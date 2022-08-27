Jim McInally targeting further Peterhead signings as squad revamp continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is hopeful of more additions to help move the club away from the bottom of League One.

McInally has now signed 15 players, with Prince Annor Asare the latest signing making his debut against Queen of the South last weekend.

His latest target is striker Cristiano Kisuka, who spent time with Rangers and Aberdeen as a youngster before dropping down the levels to play junior football. The 30-year-old was most recently with Yoker Athletic in the West of Scotland League.

There are also a couple of further deals in the pipeline for Peterhead and the squad will be reshaped further in the coming weeks.

“Cris is going to come in until January and give it a try,” said McInally. “He signed his release papers from Yoker during the week.

“What Prince needs is to get fit. He played about 40 minutes last Saturday but was tired after 10. We’ve got Stuart Hogg (fitness coach) to get him on a programme.

“He had an ankle injury and had done nothing for a month so it’s just a case of getting him up to speed. He showed enough on the park against Queens to prove he could play.

“He’s a midfield player and could be a number 10, as he can influence the game with the way he beats people. It could be that the further up the pitch he is, the more he can affect the game.

“Ability-wise there’s no doubt about him, we just need to teach him to play in the right areas. He’s only 19 so he’s at the age where we can influence him.

“His ability is quite frightening to be honest and he’s very sharp. We need to nurture him as we don’t want to him to be overrun. He couldn’t have anyone better looking after him than Hoggy.”

Kisuka’s addition comes at a time when Peterhead are short on striking options, with Ola Adeyemo (Achilles) now joining Russell McLean (ankle) and Conor O’Keefe (suspended) on the sidelines.

McInally will have O’Keefe back after the Alloa Athletic game but the Blue Toon boss has questions about the disciplinary process.

“The referees need to get together and decide when a trip is and isn’t a red card,” he said. “Conor got sent off for it at Falkirk and we didn’t even consider appealing it because of what happened to Paul Dixon (against Dumbarton).

“It seems to be that we’re playing by different rules at our level, where a cynical trip is a red card and at Premiership level it’s just a cynical trip.

“John Lundstram did one on Wednesday night because you can do that to anyone now (at that level) and it’s only a yellow card.

“Crawford Allan (Scottish FA’s head of referee operations) needs to get the referees in and decide what is and isn’t a red.”

Andy McDonald will miss today’s game due to hip and rib injuries suffered against Queens while midfielder Andy McCarthy hopes to return to training next week after seven weeks out with a knee injury.