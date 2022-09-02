Clarity Walk: How Matt Wallace turned his personal struggles into a force for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Clarity Walk: How Matt Wallace turned his personal struggles into a force for good

By James Wyllie
September 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Matt Wallace of Clarity Walk
Matt set up Clarity Walk, the UK's first organisation for digital detox treks.

In rain or shine, Matt Wallace dons his walking boots – and ditches his phone –  to help prevent others from feeling as lonely as he once did.

The 31-year-old from Inverness knows exactly what it’s like to go through life without any “meaningful” interactions with others.

After working through a suicidal depression five years ago, he’s been able to use his experiences as a force for good.

And now he runs the social enterprise Clarity Walk, changing lives by harnessing the power of nature.

‘I was surrounded by people – and it’s the loneliest I’ve ever been’

Matt set up a personal training business in 2014 but soon found his passion for things dwindling.

“I thought I’d move to Glasgow – that’s going to change everything,” he said.

“I thought I was going to make more money and be more successful. And, at first, I was – I was fully booked.

“But I ended up extremely isolated, the work-life balance was tipped in an unfavourable way.

“A lot of people confuse isolation with not seeing anyone – but I was surrounded by people all day, just without any meaningful connection.

“It was the loneliest I’ve ever been.”

The moment Matt remembered what happiness was like

To make matters worse, Matt’s physical health also took a hit with a series of injuries – meaning he couldn’t rely on exercise as an outlet anymore.

His mood plummeted.

But things changed when he went on a pre-planned holiday with friends.

“I needed an escape, to get out of that gym environment, away from the personal training and just be myself,” he explained.

“I saw people I love and can connect with and enjoy spending time with – instead of being a fake character in a gym.

“It made me realise what it was like to be happy again.”

How did Matt change his direction in life?

While Matt knew he had to make big changes in his life, the thought of it was daunting.

He’d spent years building up his business, investing his own time and money, and didn’t want to feel it had gone to waste.

But he started reducing his screen time, and replaced weightlifting with walking and getting out into nature.

Furry friends are welcome on Clarity Walk outings too.
Furry friends are welcome on Clarity Walk outings too.

He also made greater efforts to connect with people in person, even if it was just a brief conversation with someone behind the tills in a shop.

Matt then spent a year studying forestry and applied for jobs in the industry, before he had a brainwave.

Clarity Walk: An overnight success

“I rolled everything [I’d learned] into one to create the UK’s first digital detox walk,” he explained.

“Simply walking and talking, people coming together to better themselves and meet others.

“I put the idea on social media and had an overwhelming response.”

The group gathered to spend some time outdoors without their phones or any other attention-grabbing devices.

“It was magical,” Matt recalled.

“You could see people coming together from all walks of life. There was no judgement, nobody on their phone – no pings, no flashes, no distractions.

“It was just like how it used to be and, by the end, everyone was relaxed. They felt connected and less isolated.”

From there, Matt set up his own social enterprise Clarity Walk, which expanded rapidly with different groups and new volunteers.

A small commitment… and a huge difference

He still remembers one of his first walkers, who’d spotted a leaflet and dropped him a line.

The woman had been signed off work with severe anxiety and depression, and Matt recalls her “shaking like she was on a pneumatic drill” when they met up.

The pair agreed to try an initial 10-minute walk, and they’d decide what to do from there.

IT REALLY HAPPENED!We got to spend a beautiful day, with a beautiful group of people, celebrating THREE YEARS of…

Posted by Clarity Walk on Monday, 8 August 2022

To Matt’s delight, she stayed for the full hour – and hung about for tea and coffee with some others after.

“This was just a 10-minute commitment to get out of her headspace, and be with others in her loneliest place.

“And we potentially saved a life that day.”

Crushing blow of Covid led to something bigger

Of course, the arrival of Covid-19 and lockdowns put a halt to Matt’s progress, with months passing by where he couldn’t offer group sessions.

But he took to the internet, upping his game on social media and doing his best to keep people connected.

By the time December 2020 rolled around, he was able to host a physical Christmas Day walk with 17 others.

“Only four of them had somebody to go back home to that day,” he said.

“We were the only point of connection on Christmas for some, which can be one of the most isolating days of the year.”

Then, when more restrictions were imposed, Matt turned his attention to youngsters, who were still able to meet with one another.

The Clarity Walk team began carrying out up to 30 one-to-one walks with adults every week, and started an outdoor programme for children.

The Clarity Walk sessions often take participants to scenic locations.
The Clarity Walk sessions often take participants to scenic locations.

Matt said: “They needed something more than just walking – so we looked at den building and arts and crafts.

“We trialled it and they absolutely loved it.

“So many kids have benefitted. It gives them a sense of empowerment, that they can enjoy time away from their Xbox and connect with their peers.”

Around 75% of Clarity Walk’s work is now funded by its youth programme, now covering nine schools and counting.

Men-only project

Another avenue Matt was keen to explore was men’s mental health, particularly due to the impact of suicide on rural communities.

“There’s a lot of stigma, especially in the Highlands,” he said.

“People don’t want to reach out – they feel they have to be men here.

“If they’re struggling, they won’t tell anybody. Everybody seems happy and the next thing you know, they’ve taken their own life.”

Great turnout for the first Men's Only Walk to help bring men together and improve their mental wellbeing Thanks for…

Posted by Clarity Walk on Thursday, 23 December 2021

Matt started a men-only walking session, to give them “their own space to be themselves.”

“It’s a place where met can meet with each other, make new friends, explore new locations and get their steps in,” he added.

‘My struggles have created something wonderful’

Looking back, Matt says his own mental health struggles were a huge catalyst in getting to where he is now.

“It’s amazing to see people benefitting from my own life experiences,” he explained.

Clarity Walk is turning 3!!!We're so grateful to everyone who filled these past few years with incredible memories, so…

Posted by Clarity Walk on Friday, 5 August 2022

“It’s great to see people who had nobody before now have someone.

“Whether they come once, or three times a week, just to have something for that time, it means the world to me.

“Isolation is the biggest killer, but we can connect people who wouldn’t have met otherwise.

“They wouldn’t have this if I didn’t go through my stuff.

“My personal struggles have created something wonderful.”

More inspiring health stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

A person receiving a Covid-19 jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
1.6m care home residents, staff and housebound first in line for Covid booster
The arms and torso of a patient whose skin displayed a number of lesions due to what had been an active case of monkeypox (Brian WJ Mahy/PA)
New monkeypox strain linked with travel to West Africa identified in UK
Health officials from NHS Orkney have apologised following a data breach affecting patients on Stronsay.
Investigation into NHS Orkney data breach after 69 health records accessed unnecessarily by staff…
0
File photo of a person dripping testing solution into a Covid-19 lateral flow test (Danny Lawson/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections fall 25% with levels dropping in most areas
The survey by Ipsos found that about a third of people were either using private care or considering it within the next six months (Rui Vieira/PA)
NHS waiting lists are main reason people use or consider private care – poll
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena, London, as part of their campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Next PM ‘must be more intelligent about social care after years of neglect’
Better methods to identify people at high risk of developing the condition could aid treatment research (Peter Byrne/PA)
New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study
Steve Barclay speaking about preparing for winter in his keynote speech (James Manning/PA)
Ambulance waits ‘number one winter priority’ for NHS – Barclay
Black and white image of women sitting at a table with posters that say 'VOTE' next to the coin that Smile Scotland have restored
Boost for north-east charity after ultra-rare suffragette coin found in old bowl
1
Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)
‘Brave’ Bill Turnbull saved lives, says head of Prostate Cancer UK

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1