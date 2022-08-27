Video: Aberdeen personal trainers show the best exercises for weight loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Video: Aberdeen personal trainers show the best exercises for weight loss

By Charlotte Thomson
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 10:31 am

We all know it’s important to exercise to stay healthy.

But if you want to lose weight there are certain types of exercises that can help.

And personal trainers Scott Woods and Alex Bailey say strength training is the best way to help you shift the pounds.

Science shows that muscle burns more calories than fat.

And when you build up muscles in your body you can increase your basal metabolic rate so that you burn much more calories – even while resting.

What are the benefits of strength training?

Alex Bailey shows how to do the dumbbell row exercise at Aberdeen Sports Village.
Alex Bailey shows how to do the dumbbell row exercise at Aberdeen Sports Village. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Lifting weights, or resistance training, has many other health benefits including:

  • Helping to combat age-related muscle loss – especially important for women going through the menopause
  • Reducing pain by strengthening your joints
  • Improving posture
  • Reducing your risk of chronic disease
  • Lowering stress and helps improve your mood

And the good news is that science also shows that the more you weigh, the more calories you burn.

This is because it takes more energy to move your body – how’s that for some encouragement to help you shift those extra pounds?

Weight loss: What type of strength training can you do?

Personal trainer Alex, who works at Aberdeen Sports Village, highlights that all exercise will help you burn extra energy in your body.

But he adds: “Getting your body stronger will help you lose the weight.

“Most of the people we look up to because of their physiques lift weights.

Scott Woods demonstrating the deadlift.
Scott Woods demonstrating the deadlift. Picture by Kenny Elrick

“They get strong and do lots of strengthening work. It doesn’t need to be about lifting heavy weights – you could use machines or dumbbells.”

There are four different ways to include strength training in your exercise workout: weights, resistance bands, bodyweight moves and machines.

If you are new to exercise, or have not worked out for some time, the NHS has some strength training exercises here to help you start.

