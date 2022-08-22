Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents on an Aberdeen street are demanding action to tackle the speeders they believe are causing accidents outside their homes.

Bankhead Avenue resident, József Csuhai, said he has seen four accidents happen outside his home since March.

Three of those involved police, with people hurt in two of them – including an eight-year-old girl.

Every time it happens, Mr Csuhai said he becomes more shocked.

“It’s happening so often,” the 38-year-old said. “The last two accidents were worse and worse.”

Earlier this month, a bike and car collided on the road. Mr Csuhai went down to help, and described seeing the motorcyclist “struggling” in the road.

He claims the council has not done anything to tackle the issue, and urged them to act before someone is killed.

He said: “You need to be really careful crossing the road. You need to look right and left at least three times to make sure nothing happens .

“Even when your car is parked on the road, you don’t feel your property is safe.

“My car was hit in March and I was here with my friend and someone just hit it because the boy was over the speed limit. That’s why he hit it.”

One of Mr Csuhai’s neighbours, Roselyn Stephen has lived on the street for 50 years, and said a lot has changed.

“Now there’s buses and lorries going by and a school and nursery on the street,” she said, describing the traffic as “constant” day and night.

“It’s just totally unsafe to let a child out of your garden.

“There are lots of young children. Drivers still come flying up and down the road and with park cars both sites it can be difficult to cross.

“I just feel there’s going to be a really bad one these days. It’s just an accident waiting to happen and this has been our problem for many years.

“I think we just all feel now that it’s time something was done about it before something tragic happens.”

Council will take appropriate action if required

The 71-year-old said the road needs more than the 20mph signs at the bottom of the road and it needs to be made “safer for old and young”.

Both residents have written to the council asking them to consider installing speed bumps on the road however this was refused due to it being a regular bus route.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Bankhead Avenue is a 30mph road, similar to the majority of roads within the city and acts as a district distributor. Police Scotland are responsible for enforcing the speed limit.

“Council staff will be provided with the Stats 19 data for all collisions which have occurred and will then analyse this information and take appropriate action if required.”

‘No excuse for unsafe driving’

This is not the first time concerns have been voiced. Last year, Councillor Avril MacKenzie raised residents worries about the speeding down the street.

Councillor Neil MacGregor has also heard complaints from those who live on the road.

He said: “Speeding on Bankhead Avenue, an access road to Stoneywood School, is a problem which residents have reported and we have raised with officers.

“It is not just school pupils and their parents and carers who need additional consideration; there are residents who may have restricted mobility or issues which render them less able to deal with speeding traffic.

“There is no excuse for driving in an unsafe way.

“Thoughtless behaviour by motorists seeking short-cuts is a concern which is perhaps best addressed through enforcement, but the new Mugiemoss spine road may assist in reducing through traffic from these residential streets.”