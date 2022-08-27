Video: Aberdeen personal trainers show the best exercises for weight loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We all know it’s important to exercise to stay healthy.

But if you want to lose weight there are certain types of exercises that can help.

And personal trainers Scott Woods and Alex Bailey say strength training is the best way to help you shift the pounds.

Science shows that muscle burns more calories than fat.

And when you build up muscles in your body you can increase your basal metabolic rate so that you burn much more calories – even while resting.

What are the benefits of strength training?

Lifting weights, or resistance training, has many other health benefits including:

Helping to combat age-related muscle loss – especially important for women going through the menopause

Reducing pain by strengthening your joints

Improving posture

Reducing your risk of chronic disease

Lowering stress and helps improve your mood

And the good news is that science also shows that the more you weigh, the more calories you burn.

This is because it takes more energy to move your body – how’s that for some encouragement to help you shift those extra pounds?

Weight loss: What type of strength training can you do?

Personal trainer Alex, who works at Aberdeen Sports Village, highlights that all exercise will help you burn extra energy in your body.

But he adds: “Getting your body stronger will help you lose the weight.

“Most of the people we look up to because of their physiques lift weights.

“They get strong and do lots of strengthening work. It doesn’t need to be about lifting heavy weights – you could use machines or dumbbells.”

There are four different ways to include strength training in your exercise workout: weights, resistance bands, bodyweight moves and machines.

If you are new to exercise, or have not worked out for some time, the NHS has some strength training exercises here to help you start.

