to 1,302 patients during the same month in 2019.

And 2,010 patients had been waiting more than 12 weeks for their appointments.

“The state-of-the-art design is a reflection of today’s healthcare, created in consultation with patients, clinical leads and operational colleagues,” he said.

“With the best technology, it really will be fantastic for the people of the Highlands and beyond and will greatly help us reduce waiting lists and tackle the backlog created by the challenging period of the pandemic.”

There will be scope to develop new technology

He added that it was important that the treatment centre was part of the Inverness campus with easy access to Raigmore Hospital and scope to develop new technologies for the future.

“We’re very much looking forward to building our team here, with so many opportunities for staff to develop and work differently,” he said.

The building is due to be completed in September and is expected to open its doors to patients on December 13 this year.

