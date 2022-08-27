Jim McInally targeting further Peterhead signings as squad revamp continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Jim McInally targeting further Peterhead signings as squad revamp continues

By Jamie Durent
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 10:42 am
Peterhead boss Jim McInally. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Peterhead boss Jim McInally is hopeful of more additions to help move the club away from the bottom of League One.

McInally has now signed 15 players, with Prince Annor Asare the latest signing making his debut against Queen of the South last weekend.

His latest target is striker Cristiano Kisuka, who spent time with Rangers and Aberdeen as a youngster before dropping down the levels to play junior football. The 30-year-old was most recently with Yoker Athletic in the West of Scotland League.

There are also a couple of further deals in the pipeline for Peterhead and the squad will be reshaped further in the coming weeks.

“Cris is going to come in until January and give it a try,” said McInally. “He signed his release papers from Yoker during the week.

“What Prince needs is to get fit. He played about 40 minutes last Saturday but was tired after 10. We’ve got Stuart Hogg (fitness coach) to get him on a programme.

Prince Annor Asare in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Photo by Duncan Brown
Prince Annor Asare in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Photo by Duncan Brown

“He had an ankle injury and had done nothing for a month so it’s just a case of getting him up to speed. He showed enough on the park against Queens to prove he could play.

“He’s a midfield player and could be a number 10, as he can influence the game with the way he beats people. It could be that the further up the pitch he is, the more he can affect the game.

“Ability-wise there’s no doubt about him, we just need to teach him to play in the right areas. He’s only 19 so he’s at the age where we can influence him.

“His ability is quite frightening to be honest and he’s very sharp. We need to nurture him as we don’t want to him to be overrun. He couldn’t have anyone better looking after him than Hoggy.”

Cristiano Kisuka turned out for Aberdeen as a youngster
Cristiano Kisuka turned out for Aberdeen as a youngster.

Kisuka’s addition comes at a time when Peterhead are short on striking options, with Ola Adeyemo (Achilles) now joining Russell McLean (ankle) and Conor O’Keefe (suspended) on the sidelines.

McInally will have O’Keefe back after the Alloa Athletic game but the Blue Toon boss has questions about the disciplinary process.

“The referees need to get together and decide when a trip is and isn’t a red card,” he said. “Conor got sent off for it at Falkirk and we didn’t even consider appealing it because of what happened to Paul Dixon (against Dumbarton).

“It seems to be that we’re playing by different rules at our level, where a cynical trip is a red card and at Premiership level it’s just a cynical trip.

“John Lundstram did one on Wednesday night because you can do that to anyone now (at that level) and it’s only a yellow card.

“Crawford Allan (Scottish FA’s head of referee operations) needs to get the referees in and decide what is and isn’t a red.”

Andy McDonald will miss today’s game due to hip and rib injuries suffered against Queens while midfielder Andy McCarthy hopes to return to training next week after seven weeks out with a knee injury.

