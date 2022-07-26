Scotland set to introduce certificates for pregnancy loss before 24 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland set to introduce certificates for pregnancy loss before 24 weeks

By Chloe Irvine
July 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 7:16 am
Sad couple reading certificate
A scheme in Scotland to help parents commemorate pregnancy loss before 24 weeks will be announced later this year.

The Scottish Government says plans to issue commemorative certificates to parents who have lost a child before 24 weeks are in their final stages.

Earlier this month legislation was passed in England to help people who have experienced early miscarriages, molar or ectopic pregnancies to grieve their losses.

They will soon be able to voluntarily record a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks and receive a certificate of commemoration.

Charities say this will allow more people a “precious and special” opportunity for recognition of their loss.

Now, similar plans for pregnancy loss certificates in Scotland are expected to be announced later this year.

Why the current scheme ‘suggests early loss is not as serious’

Aberdeen mum-of-two Lindsay Bruce, 43 who has experienced five miscarriages, says the roll-out of such a scheme is crucial.

“Until now, on from 24 weeks is classed as stillbirth,” she explained.

Lindsay introducing Corban to Micah when he was a newborn baby
Lindsay introducing Corban to Micah.

“You register the life and death of your child – that death is acknowledged, it’s acknowledged you’ve had a baby.

“If you lose a child just a few days before that, there’s no acknowledgement, it’s not called a baby, which suggests it’s not as serious, you won’t be grieving the same way.

“But that’s not the truth, as soon as you’re pregnant you imagine everything, what they’re going to look like, their clothes, so to be given an acknowledgement is huge.”

You’ve lost something, not just chemicals… you’ve lost your baby.”

Lindsay had three miscarriages before her first son Corban was born, one after his birth, then a fifth after her second son Micah.

She received insensitive remarks from medical staff, downplaying her experience – but feels attitudes now are changing.

“During one of my miscarriages they said to me ‘Don’t be too upset, it’s just a chemical pregnancy’ which is awful,” she recalled.

“You’ve lost something, not just chemicals or a foetus even, you’ve lost your baby.”

Voluntary certificate scheme would be ‘special and precious’

Details of voluntary pregnancy loss certificates for bereaved parents in Scotland are due to be announced later this year.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The loss of a baby, no matter what stage of pregnancy, is a tragedy which has a profound impact on families.

“We are currently finalising a way this can be acknowledged for those who have experienced suffering a pregnancy or baby loss before 24 weeks.”

Ruth Bender Atik, national director of the Miscarriage Association, said: “I think it’s something to be welcomed.

“For many people there’s something very special and precious about having their loss recognised.”

The Miscarriage Association operates a telephone helpline Mon-Fri 9am-4pm on 01924 200799.

For more information visit miscarriageassociation.org.uk

Tags

