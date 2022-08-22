Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

By Lottie Hood
August 22, 2022, 5:13 pm
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.

Residents on an Aberdeen street are demanding action to tackle the speeders they believe are causing accidents outside their homes.

Bankhead Avenue resident, József Csuhai, said he has seen four accidents happen outside his home since March.

Three of those involved police, with people hurt in two of them – including an eight-year-old girl.

Every time it happens, Mr Csuhai said he becomes more shocked.

“It’s happening so often,” the 38-year-old said. “The last two accidents were worse and worse.”

Emergency services were called to a crash on Bankhead Avenue on August 8.<br />Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Earlier this month, a bike and car collided on the road. Mr Csuhai went down to help, and described seeing the motorcyclist “struggling” in the road.

He claims the council has not done anything to tackle the issue, and urged them to act before someone is killed.

He said: “You need to be really careful crossing the road. You need to look right and left at least three times to make sure nothing happens .

“Even when your car is parked on the road, you don’t feel your property is safe.

“My car was hit in March and I was here with my friend and someone just hit it because the boy was over the speed limit. That’s why he hit it.”

Residents on the street are afraid to cross the street and park their cars on the road. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.

One of Mr Csuhai’s neighbours, Roselyn Stephen has lived on the street for 50 years, and said a lot has changed.

“Now there’s buses and lorries going by and a school and nursery on the street,” she said, describing the traffic as “constant” day and night.

“It’s just totally unsafe to let a child out of your garden.

“There are lots of young children. Drivers still come flying up and down the road and with park cars both sites it can be difficult to cross.

“I just feel there’s going to be a really bad one these days. It’s just an accident waiting to happen and this has been our problem for many years.

“I think we just all feel now that it’s time something was done about it before something tragic happens.”

Council will take appropriate action if required

Pictured are the 20mph signs at the end of the road.

The 71-year-old said the road needs more than the 20mph signs at the bottom of the road and it needs to be made “safer for old and young”.

Both residents have written to the council asking them to consider installing speed bumps on the road however this was refused due to it being a regular bus route.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Bankhead Avenue is a 30mph road, similar to the majority of roads within the city and acts as a district distributor. Police Scotland are responsible for enforcing the speed limit.

“Council staff will be provided with the Stats 19 data for all collisions which have occurred and will then analyse this information and take appropriate action if required.”

‘No excuse for unsafe driving’

Councillor Neil MacGregor. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

This is not the first time concerns have been voiced. Last year, Councillor Avril MacKenzie raised residents worries about the speeding down the street.

Councillor Neil MacGregor has also heard complaints from those who live on the road.

He said: “Speeding on Bankhead Avenue, an access road to Stoneywood School, is a problem which residents have reported and we have raised with officers.

“It is not just school pupils and their parents and carers who need additional consideration; there are residents who may have restricted mobility or issues which render them less able to deal with speeding traffic.

“There is no excuse for driving in an unsafe way.

“Thoughtless behaviour by motorists seeking short-cuts is a concern which is perhaps best addressed through enforcement, but the new Mugiemoss spine road may assist in reducing through traffic from these residential streets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Dale Davidson, inset, committed the offences at HMP Grampian in Peterhead. Picture shows; Dale Davidson, inset, committed the offences at HMP Grampian in Peterhead.. Aberdeen/Peterhead. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Career criminal jailed for stealing £500 from 'exceptionally vulnerable' disabled man
Post Thumbnail
1,500 extra meals to break even: Torry businesses hit out at cost-of-living crisis
2
Mark Walker and Rachel Pidutti Williams have been giving their thoughts on the race. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Tour of Britain: How will this year's Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire stage test the cyclists?
0
Gordon Raeper was laughing as he arrived at court but hid his face when he was led out the back in handcuffs.
Victim weeps outside court as former Aberdeen policeman jailed for sex crimes
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Raymond Sanders. CR0037593 19/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Anti-masker threatens to murder supermarket staff after being kicked out store
The film Delikado will be on show at this years Take One Action Film Festival as it comes to Aberdeen and Inverness Supplied by Take One Action Film Festival.
Film festival for 'global change' comes to Aberdeen and Inverness
0
Union Terrace
Union Terrace reopens to traffic as work on £30m park revamp continues
0
Duchess of Cambridge
Duchess of Cambridge takes economy flight to Aberdeen to join Queen at Balmoral
1

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking at the ScotWind summit in Aberdeen.
‘Rapid’ investment needed in Scotland’s ports, Sturgeon tells Scotwind summit