Buffer zones: NHS Grampian ‘fully supporting’ no-protest areas at Aberdeen abortion clinics

By James Wyllie
August 22, 2022, 5:06 pm
Caroline Hiscox, NHS Grampian chief exective, says she "fully supports" the introduction of anti-protest buffer zones in Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Caroline Hiscox, NHS Grampian chief exective, says she "fully supports" the introduction of anti-protest buffer zones in Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell.

North-east health chiefs are fully supporting anti-protest buffer zones at Aberdeen abortion clinics, amid concerns it could risk more demonstrations.

City council officers have been looking at ways to implement a 150-metre safe zone around the facilities to protect women from abuse.

A Scotland-wide consultation on the matter closed earlier this month, but there are proposals for Aberdeen to get a head start by introducing its own byelaws to tackle the issue.

What is NHS Grampian’s position on buffer zones?

This afternoon, NHS Grampian’s chief executive Prof Caroline Hiscox said: “I want to be absolutely clear that I – and NHS Grampian as an organisation – fully support the right of individuals to access the healthcare they need without fear or intimidation.

“Abortion is healthcare. Whatever reason someone has for seeking an abortion, we will care for them in a safe and dignified fashion.”

She added: “In our response to the current consultation on legislation for safe access zones, we made it clear we are completely in support of them.

“We would wish for safe access zones to be implemented… for the safety of both patients and staff.”

Call for opt-in process on buffer zones

Previously, there were fears that a blanket policy covering all abortion clinics in the city could make matters worse.

This is because the locations are not all widely known – and having legislation detailing them could draw attention.

Essentially, some clinics could go from being unaffected by protestors to having demonstrations outside – even if they are 150 metres away.

A report which went before the city’s health and social care partnership earlier this month said: “The location of abortion care services… are not widely known to the public.

“Presence of protesters may increase awareness, attracting negative public and press attention.”

‘Don’t keep clinic locations quiet’

Labour councillor Deena Tissera sits on the city’s integration joint board, which has responsibility for health and social care.

She’s been invited to join a Scottish Government working group regarding buffer zones alongside fellow councillor Miranda Radley of the SNP.

Aberdeen City councillor Deena Tissera says all abortion clinics should have buffer zones in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen City councillor Deena Tissera says all abortion clinics should have buffer zones in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.

And later this month Ms Tissera will participate in a “mini summit” about the legal options for implementing them locally.

She says hiding the names of healthcare sites providing abortions is the wrong move.

“This is a legally-provided public service. Keeping these locations hush-hush is not the right approach,” she explained.

“The whole reason behind buffer zones is to keep protestors away from these sites, and the fact this is now a widely debated issue means it’s only a matter of time [before they are public knowledge].”

Ms Tissera told The P&J she’d rather the issue was tackled “head-on” by implementing buffer zones at all clinics in the city, rather than relying on an opt-in process to only be used when needed.

She added: “Healthcare and medical privacy without impediment is a fundamental right.

“Women should not be harassed while exiting these healthcare needs… and there should be consistency on how they treat each and every abortion clinic across the city.”

What happens next?

On Wednesday, city councillors will look at some of the options available for implementing buffer zones in Aberdeen.

This could be via byelaw, or using existing legislation targeting the likes of anti-social behaviour.

Officers say it’s crucial the procedure is watertight to minimise the possibility of a “six-figure” legal review from objectors.

Full details will be available later this year.

